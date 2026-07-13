Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market Size to Surpass USD 37.34 Billion by 2035 on EV and Renewable Energy Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market was valued at USD 18.22 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 37.34 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.46% from 2026–2035.

There is a rapid growth trend of Neodymium Iron Boron magnet in the global market due to increased use in electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors. In its Global Critical Minerals Outlook report, the IEA predicts that rare earth material demand for EV and wind turbines will grow three times over by 2040. As per USGS 2025, more than 70% of rare earth production and over 85% of rare earth oxides processing capacity exists in China.





Get a Sample Report of Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10487

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Automotive dominated the market with the highest market share at 41.78% in 2025, owing to increasing production of electric vehicles and the need for high-performance traction motors due to automotive electrification and strict emission standards, resulting in higher consumption of NdFeB magnets in the manufacture of automobiles. Consumer electronics is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 9.92% during 2026-2035, due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and compact electronic products, which uses NdFeB magnets in smartphones, loudspeakers, and wearable technology.

By Material

The segment of NdFeB sintered commanded the highest market share of 69.84% revenue share in 2025 owing to the high magnetic strength, high energy density, applications in electric cars, wind turbines, and industrial motors along with the effectiveness of costs involved with manufacturing facilities during the mass production of the magnet. The segment of NdFeB bonded is projected to post the fastest CAGR of 10.53% between 2026 and 2035 due to the rising demand for miniaturization in electronics.

By Shape

Block accounted for the highest market share of 44.62% based on revenue generated in 2025 owing to its application in motors for industrial equipment, EVs, and heavy equipment with high magnetic force strength, durability, and ease of manufacturing in bulk quantities. Arc is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 10.08% between 2026 and 2035 owing to growing application in EV traction motors and generators for wind turbines improving torque efficiency in rotating machinery.

By Coating

Nickel was the major segment, accounting for 47.86% share in 2025 due to its corrosion resistance, high durability, oxidation resistance in challenging environments, mechanical strength, and cost-effectiveness in manufacturing in vehicles and industries. The epoxy coating is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 9.94% from 2026 to 2035, due to increasing demand for highly efficient moisture, chemical, and thermal resistant coatings that prolong the magnet life in challenging environmental conditions.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/10487

Regional Insights:

North America is anticipated to have the fastest growth with a CAGR of about 8.91% for 2026-2035 due to quick growth in EVs, investments in clean energy infrastructure, sophisticated automotive manufacturing facilities, and the increasing application of NdFeB magnets in aerospace and defense. In the “Critical Materials Assessment 2025” by the U.S. Department of Energy, over 50% of global EV drivetrain systems employ NdFeB permanent magnets.

The U.S. Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market reached USD 2.59 Billion in 2025 and is predicted to grow up to USD 6.23 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.18%. Growth drivers include the increase in demand for EVs and renewable energy products, usage of these magnets in the Aerospace and Defense systems, use in consumer electronics, and development of domestic rare earth supply chain to reduce the country’s over 90% dependence on imports of rare earth products.

Europe's Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market was valued at USD 4.52 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 9.26 Billion by 2035, recording a CAGR of 7.46% between 2026 and 2035. The European Commission's Critical Raw Material Act aiming to achieve 10% extraction, 40% processing, and 15% recycling of annual rare earth consumption in the EU by 2030 is contributing to systematic regional supply chain investments for sustained market growth.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global NdFeB magnets market, accounting for about 48.35% in 2025, backed by mass production of EVs and electronics in China, Japan, South Korea, and India along with increasing investments in renewable energy sources. China holds the maximum share of Asia Pacific revenue, with 44.30%, owing to its dominant rare earth production and processing along with magnet manufacturing.

Renewable Energy Technologies and Smart Grid Infrastructure to Augment Market Expansion Globally

High-performance wind turbines and energy storage system developments have led to more NdFeB magnets’ applications, which include direct drive permanent magnet wind turbine systems that make up around 30-40% of all newly installed offshore wind power generation systems according to IEA estimates. The total installed wind power capacity has gone beyond 1,000 GW, with 90% of current offshore direct drive wind turbine systems being based on NdFeB magnet generators according to GWEC.

Purchase Single User PDF of Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10487

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market Report:

Proterial Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Neo Performance Materials Inc.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Dexter Magnetic Technologies

Adams Magnetic Products Co.

Electron Energy Corporation

Integrated Magnetics

Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.

JL Mag Rare-Earth Co., Ltd.

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic Material Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Ketian Magnet Co., Ltd.

Innuovo Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangdong JPMF New Materials Group Co., Ltd.

GKN Powder Metallurgy

Recent Developments:

2026: Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG acquired by Energy Fuels in a USD 1.9 billion deal, expanding non-Chinese rare earth magnet supply chain capacity globally.

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG acquired by Energy Fuels in a USD 1.9 billion deal, expanding non-Chinese rare earth magnet supply chain capacity globally. 2025: JL Mag Rare-Earth Co. unveiled plans for significant expansion with approximately 48,000 ton per year NdFeB magnet production capacity from advanced factories.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

NDFEB MAGNET TYPE & MATERIAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across sintered and shape complexity capability across automotive and wind energy deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across sintered and shape complexity capability across automotive and wind energy deployments globally. ELECTRIC VEHICLE TRACTION MOTOR METRICS – helps you evaluate EV NdFeB magnet procurement investment trends and specialist magnet supplier competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate EV NdFeB magnet procurement investment trends and specialist magnet supplier competitive positioning globally. WIND TURBINE & RENEWABLE ENERGY METRICS – helps you analyze offshore wind direct-drive generator magnet adoption and renewable energy capacity expansion-driven demand trends globally.

– helps you analyze offshore wind direct-drive generator magnet adoption and renewable energy capacity expansion-driven demand trends globally. RARE EARTH SUPPLY CHAIN & DOMESTIC SOURCING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in non-Chinese rare earth supply chain investment and supply chain diversification strategy implementation globally.

– helps you uncover growth in non-Chinese rare earth supply chain investment and supply chain diversification strategy implementation globally. COATINGS & CORROSION PROTECTION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in epoxy coating adoption for renewable energy and advanced surface protection technology development across regulated industrial and automotive verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in epoxy coating adoption for renewable energy and advanced surface protection technology development across regulated industrial and automotive verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & NDFEB MAGNET EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on production capacity scale and geographic automotive and renewable energy supply chain footprint globally.

Rising Demand for Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market Data, Our Full Report Trend Analysis @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/neodymium-iron-boron-magnet-market-10487

Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 18.22 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 37.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.46% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Energy)

• By Material (NdFeB (Sintered), NdFeB (Bonded), SmCo, Alnico, Ceramic)

• By Shape (Block, Cylinder, Ring, Arc, Sphere)

• By Coating (Nickel, Gold, Zinc, Epoxy, Polymer) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Latest Published Press Release:

Transformer Oil Market Size To Exceed $6.87 Billion By 2035

Glycerin Market Size To Exceed $6.46 Billion By 2035

Ultra-High-Performance Concrete Market Size To Exceed $1,205.33 Million By 2035

Thermoplastic Composites Market Size To Exceed $62.91 Billion By 2035

Organic Personal Care Products Market Size To Exceed $63.63 Billion By 2035

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.