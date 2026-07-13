India Packaged Rice Market Report Just Released, Profiles Adani Wilmar Ltd., KRBL Limited, and 12 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Packaged Rice Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Packaging, Pack Size, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India packaged rice market is poised for robust growth, projected to expand from 13.68 Million Tons in 2025 to 21.09 Million Tons by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 4.75% during 2026-2034. The market expansion is fueled by urbanization, awareness of food safety, and a shift toward branded products. The demand for premium Basmati rice, along with the rise of modern retail formats and e-commerce platforms, is improving product access in urban and semi-urban areas. Government policies, advancements in rice processing technology, and trends towards premiumization contribute to the market's competitiveness.

KEY TAKEAWAYS AND INSIGHTS:

Product Type: Basmati rice holds a dominant 51.5% market share in 2025, valued for its aroma and grain profile.

Basmati rice holds a dominant 51.5% market share in 2025, valued for its aroma and grain profile. Packaging: Pouches lead the packaging segment with a 55.2% share due to their tamper-evident sealing and convenience.

Pouches lead the packaging segment with a 55.2% share due to their tamper-evident sealing and convenience. Pack Size: The 5 Kilograms pack size dominates, capturing 42.5% share, ideal for cost-effective household use.

The 5 Kilograms pack size dominates, capturing 42.5% share, ideal for cost-effective household use. Distribution Channels: General trade, especially kirana stores, holds a 52.8% share, driven by its wide retail reach.

General trade, especially kirana stores, holds a 52.8% share, driven by its wide retail reach. Region: East India is the leading region, with a 31.2% share, bolstered by rice's cultural significance and retail modernization.

East India is the leading region, with a 31.2% share, bolstered by rice's cultural significance and retail modernization. Key Players: The market is moderately competitive, with players like Adani Wilmar Ltd., KRBL Limited, and LT Foods focusing on product premiumization and expanded distribution.

The shift from loose grains to branded packaged rice is accelerating due to growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes. Retail networks and digital platforms are enhancing the accessibility of branded rice. There's a rising interest in premium rice varieties, influencing consumer choices towards varied offerings. An example is LT Foods launching Daawat Jasmine Thai Rice in 2024, catering to consumers exploring Thai cuisine.

INDIA PACKAGED RICE MARKET TRENDS:

Growing Middle-Class Population and Rising Disposable Income: The middle-class segment's expansion prioritizes quality and convenience, boosting packaged rice demand. Urban areas, seeing lifestyle shifts and higher income, witness increasing purchases of branded staples. The per capita Net National Income rose to INR 2,05,324 in FY2024-25, reflecting stronger buying power.

Packaging Innovation: Advanced packaging communicates quality and brand authenticity, strengthening consumer trust. Companies focus on informative packaging, which differentiates products from loose offerings. In 2025, KRBL Ltd revamped its India Gate Basmati Rice packaging to enhance consumer engagement.

Marketing and Consumer Awareness Campaigns: Marketing strategies highlight the benefits of packaged rice, driving the market by moving consumers from loose grains. Campaigns like KRBL's "Only Top Class, No Khulla Class" showcase purity and reliability and involve multi-channel media strategies.

MARKET OUTLOOK 2026-2034:

The market is set to grow, driven by increasing urbanization and consumer awareness. By 2034, manufacturers will expand offerings with premium and fortified rice varieties, leveraging organized retail and e-commerce channels. With a CAGR of 4.75%, the market promises robust growth over the forecast period.

INDIA PACKAGED RICE MARKET REPORT SEGMENTATION:

Product Type Insights: Basmati rice leads with a 51.5% market share due to its premium positioning and popularity in traditional cuisines. Urban households prefer branded basmati rice for its quality assurance.

Packaging Insights: Pouches hold a 55.2% market share, favored for their versatility, cost-efficiency, and protection against moisture, appealing to modern retail settings.

Pack Size Insights: The 5 Kilograms pack size captures a 42.5% share, ideal for nuclear families seeking convenience and value.

Distribution Channel Insights: General trade, including kirana stores, dominates with a 52.8% share due to its accessibility and consumer trust.

Regional Insights: East India leads with a 31.2% share, driven by cultural rice patterns and increasing packaged rice preference.

MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers:

Government-Led Distribution Programs: Initiatives like those by Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. in Jammu & Kashmir promote packaged rice, expanding market access.

Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles: Urban growth fuels demand for packaged staples that prioritize convenience and quality.

Expansion of Organized Retail and E-Commerce: Increasing organized retail and digital platforms support branded rice visibility and distribution.

Market Restraints:

Preference for loose rice in price-sensitive segments.

Volatile paddy procurement prices affecting margins.

Competition from unbranded local processors in fragmented markets.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The market is moderately competitive, with large exporters and domestic brands leveraging marketing and digital channels to expand. Key players include Adani Wilmar Ltd., Amira Nature Foods Ltd., and Patanjali Ayurved Limited, focusing on premium offerings and market penetration.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Size and growth rate of the India packaged rice market?

Dominant product type in the market?

Key growth drivers in the industry?

Challenges facing the India packaged rice market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 India Packaged Rice Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Parboiled Rice

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Basmati Rice

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Packaging

7.1 Pouches

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Woven Bags

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Pack Size

8.1 5 Kilograms

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 1 Kilogram

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 General Trade: Convenience Stores/Kirana Stores

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Modern Trade: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets/Specialty Stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Online and E-Commerce

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North India

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Breakup by State

10.1.3 Market Forecast

10.2 West and Central India

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Breakup by State

10.2.3 Market Forecast

10.3 South India

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Breakup by State

10.3.3 Market Forecast

10.4 East India

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Breakup by State

10.4.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strengths

11.1 Weakness

11.3 Opportunities

11.4 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Pricing and Margin Analysis

14.1 Analysis of Price Offered by Major Players With Their SKUs

14.2 Margins at Various Levels of Supply Chain

14.3 Pricing Strategy at Entry Level



Companies Featured





Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Aeroplane Rice Ltd.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Baba Naga Agro Pvt. Ltd.

Balashree Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.

Future Consumer Limited

KRBL Limited

Lal Qilla (Amar Singh Chawal Wala)

LT Foods

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Shri Lal Mahal Group

Sriveda Sattva Pvt. Ltd.

VSR Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0f77h

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