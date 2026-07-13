Tailored Brands, Inc. Publicly Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailored Brands, Inc. today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, including effectiveness of such registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Tailored Brands intends to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MENW."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Baird and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunners. Telsey Advisory Group will serve as a co-manager.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. The preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and copies may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; and Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by telephone at 1-877-821-7388 or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts:

Media Contact

CorporateCommunications@tailoredbrands.com

Investor Contact

Staci Watkins

SVP and Chief Accounting Officer

IR@tailoredbrands.com

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands is a leading retailer and rental provider of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers love the way they look for their most important moments. The company delivers personalized products and services through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores and K&G Fashion Superstore.

SOURCE Tailored Brands, Inc.