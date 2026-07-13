GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Market Just Released, Profiles PetSmart Inc., Petco Animal Supplies Inc., Chewy Inc., and 12 Others

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Market Size, Consumer Segments, Distribution Channels & Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Market, valued at USD 1.2 billion, exhibits growth driven by a rise in pet ownership, increased disposable incomes, and a trend towards premiumization in pet care products. Consumers are valuing high-quality grooming products for pet health and well-being.

Dominating the market, the UAE and Saudi Arabia benefit from high pet ownership rates and a culture focused on pet care. These countries boast well-established retail infrastructures and numerous grooming salons that elevate the demand for premium grooming products. Urbanization and a rising middle class further support market expansion in these regions.

In 2023, GCC governments introduced regulations to enhance the safety and quality of pet grooming products, mandating compliance with specific safety standards and rigorous testing. These regulations are designed to protect consumer interests and boost trust in premium grooming brands.

GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Market Segmentation

By Type: The market segmentation includes shampoos, conditioners, grooming tools, deodorizers, flea and tick treatments, and specialty products. Shampoos and conditioners are most popular due to their role in pet hygiene. Demand for organic and natural formulations is increasing, reflecting preferences for safer, eco-friendly products.

By End-User: Categories include pet owners, grooming salons, veterinary clinics, and pet retailers. Pet owners form the largest segment, driven by trends in pet pampering. Grooming salons and veterinary clinics also play key roles, often recommending high-quality products to clients.

GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Market Competitive Landscape

The market features a blend of regional and international players, including PetSmart Inc., Petco Animal Supplies Inc., Chewy Inc., Hartz Mountain Corporation, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Earthbath, TropiClean, Burt's Bees, Pet Head, FURminator, and others. These companies contribute to market innovation and expansion.

GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Pet Ownership: The region sees rising pet ownership, linked to lifestyle changes and strong pet affinity. For example, the UAE noted a 25% increase in pet ownership, fueling higher demand for premium grooming products as owners seek to enhance pet well-being and appearance.

Rising Disposable Income: The GCC's disposable income grows steadily. By future, an average disposable income per capita of $32,000 is projected, enabling more investment in premium grooming products. This affluent consumer base prefers high-quality solutions, further driving market growth.

Growing Awareness of Pet Health and Hygiene: Consumer awareness regarding pet health rises, with 70% of pet owners now informed about grooming's importance in maintaining pet health. The prevalence of veterinary clinics and pet wellness campaigns supports this trend.

Market Challenges

High Competition: The market features intense competition, with over 160 brands competing for share, leading to price wars that challenge newcomers. Established brands control ~75% of the market, limiting innovation and growth potential for smaller entrants.

Price Sensitivity Among Consumers: Despite income growth, a significant segment remains price-sensitive, prioritizing affordability over brand loyalty. Around 45% of pet owners choose lower-priced options, challenging premium sales. Companies must balance quality and affordability.

GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Market Future Outlook

The market is poised for continued growth, guided by consumer preference evolution and increasing pet ownership. As discerning pet owners seek high-quality, eco-friendly products, e-commerce platforms will enhance access and penetration. Companies investing in innovative solutions are expected to capture substantial market shares.

Market Opportunities

Introduction of Eco-friendly Products: Consumer demand for eco-friendly options rises. The eco-friendly grooming market is projected to grow by 20%, with opportunities for companies investing in sustainable product innovation.

Expansion into Untapped Markets: Untapped GCC markets, particularly rural areas, present growth opportunities with a projected 15% annual increase in pet ownership. Companies can expand distribution networks and tailor products for local preferences, capturing new segments and strengthening presence.



Key Topics Covered:



1. GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Size, Consumer Segments, Distribution Channels & Market Overview

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Taxonomy

1.3. Market Growth Rate

1.4. Market Segmentation Overview



2. GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Size, Consumer Segments, Distribution Channels & Market Size (in USD Bn), 2019-2024

2.1. Historical Market Size

2.2. Year-on-Year Growth Analysis

2.3. Key Market Developments and Milestones



3. GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Size, Consumer Segments, Distribution Channels & Market Analysis

3.1. Growth Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing Pet Ownership

3.1.2. Rising Disposable Income

3.1.3. Growing Awareness of Pet Health and Hygiene

3.1.4. Expansion of E-commerce Platforms

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. High Competition

3.2.2. Price Sensitivity Among Consumers

3.2.3. Regulatory Compliance Issues

3.2.4. Limited Distribution Channels

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Introduction of Eco-friendly Products

3.3.2. Expansion into Untapped Markets

3.3.3. Collaborations with Veterinary Clinics

3.3.4. Development of Subscription Services

3.4. Trends

3.4.1. Increasing Demand for Organic Grooming Products

3.4.2. Growth of Mobile Grooming Services

3.4.3. Rise of Pet Influencers on Social Media

3.4.4. Customization and Personalization of Products

3.5. Government Regulation

3.5.1. Animal Welfare Regulations

3.5.2. Import and Export Regulations

3.5.3. Product Safety Standards

3.5.4. Environmental Regulations

3.6. SWOT Analysis

3.7. Stakeholder Ecosystem

3.8. Competition Ecosystem



4. GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Size, Consumer Segments, Distribution Channels & Market Segmentation, 2024

4.1. By Product Type (in Value %)

4.1.1. Shampoos

4.1.2. Conditioners

4.1.3. Grooming Tools

4.1.4. Deodorizers

4.1.5. Others

4.2. By End-User (in Value %)

4.2.1. Pet Owners

4.2.2. Grooming Salons

4.2.3. Veterinary Clinics

4.2.4. Pet Retailers

4.2.5. Others

4.3. By Sales Channel (in Value %)

4.3.1. Online Retail

4.3.2. Offline Retail

4.3.3. Direct Sales

4.3.4. Distributors

4.4. By Price Range (in Value %)

4.4.1. Premium

4.4.2. Mid-range

4.4.3. Economy

4.4.4. Others

4.5. By Brand Positioning (in Value %)

4.5.1. Luxury Brands

4.5.2. Mass Market Brands

4.5.3. Niche Brands

4.5.4. Others

4.6. By Region (in Value %)

4.6.1. North GCC

4.6.2. South GCC

4.6.3. East GCC

4.6.4. West GCC

4.6.5. Central GCC

4.6.6. Northeast GCC

4.6.7. Union Territories



5. GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Size, Consumer Segments, Distribution Channels & Market Cross Comparison

5.1. Detailed Profiles of Major Companies

5.1.1. PetSmart Inc.

5.1.2. Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

5.1.3. Chewy Inc.

5.1.4. Hartz Mountain Corporation

5.1.5. Wahl Clipper Corporation

5.2. Cross Comparison Parameters

5.2.1. Revenue

5.2.2. Market Penetration Rate

5.2.3. Customer Retention Rate

5.2.4. Average Order Value

5.2.5. Distribution Efficiency



6. GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Size, Consumer Segments, Distribution Channels & Market Regulatory Framework

6.1. Compliance Requirements and Audits

6.2. Certification Processes



7. GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Size, Consumer Segments, Distribution Channels & Market Future Size (in USD Bn), 2025-2030

7.1. Future Market Size Projections

7.2. Key Factors Driving Future Market Growth



8. GCC Premium Pet Grooming Products Retail Size, Consumer Segments, Distribution Channels & Market Future Segmentation, 2030

8.1. By Product Type (in Value %)

8.2. By End-User (in Value %)

8.3. By Sales Channel (in Value %)

8.4. By Price Range (in Value %)

8.5. By Brand Positioning (in Value %)

8.6. By Region (in Value %)



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

PetSmart Inc.

Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

Chewy Inc.

Hartz Mountain Corporation

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Earthbath

TropiClean

Burt's Bees

Pet Head

Pawsitively Posh Pooch

The Doggie Spa

FURminator

Vet's Best

Nature's Miracle

Bio-Groom



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1tdnt

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