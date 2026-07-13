Adlai Nortye Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Two Leading Medical Oncologists

SINGAPORE and NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANL) (“Adlai Nortye” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointments of two leading medical oncologists, Dr. David S. Hong and Dr. Piro Lito.

“Adlai Nortye's pipeline is anchored by its RAS inhibitor programs, including AN9025, an oral pan-RAS(ON) inhibitor, and AN4035, a CEACAM5-targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC) leveraging our RASiCA™ (RAS Inhibitor Conjugated Antibody) platform, alongside our tri-specific immuno-oncology candidate AN8025. As we advance this portfolio, the scientific guidance from our newly formed SAB will be critical in shaping our R&D strategy and clinical development priorities,” said Carsten Lu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Adlai Nortye. “Therefore, we are delighted to welcome Dr. Hong and Dr. Lito to our Scientific Advisory Board. Their complementary expertise across clinical development, translational oncology, RAS biology, and targeted therapeutic strategies will provide important scientific insights to support our R&D strategy and clinical development as we continue to advance our first-in-class/best-in-class oncology programs globally.”

About the Newly Appointed Members

Dr. David S. Hong is a leading translational and clinical development expert in oncology, currently serving as the Douglas E. Johnson Endowed Professor and Deputy Chair in the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He received his M.D. degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his clinical fellowship in medical oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Throughout his career, Dr. Hong has overseen the development of multiple precision medicines and immuno-oncology agents from early-phase clinical trials through regulatory approval, and has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and has been recognized with multiple awards for innovation and leadership in clinical oncology, including the Amgen Young Investigator Award and the Jesse H. Jones Award.

Dr. Piro Lito is a distinguished physician-scientist and a recognized pioneer in the targeted treatment of RAS-driven cancers, currently serving as the Enid A. Haupt Chair in Therapeutic Research and Director of Basic and Translational Research in the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC). Dr. Lito earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from Michigan State University, and completed his fellowship in medical oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. His foundational research established the selective trapping mechanism that contributed to the clinical development and FDA approval of the first-in-class KRAS G12C inhibitors, as well as molecular glues targeting the active state of RAS and has been recognized with multiple prestigious awards, including the Trailblazer Prize for Clinician Scientists from the Foundation of the National Institutes of Health and the ASCI Seldin-Smith Award for Pioneering Research.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ: ANL) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies. The company is building a rich and robust pipeline of drug candidates covering two key therapeutic areas:

1) Precision RAS pathway targeted therapies: including the oral pan-RAS(ON) inhibitor AN9025, and the CEACAM5-targeting ADC AN4035 engineered from the company's proprietary RASiCA™ (RAS Inhibitor Conjugated Antibody) platform, which efficiently delivers a potent pan-RAS(ON) inhibitor to the tumor site.

2) Next-generation PD-1/L1 pathway modulating immunotherapies: including AN8025, a multi-functional fusion protein that simultaneously modulates T cells and antigen-presenting cells, and AN4005, a first-in-class oral PD-L1 inhibitor.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets” and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements.

The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; the Company's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; whether the clinical trial results will be predictive of real-world results; the Company's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of the Company's therapeutic candidates; the Company's ability to establish, manage, and maintain corporate collaborations, as well as the ability of its collaborators to execute on their development and commercialization plans; the implementation of the Company‘s business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of the Company's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing; risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the PRC and United States or elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

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