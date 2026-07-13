Talisker Expands Bralorne Gold Project to 24,000 hectares, 40km along strike

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. (“Bralorne”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in the Ben Nevis property (the “Property”), located contiguous to the Company’s Bralorne Gold Project in southwestern British Columbia from Coast Copper Corp. (“Coast Copper”).

The Property is strategically located south of the current Bralorne Gold Project and comprises 16 mineral tenure claims totaling 10,404.15 hectares. The expanded land package lies southeast along the strike of the Cadwallader fault system which hosts the Bralorne deposits. The new property expansion adds seven historic mineral occurrences and strengthens the Company’s exploration position by increasing the Bralorne Gold Project to 24,000 hectares spanning a 40-kilometre long mineralized district.

The Property hosts multiple prospective exploration targets, characterized by Bralorne-style quartz veining, extensive carbonate alteration, ultramafic-intrusive contacts, and major regional fault structures known to control mineralization including:

The Silicon Cirque showing is an underexplored gold-silver target, defined by quartz-listwanite veining, pervasive alteration, and strong structural controls. A 2018 quartz vein grab sample returned up to 26.47 g/t Au and 103 g/t Ag (Source: MINFILE 092JNE156).

The Star Mountain occurrence comprises gold-bearing 20 cm wide quartz veins associated with altered ultramafic rocks and feldspar porphyry dikes. Historical sampling returned 1.55 g/t gold, with additional nearby gold values of up to 0.93 g/t Au and anomalous nickel (Source: MINFILE 092JNE158).

The Ben showing is comprised of quartz veins containing pyrite, pyrrhotite, and molybdenite, with historical exploration returning anomalous gold values of up to 0.9 grams per tonne in soils, 2 grams per tonne in stream sediments, and 7 grams per tonne in heavy mineral concentrates (Source: MINFILE 092JNE038).

The Prospector Peaks showing is polymetallic quartz-vein array with veins generally 0.5 to 1.5 metres wide. Assay values of up to 61.9 g/t silver and 0.6% lead, supported by additional anomalous gold, silver, and base metal occurrences identified in the area (Source: MINFILE 092JNE159).

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, commented, “The addition of this contiguous land package further consolidates Talisker’s tenure along the main metallogenic suture zone controlling the extensive mineralization in the Bralorne Gold Belt. Congratulations to our exploration team on their scientific analysis to identify the extension of the Cadwallader Break and finalize the negotiation, adding over 10,000 hectares of highly prospective and underexplored ground, extending the district strike length to 40 kilometres.”

As consideration for the acquisition of the Property, the Company paid $125,000 in cash and issued 211,864 common shares of the Company equal to $250,000 based on the five-day volume weighted average price in accordance with the purchase agreement signed July 3, 2026. In addition to the statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with securities laws, the common shares issued are subject to a contractual hold period, 50% a six month hold period and 50% a 12 month hold period. The Company has also agreed to incur a minimum of $300,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property within three years of acquisition and to make contingent payments of $100,000, payable in either cash or common shares of the Company, for each 100,000 ounces of gold in the inferred, indicated or measured categories up to a maximum of 1,000,000 ounces

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com

+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Orr, P.Geo., Talisker’s Vice President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Orr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade gold mine near Hope, British Columbia, with significant exploration potential, and the Spences Bridge Project, where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: Bralorne Gold Project – Ben Nevis Mineral Tenure Acquisition





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