Miata Intersects 30 m at 4.06 g/t Au at Jons Trend, Sela Creek, Suriname

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (TSXV: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQX: MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional drill results from its ongoing, 25,000 m diamond drilling program at its Sela Creek Gold Project (“Sela Creek” or the “Project”) in Suriname.



The latest results include one of the strongest holes drilled at Sela Creek to date, with hole 26DDH-JT-019 intersecting 30.0 m at 4.06 g/t Au, including 14.0 m at 8.20 g/t Au, in a down-dip step-out from previously reported high-grade mineralization at Jons Trend. The hole also intersected multiple additional mineralized zones above and below the highlight interval, further reinforcing Miata’s interpretation of Jons Trend as a broad, stacked and structurally controlled gold system.

The Company’s ability to project and target high-grade zones has increased substantially. Three of the four strongest drill results reported to date from the Jons Trend-Big Berg Corridor have been announced in the past four months. As drilling advances, Miata’s technical team is developing an increasingly refined understanding of the structural controls associated with higher-grade mineralization.

Step-out drilling at Big Berg is also advancing the broader corridor thesis that Jons Trend and Big Berg are in fact part of one larger mineralized zone of 1300 m strike length. Hole 26DDH-BB-013, collared approximately 150 m west of the main Big Berg discovery area toward Jons Trend, intersected 16.5 m at 2.15 g/t Au. The result extends meaningful mineralization into the area between the two zones that remain open laterally and to depth.

Highlights:

Hole 26DDH-JT-019 intersected 30.0 m at 4.06 g/t Au from 117.0 m , including: 14.0 m at 8.20 g/t Au 4.6 m at 14.83 g/t Au 1.2 m 36.20m g/t Au 3.2 m at 11.24 g/t Au

intersected , including: Hole 26DDH-JT-019 also intersected additional mineralized intervals, including: 13.8 m at 1.11 g/t Au from 8.7 m, including: 4.5 m at 2.12 g/t Au 15.75 m at 1.78 g/t Au from 209.0 m including: 7.0 m at 3.56 g/t Au

also intersected additional mineralized intervals, including: Hole 26 DDH-BB-013 , drilled between Jons Trend and Big Berg Intersected: 16.5 m at 2.15 g/t Au from 110.0 m including: 1.5 m at 3.87 g/t Au 3.0 m at 4.68 g/t Au 2.75 m at 3.63 g/t Au

, drilled between Jons Trend and Big Berg Intersected: Hole 26DDH-BB-012 intersected additional mineralization and provides supporting geological context for the ongoing step-out program at Big Berg

The Jons Trend-Big Berg Corridor now represents an approximately 1,300 m mineralized trend that remains open laterally and at depth

Miata has completed approximately 50% of its fully funded 25,000 m 2026 drill program, with drilling continuing across multiple targets at Sela Creek





Figure 1. Overview map of Jons Trend and Big Berg corridor with surface expression of mineralized zones and recent drill collars highlighted.

“JT-019 is an exceptional hole and an important result for our growing understanding of the high-grade architecture at Jons Trend,” stated Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, CEO of Miata. “The hole intersected 30 metres at 4.06 grams per tonne gold, including 14 metres at 8.20 grams per tonne, in a down-dip step-out from previously reported high-grade mineralization. Importantly, it also intersected multiple additional mineralized zones above and below the highlight interval. This is now the fourth intercept exceeding 100 gram-metres of gold from the Jons Trend-Big Berg Corridor, with three of those results reported in just the past four months. We believe this reflects both the strength of the mineralized system and our rapidly improving understanding of where higher-grade zones are within it.”

“Big Berg is also becoming an increasingly important part of the Sela Creek story. BB-013 was drilled approximately 150 metres west of the main Big Berg discovery area toward Jons Trend and intersected 16.5 metres at 2.15 grams per tonne gold. This places another meaningful gold intercept into the area between the two zones and further supports our interpretation of a broader 1,300 metre mineralized corridor. With approximately half of our 25,000-metre program now complete, drilling ongoing across multiple targets and assays pending from several recently completed holes, we believe Sela Creek continues to gain momentum through the drill bit.”

Jons Trend-Big Berg Corridor:

Drilling continues to define high-grade gold mineralization within the Jons Trend-Big Berg corridor, an approximately 1,300 m mineralized trend that remains open laterally and to depth. Jons Trend consists of steeply dipping vein zones at shallow depth that trend northwest-southeast which are characterized by broad mineralized intervals that contain high-grade zones.

Jons Trend Drilling:

Hole 26DDH-JT-019 was drilled from the centre of Jons Trend and directed northwest to test the down-dip extension of high-grade mineralization previously intersected in 26DDH-JT-008, which intersected 31.75 m at 4.62 g/t Au including 23.75 m at 5.73 g/t Au.

Hole 26DDH-JT-019 Intersected the strongest result from the latest drilling, intersecting:

30.0 m at 4.06 g/t Au from 117.0 m, including: 14.0 m at 8.20 g/t Au 4.6 m at 14.83 g/t Au 1.2 m at 36.20 g/t Au 3.2 m at 11.24 g/t Au





Hole 26DDH-JT-019 also intersected additional mineralized intervals of:

13.8 m at 1.11 g/t Au from 8.7 m, including: 4.5 m at 2.12 g/t Au

15.75 m at 1.78 g/t Au from 209.0 m, including: 7.0 m at 3.56 g/t Au



The highlight interval in JT-019 is hosted in tightly folded quartz-biotite schist with strong silica, chlorite and biotite alteration. Mineralization is associated with dense sheeted shear veining and foliation-parallel extensional quartz veins containing approximately 1% sulfides, including pyrite and pyrrhotite, and locally visible gold.

These results continue to support the interpretation of Jons Trend as a stacked, structurally controlled gold deposit, with high-grade zones developing within broader mineralized intervals. The result also reinforces Miata’s improving understanding of the controls on mineralization at Jons Trend, which continues to support ongoing drill planning across the broader Sela Creek Project.





Figure 2. Jons Trend Cross Section with JT-019 drill trace highlighted in black.





Figure 3. Drill core of mineralized interval in JT-019 highlighting the consistent gold grade across vein zone.

Big Berg Drilling:

The latest Big Berg drilling consisted of step-out holes 26DDH-BB-011 to BB-013. Holes BB-011 and BB-012 were drilled southeast of the main Big Berg discovery area, stepping out approximately 150 m and 75 m, respectively. Hole BB-013 was drilled approximately 150 m west of the main discovery area toward Jons Trend and was designed to test the potential continuation of mineralization between two zones.

Hole 26DDH-BB-013 intersected the strongest result from the latest Big Berg drilling, intersecting:

16m at 2.15 g/t Au from 110.0 m, including : 1.5 m at 3.87 g/t Au 3.0 m at 4.68 g/t Au 2.75 m at 3.63 g/t Au

:

Hole 26DDH-BB011 also intersected mineralization, intersecting:

4.5 m at 1.61 g/t Au from 133.0 m, including: 3.0 m at 2.19 g/t Au



Hole 26DDH-BB-012 intersected additional mineralized intervals of:

1.5 m at 0.74 g/t Au from 138.0 m

7.65 m at 0.50 g/t Au from 144.0 m, including: 1.0 m at 1.11 g/t Au





The highlight intervals from the Big Berg step-out drilling are characterized by strong strain zones within crenulated quartz-garnet-biotite schist, hosting thick extensional quartz-biotite-chlorite veins. These veins contain visible gold with minor sulphides, generally less than 0.5%.

The result from BB-013 extends meaningful mineralization approximately 150 m west of the main Big Berg discovery area toward Jons Trend and provides further support for Miata’s interpretation that the two zones form part of the same broader mineralized corridor.

To date, in 2026, Miata has completed approximately half of its planned 25,000 m drill program at Sela Creek, with drilling continuing across multiple targets including Jons Trend, Big Berg, Puma West, Stranger, Cambior and Golden Hand. Results remain pending for several recently completed holes.





Figure 4. Big Berg Cross Section showing BB-013 (left) drilled 150 m west of the main discovery zone.

Table 1. Latest Gold Assays:

Hole Id From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Au (g/t) Target true width

(m) 26DDH-BB-011 133 137.5 4.5 1.61 Big Berg





4.2 including 133 136 3 2.19 2.8 and 159.6 160.6 1 0.76 0.9 and 164.6 167 2.4 0.50 2.3 26DDH-BB-012 138 139.5 1.5 0.74 Big Berg



1.3 and 144 151.65 7.65 0.50 6.6 including 148.5 149.5 1 1.11 0.9 26DDH-BB-013 56 58 2 0.66 Big Berg















1.3 and 63 65.6 2.6 0.79 1.7 including 63 64 1 1.27 0.6 and 100 101 1 0.66 0.6 and 110 126.5 16.5 2.15 10.6 including 110 111.5 1.5 3.87 1.0 including 114.5 117.5 3 4.68 1.9 including 123.75 126.5 2.75 3.63 1.8 26DDH-JT-019 8.7 22.5 13.8 1.11 Jons Trend







































5.8 including 14 18.5 4.5 2.12 1.9 and 81 82.5 1.5 0.83 1.3 and 96 98 2 0.97 1.7 and 117 147 30 4.06 23.0 including 117 131 14 8.20 8.0 including 121.4 126 4.6 14.83 3.5 including 123.8 125 1.2 36.20 0.9 including 127.8 131 3.2 11.24 2.5 including 127.8 129 1.2 18.03 0.9 and 157.75 172 14.25 0.53 10.9 including 162 163 1 2.22 0.4 and 177.4 180.55 3.15 0.59 2.4 and 209 224.75 15.75 1.78 11.1 including 211 218 7 3.56 4.9 and 236 237 1 0.90 0.7 and 249.5 251.12 1.62 0.60 1.1



Updated Collar Table:

Hole ID Easting* Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth** Dip Length (m) 26DDH-BB-011 755,790 417,347 120 0 -48 198.25 26DDH-BB-012 755,765 417,431 134 0 -55 243.13 26DDH-BB-013 755,499 417,440 115 5 -48 150.30 26DDH-JT-019 755,014 418,044 107 295 -50 266.93



All drill information is available through this link.

Live Investor Webinar:

Miata will host a live investor webinar to provide shareholders, investors, analysts and other interested parties with an update on the Company’s ongoing exploration program at the Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname.

During the webinar, members of Miata’s senior management and technical team will discuss the Company’s recent drill results, ongoing 2026 exploration activities, and key priorities for advancing Sela Creek as a district-scale gold system. The presentation will be followed by a live question-and-answer session.

Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, July 14th, 2026

Time: 1:00 pm PT/4:00 pm ET

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t4xXJUpeTYunI8LVT7lx5Q

A replay of the webinar will be made available to registered participants following the event.

QAQC

Drill core samples are analyzed for gold at FILAB Suriname, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. Samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm prior to analysis using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with coarse visible gold or returning an assay value over 10.0 g/t gold, metallic screen analysis is conducted on the coarse reject material. Miata Metals inserts certified reference standards, as well as blanks and ¼ core duplicates, in the sample sequence for quality control and assurance.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (TSX.V: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215 km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

For Further Information, please contact:

Nikki McEachnie

Director of Investor Relations

nikki@miatametals.com

1-778-486-1500

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates”, “anticipated”, “expected”, “intends”, “will” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results will occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX.V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



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