Veterinary Clinics Market Report Just Released, Analyzes Growth of Companion Animal Care and Diagnostic Services

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Clinics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The veterinary clinics market has exhibited strong growth in recent years, with a significant rise in market size from $39.11 billion in 2025 to $41.7 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth has been driven by increasing pet ownership, heightened awareness of animal health management, expanded veterinary diagnostics, and greater spending on companion animal care.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $54.32 billion by 2030, growing at a 6.8% CAGR. Key factors contributing to this forecasted growth include demand for advanced animal diagnostic testing, personalized veterinary treatments, and expanded specialty veterinary hospitals. Additionally, preventive healthcare services and mobile veterinary clinics are gaining popularity, along with an increased focus on specialized veterinary surgeries and emergency care services.

Consumer spending on animal health and wellness services continues to rise, largely due to the trend of pet humanization, where pets are treated as family members. Veterinary clinics are pivotal in supporting this trend by providing essential services such as routine checkups, vaccinations, diagnostics, and treatments. According to the American Pet Products Association, U.S. pet industry spending reached $147 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow steadily through 2030, thereby stimulating market growth.

Innovative solutions are emerging within the industry, as seen with the introduction of handheld semiconductor-based veterinary ultrasound systems. These compact devices enable high-resolution imaging across various animal species, facilitating real-time diagnostics. In October 2025, Butterfly Network Inc. launched the Butterfly iQ3 Vet Solution to enhance portable, AI-enabled ultrasound imaging, aiming to bolster accuracy and efficiency in clinical decision-making.

Strategic mergers and acquisitions are further shaping the market landscape. In May 2025, ARENA Veterinary Holding GmbH acquired Star Veterinary Clinics LLC to increase its geographical footprint and enhance its network. This acquisition integrates well-established regional clinics, reinforcing ARENA's position in veterinary care services.

Prominent players in the veterinary clinics market include CVS Group plc, The Animal Medical Center, Small Door Veterinary Inc., and other key entities like Westlake Animal Hospital Inc. and Veterinary Specialists of Sydney Pty Ltd.

Regionally, North America was the largest market for veterinary clinics in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The market report covers major regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, among others, detailing key countries like the USA, China, and Germany.

The veterinary clinics market involves revenues from services such as medical consultations, diagnostic testing, vaccination programs, and pharmacy provisions. These revenues encompass direct sales to consumers and not resales along the supply chain.

The "Veterinary Clinics Market Global Report 2026" offers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the rapidly growing veterinary clinics market. Focusing on key trends shaping the future of this sector, the report is a comprehensive guide for decision-makers looking to gain a competitive edge over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Achieve a global perspective with a report covering 16 geographies.

Understand the influence of macro factors such as geopolitical events, trade policies, and regulatory landscapes.

Tailor regional and country-specific strategies using local data and insights.

Identify and capitalize on growth segments for investment.

Leverage forecast data and market trends to outperform competitors.

Gain insights into end-user behavior and preferences.

Benchmark against competitors in terms of market share and innovation.

Evaluate market potential through TAM and MAS assessments.

Acquire high-quality data for internal and external presentations.

Receive the report in an easy-to-use Excel data sheet and dashboard format.

Description:

The report addresses key questions such as the largest and fastest-growing markets for veterinary clinics, and how these relate to broader economic trends. It considers the impact of technological innovations, shifting regulations, and evolving consumer preferences.

Covering market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and regional and country breakdowns, this report delivers insights into the historic and forecast growth trends worldwide. It examines key products and services, innovation in the market, and major trends in product development.

The supply chain overview includes key materials, resources, and competitive analysis at each supply chain level.

Highlighted emerging trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Insights into regulatory and investment landscapes, with an analysis of incentives and funding trends.

Market size, both historic and forecast, influenced by factors like AI, automation, geopolitical tensions, and economic variables.

TAM analysis offers strategic insights for growth opportunities, while the MAS section evaluates the market's attractiveness using a quantitative framework.

In-depth market segmentation and regional breakdowns offer insights into each geography's market size and growth.

Expanded geographic coverage in regions such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia reflects global supply chain shifts.

The competitive landscape section outlines market shares and profiles leading companies.

Company scoring matrix ranks organizations based on parameters such as market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Service Type: Preventive Care, Diagnostic, Surgical, Emergency Care, Pharmacy Services.

By Animal Type: Companion, Livestock, Equine, Exotic, Poultry.

By Facility Type: Private Clinics, Corporate Clinics, Non-Profit Clinics, Mobile Clinics, Specialty Hospitals.

By End-User: Pet Owners, Farmers, Shelters, Breeders, Equestrian Operators, Wildlife Institutions.

Companies Mentioned: CVS Group plc, The Animal Medical Center, Small Door Veterinary Inc., and more.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, India, and others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historical and ten years forecast.

Data: Market size ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Formats: Word, PDF, Interactive Report, Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $41.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Veterinary Clinics Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Veterinary Clinics Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Veterinary Clinics Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Veterinary Clinics Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (AR/VR/XR) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Preventive Animal Healthcare Services

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Mobile Veterinary Clinics

4.2.3 Growing Focus on Specialized Veterinary Surgical Procedures

4.2.4 Expansion of Emergency and Critical Care Veterinary Services

4.2.5 Rising Demand for Companion Animal Wellness Programs



5. Veterinary Clinics Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pet Owners

5.2 Livestock Farmers and Ranchers

5.3 Animal Shelters and Rescue Organizations

5.4 Breeders and Kennels

5.5 Equestrian and Stable Operators



6. Veterinary Clinics Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Veterinary Clinics Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Veterinary Clinics PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Veterinary Clinics Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Veterinary Clinics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Veterinary Clinics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Veterinary Clinics Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Veterinary Clinics Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Preventive Care Services, Diagnostic Services, Surgical Services, Emergency Care Services, Pharmacy and Medication Services

9.2. Global Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companion Animals, Livestock Animals, Equine Animals, Exotic Animals, Poultry

9.3. Global Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Independent Private Clinics, Corporate-Owned Multi-Location Clinics, Non-Profit and Charitable Clinics, Mobile Veterinary Clinics, Specialty and Referral Hospitals

9.4. Global Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pet Owners, Livestock Farmers and Ranchers, Animal Shelters and Rescue Organizations, Breeders and Kennels, Equestrian and Stable Operators, Zoological and Wildlife Institutions

9.5. Global Veterinary Clinics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Preventive Care Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Vaccination Services, Routine Health Checkup Services, Parasite Prevention Services, Dental Care Services, Nutritional Counseling Services, Wellness Program Services

9.6. Global Veterinary Clinics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Diagnostic Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Laboratory Testing Services, Imaging Services, Pathology Services, Allergy Testing Services, Genetic Testing Services, Endoscopy Services

9.7. Global Veterinary Clinics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Surgical Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Soft Tissue Surgery Services, Orthopedic Surgery Services, Dental Surgery Services, Spay and Neuter Surgery Services, Oncological Surgery Services, Ophthalmic Surgery Services

9.8. Global Veterinary Clinics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Emergency Care Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Trauma Care Services, Critical Care Monitoring Services, Poison Treatment Services, Emergency Surgery Services, Intensive Care Services, After Hours Care Services

9.9. Global Veterinary Clinics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Pharmacy and Medication Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Prescription Medication Services, Over the Counter Medication Services, Compounding Medication Services, Vaccination Dispensing Services, Nutritional Supplement Services, Pain Management Medication Services



10. Veterinary Clinics Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Veterinary Clinics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Veterinary Clinics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Clinics Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Veterinary Clinics Market

12.1. China Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Veterinary Clinics Market

13.1. India Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Veterinary Clinics Market

14.1. Japan Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Veterinary Clinics Market

15.1. Australia Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Veterinary Clinics Market

16.1. Indonesia Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Veterinary Clinics Market

17.1. South Korea Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Veterinary Clinics Market

18.1. Taiwan Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Veterinary Clinics Market

19.1. South East Asia Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Veterinary Clinics Market

20.1. Western Europe Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Veterinary Clinics Market

21.1. UK Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Veterinary Clinics Market

22.1. Germany Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Veterinary Clinics Market

23.1. France Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Veterinary Clinics Market

24.1. Italy Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Veterinary Clinics Market

25.1. Spain Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Veterinary Clinics Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Veterinary Clinics Market

27.1. Russia Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Veterinary Clinics Market

28.1. North America Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Veterinary Clinics Market

29.1. USA Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Veterinary Clinics Market

30.1. Canada Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Veterinary Clinics Market

31.1. South America Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Veterinary Clinics Market

32.1. Brazil Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Veterinary Clinics Market

33.1. Middle East Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Veterinary Clinics Market

34.1. Africa Veterinary Clinics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Veterinary Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Facility Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Veterinary Clinics Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Veterinary Clinics Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Veterinary Clinics Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Veterinary Clinics Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Veterinary Clinics Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. CVS Group plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. The Animal Medical Center Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Small Door Veterinary Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Dick White Referrals Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Dr. Paws Pet Clinic Private Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Veterinary Clinics Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Westlake Animal Hospital Inc., Veterinary Specialists of Sydney Pty Ltd., Animal Urgent Care LLC, Apollo Animal Hospital, Belcher Animal Hospital LLC, Brandywine Valley Veterinary Hospital LLC, Cherokee Animal Clinic, Duxbury Animal Hospital Inc., Magic Vets Pvt Ltd., Neabore Veterinary Clinic LLC, Newtown Square Veterinary Hospital Inc., Vets4Pets India Private Limited, Buffalo Veterinary Clinic, Heritage Animal Hospital, Aztec Animal Clinic



38. Global Veterinary Clinics Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Veterinary Clinics Market



41. Veterinary Clinics Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Veterinary Clinics Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Veterinary Clinics Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Veterinary Clinics Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Veterinary Clinics market report include:

CVS Group plc

The Animal Medical Center

Small Door Veterinary Inc.

Dick White Referrals Limited

Dr. Paws Pet Clinic Private Limited

Westlake Animal Hospital Inc.

Veterinary Specialists of Sydney Pty Ltd.

Animal Urgent Care LLC

Apollo Animal Hospital

Belcher Animal Hospital LLC

Brandywine Valley Veterinary Hospital LLC

Cherokee Animal Clinic

Duxbury Animal Hospital Inc.

Magic Vets Pvt Ltd.

Neabore Veterinary Clinic LLC

Newtown Square Veterinary Hospital Inc.

Vets4Pets India Private Limited

Buffalo Veterinary Clinic

Heritage Animal Hospital

Aztec Animal Clinic.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29wbwj

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