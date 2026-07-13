Global Art And Craft Tools Market Report 2025–2031' Now Available, Featuring Profiles of Faber-Castell, STAEDTLER, Crayola, and More

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Art & Craft Tools - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global art and craft tools market is projected to grow significantly, from USD 3.98 billion in 2025 to USD 5.96 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.11% from 2026 to 2031. The report segments the market by product type, application, material, distribution channel, and geography, with a detailed analysis of trends and forecasts.

Global Art & Craft Tools Market Trends and Insights

Rising Use of Art Therapy in Schools, Clinics, and Wellness Programs

The integration of art therapy programs into schools and clinics is increasing demand for art and craft tools. Initiatives like the "Arts in Healing" at the Medical University of South Carolina in 2025 highlight this trend, signaling a shift towards education-based procurement. Programs are focusing on structured tool lists and safety criteria, benefiting suppliers with certified products and strong B2B channels.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Product Preferences

Sustainability influences sourcing and product positioning, particularly in premium channels. Companies like Faber-Castell and STAEDTLER lead with certified materials, meeting stringent compliance standards in Europe and the U.S. This trend leverages premium shelf space for major suppliers that finance certification and reformulation efforts.

Competition from Digital Art Tools and Software

While digital tools are gaining traction in professional environments, traditional tools retain value in therapy, education, and hobbies that prioritize physical interaction. The benefits of art therapy, highlighted in a 2025 review, underscore the challenge of digital substitution in these segments.

Additional Drivers and Restraints

Expansion of E-Commerce Platforms Improving Product Accessibility

Rising Popularity of DIY Culture and Home-Based Crafting

Volatility in Raw Material Prices, Particularly Plastics and Wood

Segment Analysis

In 2025, Drawing and Painting Tools held a dominant 39.43% market share. This segment's strength is in its broad product range, from basic drawing tools for beginners to premium materials for professionals. The introduction of products like STAEDTLER's Artist Series further enhances this segment.

Paper Crafts and Decorative Items are expected to grow at 7.96% CAGR through 2031, driven by home decor trends and creative activities in key regions. Their appeal is elevated by engaging social media content, promoting both entry-level and advanced crafting.

Household and Commercial Demand

Households accounted for a 45.21% share in 2025, reflecting crafting's popularity as a leisure activity. Meanwhile, the commercial art studio segment is projected to grow rapidly at an 8.01% CAGR, driven by demand from creative venues and educational institutions.

Geography Analysis

North America led the market with a 42.33% share in 2025, supported by robust crafting engagement and specialty retailer networks. However, cost pressures from trade measures on imported materials are a challenge.

Europe holds a strong position with rigorous material safety regulations favoring established brands. Emerging markets in South America and the Middle East & Africa show promising growth potentials.

Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth at a 9.11% CAGR through 2031, driven by rising middle-class demographics and policy-driven school demands. Partnerships like Crayola's with Luxor Writing Instruments in India demonstrate the region's potential.

Key Companies:

Hallmark Cards, Inc. (Crayola)

Newell Brands Inc.

Fiskars Group

Faber-Castell AG

STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG

And many more...

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support





Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising use of art therapy in schools, clinics, and wellness programs

4.2.2 Sustainability and eco-friendly product preferences

4.2.3 Expansion of e-commerce platforms improving product accessibility

4.2.4 Rising popularity of DIY culture and home-based crafting

4.2.5 Innovation in ergonomics, safety, and material quality

4.2.6 Social media platforms amplifying creative trends and tutorials

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Competition from digital art tools and software

4.3.2 Regulatory and safety standards shaping viability and access

4.3.3 Environmental concerns related to manufacturing and disposal

4.3.4 Volatility in raw material prices, particularly plastics and wood

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Drawing and Painting Tools

5.1.1.1 Drawing Tools

5.1.1.2 Pencils

5.1.1.3 Pens and Markers

5.1.1.4 Erasers

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.1.6 Painting Tools

5.1.1.7 Brushes

5.1.1.8 Paints

5.1.1.9 Painting Surfaces

5.1.1.10 Others

5.1.2 Cutting Tools

5.1.2.1 Scissors

5.1.2.2 Knives and Blades

5.1.2.3 Punching and Shaping Tools

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Paper Crafts and Decorative Items

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Household

5.2.2 Educational Institutions

5.2.3 Commercial Art Studios

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By Material

5.3.1 Plastic

5.3.2 Wood

5.3.3 Metal

5.3.4 Composite Materials

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

5.4.2 Specialty Stores

5.4.3 Online Stores

5.4.4 Convenience Stores

5.4.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 Italy

5.5.2.4 France

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Netherlands

5.5.2.7 Poland

5.5.2.8 Belgium

5.5.2.9 Sweden

5.5.2.10 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Indonesia

5.5.3.6 South Korea

5.5.3.7 Thailand

5.5.3.8 Singapore

5.5.3.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Colombia

5.5.4.4 Chile

5.5.4.5 Peru

5.5.4.6 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.4 Nigeria

5.5.5.5 Egypt

5.5.5.6 Morocco

5.5.5.7 Turkey

5.5.5.8 Rest of Middle East and Africa



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Hallmark Cards, Inc. (Crayola)

Newell Brands Inc.

Fiskars Group

Faber-Castell AG

STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Societe BIC S.A.

Pentel Co., Ltd.

PILOT Corporation

Shanghai MandG Stationery Inc.

ACCO Brands Corporation

Michaels Stores, Inc.

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad

Westcott (Acme United Corporation)

Sakura Color Products Corporation

General Pencil Co., Inc.

Jo-Ann Stores, LLC

FILA Group LLC

Plaid Enterprises Inc.

Arteza LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojy0c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.