Global Facility Management Services Market 2025 Just Released — Profiles CBRE, ISS, Sodexo, and More

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facility Management Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The facility management services market report delves into the dynamics of this evolving industry from 2020 to 2025, categorizing it as a historic period, and forecasts trends from 2025 to 2030, extending to 2035. This comprehensive evaluation looks at the market size across regions and the leading economies within them.

Globally, the facility management services market was valued at approximately $1.96 trillion in 2025, reflecting a robust growth rate with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020. This market is projected to expand further to $2.92 trillion by 2030 at a rate of 8.3%, and expected to reach $4.14 trillion in 2035 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The historic period saw growth driven by commercial real estate and urban infrastructure expansion, increased outsourcing of non-core operations, integrated facility management contracts, and a rising focus on sustainability and ESG compliance. However, growth challenges included high labor dependency, wage inflation, and market fragmentation leading to intense price competition.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for growth fueled by the adoption of smart buildings, IoT-based facility monitoring, expansion of data centers, and the upgrade of aging infrastructure. Rising demand for an enhanced workplace experience and occupant-centric services further propels this trend. Potential hindrances may come from a skilled workforce shortage, high costs of technology integration, and the impact of international trade tensions.

Current market trends include innovations in predictive maintenance, adoption of technology for digital twin integration, advancements in remote facility management platforms, and energy management systems. The market is segmented by components into solutions and services, with the latter accounting for 80.6% ($1.58 trillion) in 2025, expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030.

Deployment modes segment the market into cloud and on-premises, with on-premises leading at 83% ($1.63 trillion) in 2025. Cloud deployment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.7% during the 2025-2030 period.

By organization size, the market is divided into small-medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises, the latter being the largest segment at 65.7% ($1.29 trillion) in 2025. SMEs, however, are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Industry vertical segmentation includes healthcare, government, education, military and defense, and real estate. Real estate dominates, accounting for 30% ($590 billion) in 2025, with expectations of maintaining the highest growth at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030.

Regionally, Asia Pacific leads with 35.7% of the market ($702.7 billion) in 2025, followed by North America and Western Europe. Growth hotspots will be Asia Pacific and Africa with CAGRs of 9.5% and 9% respectively.

The competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with top players like CBRE Group, Inc., and ISS A/S holding minimal market shares but setting trends. Major opportunities by 2030 are predicted in the services component, on-premises deployment, and large enterprises sectors, notably benefiting the real estate industry, especially in China which anticipates a $188.4 billion market expansion.

Strategic recommendations include a focus on expanding business capabilities through strategic acquisition, innovation in predictive maintenance, digital twin integration for operational efficiency, and the development of advanced energy management and remote facility platforms. The emphasis is also on regional expansion, strategic partnerships, and skilled workforce alignment to capitalize on the growing trends and opportunities within this sector.

Facility Management Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035 provides strategic insights for marketers and senior management to assess the global facility management services market as it evolves beyond the COVID-19 shutdown.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a comprehensive global overview with coverage of 16 geographies.

Gain insights on COVID-19's impact and market recovery projections.

Develop regional and country strategies with local data and analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for potential investments.

Leverage forecast data, market drivers, and trends to outperform competitors.

Utilize recent market research to understand customer preferences.

Benchmark against key competitors using robust performance data.

Enhance strategic decisions through interconnected key data sets.

Access reliable data for supporting internal and external presentations.

Market Overview: This report provides an in-depth analysis of the largest and fastest-growing markets for facility management services. It explores market dynamics, including relationships with the overall economy, demographic influences, and similar markets. The report is a critical resource for understanding future market-shaping forces.

The report covers various dimensions such as market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape. Historical market data and growth forecasts by region are also included, providing a context for the facility management services market as compared to other sectors.

Key Chapters Include:

Introduction and Market Characteristics: Insight into segmentations, product trends, and market attractiveness.

Key Trends: Analysis of transformative global market trends and upcoming developments.

Growth and Strategic Framework Analysis: Including PESTEL, end-use industries, growth rates, and market drivers.

Market Segmentation: By component, deployment mode, organization size, and industry verticals.

Regional and Country Analysis: Detailed comparisons of market sizes and shares across regions and countries.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles and market shares of leading companies, including CBRE Group, Inc., ISS A/S, and others.

Market Opportunities and Strategies: Exploration of growth opportunities across countries and segments.

Conclusions and Recommendations: Suggested strategies for service providers targeting product expansions and marketing approaches.

Sectors Covered: Solutions and Services; Deployment Modes: Cloud and On-Premises; Organization Sizes: SMEs and Large Enterprises; Industry Verticals: Healthcare, Government, Education, and more.

Geographies: Featuring detailed coverage of countries including China, Germany, US, India, among others, with emphasis on regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Report Timeframe: Five-year historical data and ten-year forecast insights.

Data References: Incorporating ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, and an array of relevant indicators.

This report offers a valuable resource for businesses seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of facility management services with strategic data and comprehensive insights



Companies Featured

CBRE Group, Inc.

ISS A/S

Sodexo S.A.

Compass Group PLC

ABM Industries Incorporated

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

Aramark Corporation

Mitie Group plc

Cushman & Wakefield Ltd.

G4S Secure Solutions Limited

Icon Facilitators Limited

Hongkong Land

Colliers

ESG Holdings

Leadec

ADEN Group

Onewo Space-Tech Service Co. Ltd.

24/7 Software Inc.

Globeship Sodexo

Nippon Kanzai

Secom Co. Ltd.

Tokyu Community Corporation

Savills

S-1 Corporation

Hyundai GBFMS

UEM Edgenta Berhad

Group Atalian

Johnson Controls International

Siemens AG

OCS Group Limited

Apleona GmbH

Serco Group plc

Atalian Servest Limited

VINCI Facilities Limited

Amey plc

Spotless Group Holdings Limited

Interserve Group Limited

Initial

GDI Integrated Facility Services

FirstService Corporation

Metro Cleaning & Management

ServiceMaster Clean

SIS Limited

Quess Corp Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mf6x8l

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