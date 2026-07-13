Global Paper Masking Tapes Market Report Just Released, Forecasts Market Expansion from $2.12 Billion in 2025 to $3.46 Billion in 2035

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Masking Tapes Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report explores the paper masking tapes market, detailing trends from 2020-2025, and forecasting predictions up to 2035. The market analysis spans various regions and major global economies.
By 2025, the global paper masking tapes market reached $2.12 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3% since 2020. It is projected to expand at a rate of 5.4%, reaching $2.75 billion by 2030, and grow further at a 2.3% CAGR to $3.46 billion by 2035.
Key growth drivers in this historic period were the rising demand from the automotive refinishing sector, the paint and coating industry's expansion, consumer electronics market growth, and an increase in furniture manufacturing. However, challenges such as raw material price volatility and competition from alternative materials negatively impacted the market.
Future growth is anticipated due to construction and infrastructure developments, the need for eco-friendly packaging, increasing demand from the aerospace industry, and the rise in home renovation projects. Constraints may include limited resistance to heat and chemicals, regulatory challenges, and trade wars.
The market segments by type include crepe, washi, flatback, and kraft paper masking tape. Crepe masking tape dominated the market with 45.3% share, or $961.9 million in 2025. Washi masking tape is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a 6.9% CAGR from 2025-2030.
By adhesive type, the market is divided into rubber, acrylic, silicon, and hot melt adhesives. The rubber-based segment led with 47.7% share, or $1.01 billion in 2025. The acrylic adhesive segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2025-2030.
Applications of these tapes span painting, plating, abrasive blasting, high-temperature, thermal spraying, and general use, with painting being the largest segment at 34.5%, or $732.3 million in 2025. High-temperature applications are projected to grow the fastest at a 6.3% CAGR from 2025-2030.
The market's distribution channels include professional, aftermarket sales, and DIY. The professional segment accounted for 40.3% or $856 million in 2025. Meanwhile, DIY distribution is expected to see the fastest growth at 5.9% CAGR during 2025-2030.
End-users in the market include automotive, construction, aerospace, and other industries. Automotive leads with a 33.8% share, or $718.2 million in 2025, and is anticipated to grow at a 5.9% CAGR by 2030.
Geographically, Asia Pacific was the largest market, holding 34.3%, or $727.1 million in 2025. The fastest growth will occur in Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, at CAGRs of 6.7% and 5.5% respectively, followed by the Middle East and South America.
Strategic trends include product innovation and upstream integration initiatives. The market is fragmented with numerous small players; the top ten accounted for 14.42% in 2024. Leading competitors include 3M Company and Tesa SE.
Opportunities arise in segments such as crepe masking tape, acrylic adhesives, and automotive applications. The China market is expected to grow significantly, with gains of $120.7 million.
Strategic recommendations for companies include focusing on premium and automotive-grade products, enhancing washi tape offerings, pursuing acrylic adhesives, expanding in emerging markets, leveraging DIY channels, and targeting specific end-users like automotive and aerospace.
Paper Masking Tapes Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035 provides critical intelligence for strategists, marketers, and senior management as the market emerges from the COVID-19 shutdown. This report offers a comprehensive global perspective on paper masking tapes across 15 key geographies, highlighting market growth, competitive landscape, and emerging trends.
Reasons to Purchase
- Acquire a global view with the most exhaustive report available, covering 15 geographies.
- Understand the market impact of COVID-19 and projected growth as the pandemic's effects subside.
- Formulate regional and country strategies based on in-depth local analysis.
- Identify investment growth segments for strategic planning.
- Leveraging forecast data and market trends will help you outperform competitors.
- Conduct in-depth customer analysis using the latest market research findings.
- Benchmark against key competitors using reliable data sets for superior strategizing.
The report comprehensively covers market characteristics, size, and growth; segmentation; regional and national breakdowns; the competitive landscape; and trends and strategies. It situates the market within the broader context of the paper masking tapes industry, alongside comparative market analysis.
The Report Encompasses the Following Chapters
- Introduction and Market Characteristics: An overview of segmentations by type, adhesive type, application, distribution channel, and end use.
- Key Trends: An analysis of major trends shaping the global market and anticipated developments.
- Growth Analysis: A detailed examination using PESTEL, market values, growth drivers, and restraints, with historical and forecast data.
- Regional and Country Analysis: Historic and forecast market values by region and country, with in-depth growth evaluations.
- Market Segmentation: Insights into market values and analysis for each segment by type, adhesive type, application, distribution channel, and end use.
- Regional Market Size and Growth: A comprehensive analysis of regional market sizes, historic and forecast growth, focusing on Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other major regions.
- Competitive Landscape: Competitive landscape analysis, market share estimates, company profiles of leading players, and competitive benchmarking.
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Insight into recent market-shaping mergers and acquisitions.
- Recent Developments: Exploration of the market's recent developments.
- Market Opportunities and Strategies: Market opportunities and strategies based on research findings, highlighting growth areas.
- Conclusions and Recommendations: Strategic recommendations for market participants related to product and service offerings and geographic expansion.
Markets Covered:
By Type: Crepe Masking Tape, Washi Masking Tape, Flatback Paper Masking Tape, Kraft Paper Masking Tape
By Adhesive Type: Rubber-Based Adhesive, Acrylic-Based Adhesive, Silicon-Based Adhesive, Hot Melt Adhesives
By Application: Painting, Plating, Abrasive Blasting, High Temperature Application, Thermal Spraying, General Use
By Distribution Channel: Professional Distribution, Aftermarket Sales, DIY Distribution
By End Use: Automotive, Building and Construction, Aerospace, General Industries, Other End-Users
Companies Mentioned: 3M Company, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group plc
Countries: China, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, USA, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time Series: Analysis of historical and forecast periods over five and ten years, respectively.
Data: Analysis includes market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.
Data Segmentations: Historical and forecast data by country and region, market share of competitors, and market segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: The report's data and analysis are reliably sourced using detailed end notes.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|360
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$3.46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Paper Masking Tapes - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape
2 Table of Contents
3 List of Tables
4 List of Figures
5 Report Structure
6 Market Characteristics
6.1 General Market Definition
6.2 Summary
6.3 Paper Masking Tapes Market Definition and Segmentations
6.4 Market Segmentation by Type
6.4.1 Crepe Masking Tape
6.4.2 Washi Masking Tape
6.4.3 Flatback Paper Masking Tape
6.4.4 Kraft Paper Masking Tape
6.5 Market Segmentation by Adhesive Type
6.5.1 Rubber Based Adhesive
6.5.2 Acrylic Based Adhesive
6.5.3 Silicon Based Adhesive
6.5.4 Hot Melt Adhesives
6.6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.6.1 Painting
6.6.2 Plating
6.6.3 Abrasive Blasting
6.6.4 High Temperature Application
6.6.5 Thermal Spraying
6.6.6 General Use
6.7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.7.1 Distribution Professional
6.7.2 Aftermarket Sales
6.7.3 Do It Yourself (DIY) Distribution
6.8 Market Segmentation by End Use
6.8.1 Automotive
6.8.2 Building and Construction
6.8.3 Aerospace
6.8.4 General Industries
6.8.5 Other End Users
7 Major Market Trends
7.1 Expansion of High-Conformability Crepe Tapes for Precision Painting and Industrial Masking
7.2 Advancement of Automotive-Grade Paper Masking Tapes for High-Precision Refinishing Applications
7.3 Strengthening Upstream Integration to Secure High-Quality Base Paper Supply for Paper Masking Tapes
8 Global Paper Masking Tapes Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
8.1 Global PESTEL Analysis
8.1.1 Political
8.1.2 Economic
8.1.3 Social
8.1.4 Technological
8.1.5 Environmental
8.1.6 Legal
8.2 Analysis of End Users (B2B)
8.2.1 Automotive
8.2.2 Building and Construction
8.2.3 Aerospace
8.2.4 General Industries
8.2.5 Other End Users
8.3 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market Growth Rate Analysis
8.4 Historic Market Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Million)
8.4.1 Market Drivers 2020-2025
8.4.2 Market Restraints 2020-2025
8.5 Forecast Market Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F Value ($ Million)
8.6 Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors
8.6.1 Quantitative Growth Contributors
8.6.2 Drivers
8.6.3 Restraints
8.7 Global Paper Masking Tapes Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.7.1 TAM Comparison Analysis
9 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market Segmentation
9.1 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
9.2 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
9.3 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
9.4 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
9.5 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
9.6 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation of Crepe Masking Tape, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
9.7 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation of Washi Masking Tape, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
9.8 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation of Flatback Paper Masking Tape, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
9.9 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation of Kraft Paper Masking Tape, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
10 Paper Masking Tapes Market, Regional and Country Analysis
10.1 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
10.2 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11 Asia-Pacific Market
11.1 Summary
11.2 Market Overview
11.2.1 Region Information
11.2.2 Market Information
11.2.3 Background Information
11.2.4 Government Initiatives
11.2.5 Regulations
11.2.6 Regulatory Bodies
11.2.7 Major Associations
11.2.8 Taxes Levied
11.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure
11.2.10 Investments
11.2.11 Major Companies
11.3 Asia-Pacific Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.4 Asia-Pacific Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.5 Asia-Pacific Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.6 Asia-Pacific Paper Masking Tapes Market: Country Analysis
11.7 China Market
11.8 Summary
11.9 Market Overview
11.9.1 Country Information
11.9.2 Market Information
11.9.3 Background Information
11.9.4 Government Initiatives
11.9.5 Regulations
11.9.6 Regulatory Bodies
11.9.7 Major Associations
11.9.8 Taxes Levied
11.9.9 Corporate Tax Structure
11.9.10 Major Companies
11.10 China Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.11 China Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.12 China Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.13 India Market
11.14 India Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.15 India Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.16 India Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.17 Japan Market
11.18 Summary
11.19 Market Overview
11.19.1 Country Information
11.19.2 Market Information
11.19.3 Background Information
11.19.4 Government Initiatives
11.19.5 Regulations
11.19.6 Regulatory Bodies
11.19.7 Major Associations
11.19.8 Taxes Levied
11.19.9 Corporate Tax Structure
11.19.10 Major Companies
11.20 Japan Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.21 Japan Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.22 Japan Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.23 Australia Market
11.24 Australia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.25 Australia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.26 Australia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.27 Indonesia Market
11.28 Indonesia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.29 Indonesia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.30 Indonesia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.31 South Korea Market
11.32 Summary
11.33 Market Overview
11.33.1 Country Information
11.33.2 Market Information
11.33.3 Background Information
11.33.4 Government Initiatives
11.33.5 Regulations
11.33.6 Regulatory Bodies
11.33.7 Major Associations
11.33.8 Taxes Levied
11.33.9 Corporate Tax Structure
11.33.10 Major Companies
11.34 South Korea Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.35 South Korea Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
11.36 South Korea Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12 Western Europe Market
12.1 Summary
12.2 Market Overview
12.2.1 Region Information
12.2.2 Market Information
12.2.3 Background Information
12.2.4 Government Initiatives
12.2.5 Regulations
12.2.6 Regulatory Bodies
12.2.7 Major Associations
12.2.8 Taxes Levied
12.2.9 Corporate tax structure
12.2.10 Investments
12.2.11 Major Companies
12.3 Western Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.4 Western Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.5 Western Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.6 Western Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market: Country Analysis
12.7 UK Market
12.8 UK Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.9 UK Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.10 UK Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.11 Germany Market
12.12 Germany Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.13 Germany Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.14 Germany Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.15 France Market
12.16 France Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.17 France Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.18 France Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.19 Italy Market
12.20 Italy Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.21 Italy Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.22 Italy Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.23 Spain Market
12.24 Spain Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.25 Spain Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
12.26 Spain Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
13 Eastern Europe Market
13.1 Summary
13.2 Market Overview
13.2.1 Region Information
13.2.2 Market Information
13.2.3 Background Information
13.2.4 Government Initiatives
13.2.5 Regulations
13.2.6 Regulatory Bodies
13.2.7 Major Associations
13.2.8 Taxes Levied
13.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure
13.2.10 Major companies
13.3 Eastern Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
13.4 Eastern Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
13.5 Eastern Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
13.6 Eastern Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market: Country Analysis
13.7 Russia Market
13.8 Russia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
13.9 Russia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
13.10 Russia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
14 North America Market
14.1 Summary
14.2 Market Overview
14.2.1 Region Information
14.2.2 Market Information
14.2.3 Background Information
14.2.4 Government Initiatives
14.2.5 Regulations
14.2.6 Regulatory Bodies
14.2.7 Major Associations
14.2.8 Taxes Levied
14.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure
14.2.10 Investments
14.2.11 Major Companies
14.3 North America Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
14.4 North America Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
14.5 North America Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
14.6 North America Paper Masking Tapes Market: Country Analysis
14.7 USA Market
14.8 Summary
14.9 Market Overview
14.9.1 Country Information
14.9.2 Market Information
14.9.3 Background Information
14.9.4 Government Initiatives
14.9.5 Regulations
14.9.6 Regulatory Bodies
14.9.7 Major Associations
14.9.8 Taxes Levied
14.9.9 Corporate Tax Structure
14.9.10 Investments
14.9.11 Major Companies
14.10 USA Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
14.11 USA Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
14.12 USA Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
14.13 Canada Market
14.14 Summary
14.15 Market Overview
14.15.1 Country Information
14.15.2 Market Information
14.15.3 Background Information
14.15.4 Government Initiatives
14.15.5 Regulations
14.15.6 Regulatory Bodies
14.15.7 Major Associations
14.15.8 Taxes Levied
14.15.9 Corporate Tax Structure
14.15.10 Major Companies
14.16 Canada Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
14.17 Canada Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
14.18 Canada Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15 South America Market
15.1 Summary
15.2 Market Overview
15.2.1 Region Information
15.2.2 Market Information
15.2.3 Background Information
15.2.4 Government Initiatives
15.2.5 Regulations
15.2.6 Regulatory Bodies
15.2.7 Major Associations
15.2.8 Taxes Levied
15.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure
15.2.10 Major Companies
15.3 South America Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.4 South America Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.5 South America Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.6 South America Paper Masking Tapes Market: Country Analysis
15.7 Brazil Market
15.8 Brazil Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.9 Brazil Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
15.10 Brazil Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
16 Middle East Market
16.1 Summary
16.2 Market Overview
16.2.1 Region Information
16.2.2 Market Information
16.2.3 Background Information
16.2.4 Government Initiatives
16.2.5 Regulations
16.2.6 Regulatory Bodies
16.2.7 Major Associations
16.2.8 Taxes Levied
16.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure
16.2.10 Major Companies
16.3 Middle East Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
16.4 Middle East Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
16.5 Middle East Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
17 Africa Market
17.1 Summary
17.2 Market Overview
17.2.1 Region Information
17.2.2 Market Information
17.2.3 Background Information
17.2.4 Government Initiatives
17.2.5 Regulations
17.2.6 Regulatory Bodies
17.2.7 Major Associations
17.2.8 Taxes Levied
17.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure
17.2.10 Major Companies
17.3 Africa Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
17.4 Africa Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
17.5 Africa Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)
Companies Featured
- 3M Company
- Tesa SE
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Scapa Group plc
- Shurtape Technologies LLC
- RS Group plc
- PPM Industries S.p.A
- American Biltrite Inc.
- Vibac Group S.p.A.
- Bagla Group
- Nichiban Co., Ltd.
- Changzhou Egret Manufacturing
- Liantu
- Kamoi Kakoshi Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited
- Miki Tokushu Paper MFG. Co., Ltd.
- Naikos
- Barbhaya Industries
- Easitape
- Essentra plc
- Adheco Ltd
- Davik Industries
- Omark Worldwide
- Avery Dennison
- Gregg Distributors LP
- Keypak Inc.
- Crown Packaging
- Carrousel Packaging
- Norton
- AAB Industries LLC
- Rosario Pack SRL
- Adelbras
- SOCO S.A.S.
- PeruBraun
- EACO / Egyptian Abrasives Co.
- AIPL ABRO Industries Nigeria
- Benoly & Co Ltd
- 3M Nigeria
- ABSTO
- Bidvest Buffalo Tapes
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