Global Paper Masking Tapes Market Report Just Released, Forecasts Market Expansion from $2.12 Billion in 2025 to $3.46 Billion in 2035

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Masking Tapes Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This comprehensive report explores the paper masking tapes market, detailing trends from 2020-2025, and forecasting predictions up to 2035. The market analysis spans various regions and major global economies.

By 2025, the global paper masking tapes market reached $2.12 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3% since 2020. It is projected to expand at a rate of 5.4%, reaching $2.75 billion by 2030, and grow further at a 2.3% CAGR to $3.46 billion by 2035.

Key growth drivers in this historic period were the rising demand from the automotive refinishing sector, the paint and coating industry's expansion, consumer electronics market growth, and an increase in furniture manufacturing. However, challenges such as raw material price volatility and competition from alternative materials negatively impacted the market.

Future growth is anticipated due to construction and infrastructure developments, the need for eco-friendly packaging, increasing demand from the aerospace industry, and the rise in home renovation projects. Constraints may include limited resistance to heat and chemicals, regulatory challenges, and trade wars.

The market segments by type include crepe, washi, flatback, and kraft paper masking tape. Crepe masking tape dominated the market with 45.3% share, or $961.9 million in 2025. Washi masking tape is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a 6.9% CAGR from 2025-2030.

By adhesive type, the market is divided into rubber, acrylic, silicon, and hot melt adhesives. The rubber-based segment led with 47.7% share, or $1.01 billion in 2025. The acrylic adhesive segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2025-2030.

Applications of these tapes span painting, plating, abrasive blasting, high-temperature, thermal spraying, and general use, with painting being the largest segment at 34.5%, or $732.3 million in 2025. High-temperature applications are projected to grow the fastest at a 6.3% CAGR from 2025-2030.

The market's distribution channels include professional, aftermarket sales, and DIY. The professional segment accounted for 40.3% or $856 million in 2025. Meanwhile, DIY distribution is expected to see the fastest growth at 5.9% CAGR during 2025-2030.

End-users in the market include automotive, construction, aerospace, and other industries. Automotive leads with a 33.8% share, or $718.2 million in 2025, and is anticipated to grow at a 5.9% CAGR by 2030.

Geographically, Asia Pacific was the largest market, holding 34.3%, or $727.1 million in 2025. The fastest growth will occur in Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, at CAGRs of 6.7% and 5.5% respectively, followed by the Middle East and South America.

Strategic trends include product innovation and upstream integration initiatives. The market is fragmented with numerous small players; the top ten accounted for 14.42% in 2024. Leading competitors include 3M Company and Tesa SE.

Opportunities arise in segments such as crepe masking tape, acrylic adhesives, and automotive applications. The China market is expected to grow significantly, with gains of $120.7 million.

Strategic recommendations for companies include focusing on premium and automotive-grade products, enhancing washi tape offerings, pursuing acrylic adhesives, expanding in emerging markets, leveraging DIY channels, and targeting specific end-users like automotive and aerospace.

Paper Masking Tapes Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035 provides critical intelligence for strategists, marketers, and senior management as the market emerges from the COVID-19 shutdown. This report offers a comprehensive global perspective on paper masking tapes across 15 key geographies, highlighting market growth, competitive landscape, and emerging trends.

Reasons to Purchase

Acquire a global view with the most exhaustive report available, covering 15 geographies.

Understand the market impact of COVID-19 and projected growth as the pandemic's effects subside.

Formulate regional and country strategies based on in-depth local analysis.

Identify investment growth segments for strategic planning.

Leveraging forecast data and market trends will help you outperform competitors.

Conduct in-depth customer analysis using the latest market research findings.

Benchmark against key competitors using reliable data sets for superior strategizing.

The report comprehensively covers market characteristics, size, and growth; segmentation; regional and national breakdowns; the competitive landscape; and trends and strategies. It situates the market within the broader context of the paper masking tapes industry, alongside comparative market analysis.

The Report Encompasses the Following Chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics: An overview of segmentations by type, adhesive type, application, distribution channel, and end use.

An overview of segmentations by type, adhesive type, application, distribution channel, and end use. Key Trends: An analysis of major trends shaping the global market and anticipated developments.

An analysis of major trends shaping the global market and anticipated developments. Growth Analysis: A detailed examination using PESTEL, market values, growth drivers, and restraints, with historical and forecast data.

A detailed examination using PESTEL, market values, growth drivers, and restraints, with historical and forecast data. Regional and Country Analysis: Historic and forecast market values by region and country, with in-depth growth evaluations.

Historic and forecast market values by region and country, with in-depth growth evaluations. Market Segmentation: Insights into market values and analysis for each segment by type, adhesive type, application, distribution channel, and end use.

Insights into market values and analysis for each segment by type, adhesive type, application, distribution channel, and end use. Regional Market Size and Growth: A comprehensive analysis of regional market sizes, historic and forecast growth, focusing on Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other major regions.

A comprehensive analysis of regional market sizes, historic and forecast growth, focusing on Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other major regions. Competitive Landscape: Competitive landscape analysis, market share estimates, company profiles of leading players, and competitive benchmarking.

Competitive landscape analysis, market share estimates, company profiles of leading players, and competitive benchmarking. Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Insight into recent market-shaping mergers and acquisitions.

Insight into recent market-shaping mergers and acquisitions. Recent Developments: Exploration of the market's recent developments.

Exploration of the market's recent developments. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Market opportunities and strategies based on research findings, highlighting growth areas.

Market opportunities and strategies based on research findings, highlighting growth areas. Conclusions and Recommendations: Strategic recommendations for market participants related to product and service offerings and geographic expansion.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Crepe Masking Tape, Washi Masking Tape, Flatback Paper Masking Tape, Kraft Paper Masking Tape

By Adhesive Type: Rubber-Based Adhesive, Acrylic-Based Adhesive, Silicon-Based Adhesive, Hot Melt Adhesives

By Application: Painting, Plating, Abrasive Blasting, High Temperature Application, Thermal Spraying, General Use

By Distribution Channel: Professional Distribution, Aftermarket Sales, DIY Distribution

By End Use: Automotive, Building and Construction, Aerospace, General Industries, Other End-Users

Companies Mentioned: 3M Company, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group plc

Countries: China, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, USA, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Analysis of historical and forecast periods over five and ten years, respectively.

Data: Analysis includes market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentations: Historical and forecast data by country and region, market share of competitors, and market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: The report's data and analysis are reliably sourced using detailed end notes.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $3.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Paper Masking Tapes - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape

2 Table of Contents

3 List of Tables

4 List of Figures

5 Report Structure

6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Paper Masking Tapes Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Crepe Masking Tape

6.4.2 Washi Masking Tape

6.4.3 Flatback Paper Masking Tape

6.4.4 Kraft Paper Masking Tape

6.5 Market Segmentation by Adhesive Type

6.5.1 Rubber Based Adhesive

6.5.2 Acrylic Based Adhesive

6.5.3 Silicon Based Adhesive

6.5.4 Hot Melt Adhesives

6.6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.6.1 Painting

6.6.2 Plating

6.6.3 Abrasive Blasting

6.6.4 High Temperature Application

6.6.5 Thermal Spraying

6.6.6 General Use

6.7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.7.1 Distribution Professional

6.7.2 Aftermarket Sales

6.7.3 Do It Yourself (DIY) Distribution

6.8 Market Segmentation by End Use

6.8.1 Automotive

6.8.2 Building and Construction

6.8.3 Aerospace

6.8.4 General Industries

6.8.5 Other End Users

7 Major Market Trends

7.1 Expansion of High-Conformability Crepe Tapes for Precision Painting and Industrial Masking

7.2 Advancement of Automotive-Grade Paper Masking Tapes for High-Precision Refinishing Applications

7.3 Strengthening Upstream Integration to Secure High-Quality Base Paper Supply for Paper Masking Tapes

8 Global Paper Masking Tapes Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

8.1 Global PESTEL Analysis

8.1.1 Political

8.1.2 Economic

8.1.3 Social

8.1.4 Technological

8.1.5 Environmental

8.1.6 Legal

8.2 Analysis of End Users (B2B)

8.2.1 Automotive

8.2.2 Building and Construction

8.2.3 Aerospace

8.2.4 General Industries

8.2.5 Other End Users

8.3 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market Growth Rate Analysis

8.4 Historic Market Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Million)

8.4.1 Market Drivers 2020-2025

8.4.2 Market Restraints 2020-2025

8.5 Forecast Market Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F Value ($ Million)

8.6 Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors

8.6.1 Quantitative Growth Contributors

8.6.2 Drivers

8.6.3 Restraints

8.7 Global Paper Masking Tapes Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.7.1 TAM Comparison Analysis

9 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market Segmentation

9.1 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

9.2 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

9.3 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

9.4 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

9.5 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

9.6 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation of Crepe Masking Tape, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

9.7 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation of Washi Masking Tape, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

9.8 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation of Flatback Paper Masking Tape, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

9.9 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation of Kraft Paper Masking Tape, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

10 Paper Masking Tapes Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

10.2 Global Paper Masking Tapes Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11 Asia-Pacific Market

11.1 Summary

11.2 Market Overview

11.2.1 Region Information

11.2.2 Market Information

11.2.3 Background Information

11.2.4 Government Initiatives

11.2.5 Regulations

11.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

11.2.7 Major Associations

11.2.8 Taxes Levied

11.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

11.2.10 Investments

11.2.11 Major Companies

11.3 Asia-Pacific Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.4 Asia-Pacific Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.5 Asia-Pacific Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.6 Asia-Pacific Paper Masking Tapes Market: Country Analysis

11.7 China Market

11.8 Summary

11.9 Market Overview

11.9.1 Country Information

11.9.2 Market Information

11.9.3 Background Information

11.9.4 Government Initiatives

11.9.5 Regulations

11.9.6 Regulatory Bodies

11.9.7 Major Associations

11.9.8 Taxes Levied

11.9.9 Corporate Tax Structure

11.9.10 Major Companies

11.10 China Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.11 China Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.12 China Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.13 India Market

11.14 India Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.15 India Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.16 India Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.17 Japan Market

11.18 Summary

11.19 Market Overview

11.19.1 Country Information

11.19.2 Market Information

11.19.3 Background Information

11.19.4 Government Initiatives

11.19.5 Regulations

11.19.6 Regulatory Bodies

11.19.7 Major Associations

11.19.8 Taxes Levied

11.19.9 Corporate Tax Structure

11.19.10 Major Companies

11.20 Japan Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.21 Japan Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.22 Japan Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.23 Australia Market

11.24 Australia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.25 Australia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.26 Australia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.27 Indonesia Market

11.28 Indonesia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.29 Indonesia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.30 Indonesia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.31 South Korea Market

11.32 Summary

11.33 Market Overview

11.33.1 Country Information

11.33.2 Market Information

11.33.3 Background Information

11.33.4 Government Initiatives

11.33.5 Regulations

11.33.6 Regulatory Bodies

11.33.7 Major Associations

11.33.8 Taxes Levied

11.33.9 Corporate Tax Structure

11.33.10 Major Companies

11.34 South Korea Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.35 South Korea Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

11.36 South Korea Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12 Western Europe Market

12.1 Summary

12.2 Market Overview

12.2.1 Region Information

12.2.2 Market Information

12.2.3 Background Information

12.2.4 Government Initiatives

12.2.5 Regulations

12.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

12.2.7 Major Associations

12.2.8 Taxes Levied

12.2.9 Corporate tax structure

12.2.10 Investments

12.2.11 Major Companies

12.3 Western Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.4 Western Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.5 Western Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.6 Western Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market: Country Analysis

12.7 UK Market

12.8 UK Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.9 UK Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.10 UK Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.11 Germany Market

12.12 Germany Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.13 Germany Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.14 Germany Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.15 France Market

12.16 France Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.17 France Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.18 France Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.19 Italy Market

12.20 Italy Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.21 Italy Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.22 Italy Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.23 Spain Market

12.24 Spain Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.25 Spain Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

12.26 Spain Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13 Eastern Europe Market

13.1 Summary

13.2 Market Overview

13.2.1 Region Information

13.2.2 Market Information

13.2.3 Background Information

13.2.4 Government Initiatives

13.2.5 Regulations

13.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

13.2.7 Major Associations

13.2.8 Taxes Levied

13.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

13.2.10 Major companies

13.3 Eastern Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.4 Eastern Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.5 Eastern Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.6 Eastern Europe Paper Masking Tapes Market: Country Analysis

13.7 Russia Market

13.8 Russia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.9 Russia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

13.10 Russia Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14 North America Market

14.1 Summary

14.2 Market Overview

14.2.1 Region Information

14.2.2 Market Information

14.2.3 Background Information

14.2.4 Government Initiatives

14.2.5 Regulations

14.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

14.2.7 Major Associations

14.2.8 Taxes Levied

14.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

14.2.10 Investments

14.2.11 Major Companies

14.3 North America Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14.4 North America Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14.5 North America Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14.6 North America Paper Masking Tapes Market: Country Analysis

14.7 USA Market

14.8 Summary

14.9 Market Overview

14.9.1 Country Information

14.9.2 Market Information

14.9.3 Background Information

14.9.4 Government Initiatives

14.9.5 Regulations

14.9.6 Regulatory Bodies

14.9.7 Major Associations

14.9.8 Taxes Levied

14.9.9 Corporate Tax Structure

14.9.10 Investments

14.9.11 Major Companies

14.10 USA Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14.11 USA Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14.12 USA Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14.13 Canada Market

14.14 Summary

14.15 Market Overview

14.15.1 Country Information

14.15.2 Market Information

14.15.3 Background Information

14.15.4 Government Initiatives

14.15.5 Regulations

14.15.6 Regulatory Bodies

14.15.7 Major Associations

14.15.8 Taxes Levied

14.15.9 Corporate Tax Structure

14.15.10 Major Companies

14.16 Canada Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14.17 Canada Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

14.18 Canada Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15 South America Market

15.1 Summary

15.2 Market Overview

15.2.1 Region Information

15.2.2 Market Information

15.2.3 Background Information

15.2.4 Government Initiatives

15.2.5 Regulations

15.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

15.2.7 Major Associations

15.2.8 Taxes Levied

15.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

15.2.10 Major Companies

15.3 South America Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.4 South America Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.5 South America Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.6 South America Paper Masking Tapes Market: Country Analysis

15.7 Brazil Market

15.8 Brazil Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.9 Brazil Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

15.10 Brazil Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16 Middle East Market

16.1 Summary

16.2 Market Overview

16.2.1 Region Information

16.2.2 Market Information

16.2.3 Background Information

16.2.4 Government Initiatives

16.2.5 Regulations

16.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

16.2.7 Major Associations

16.2.8 Taxes Levied

16.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

16.2.10 Major Companies

16.3 Middle East Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16.4 Middle East Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

16.5 Middle East Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17 Africa Market

17.1 Summary

17.2 Market Overview

17.2.1 Region Information

17.2.2 Market Information

17.2.3 Background Information

17.2.4 Government Initiatives

17.2.5 Regulations

17.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

17.2.7 Major Associations

17.2.8 Taxes Levied

17.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

17.2.10 Major Companies

17.3 Africa Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.4 Africa Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Adhesive Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)

17.5 Africa Paper Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2030F, 2035F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Featured

3M Company

Tesa SE

Nitto Denko Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group

Scapa Group plc

Shurtape Technologies LLC

RS Group plc

PPM Industries S.p.A

American Biltrite Inc.

Vibac Group S.p.A.

Bagla Group

Nichiban Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Egret Manufacturing

Liantu

Kamoi Kakoshi Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Miki Tokushu Paper MFG. Co., Ltd.

Naikos

Barbhaya Industries

Easitape

Essentra plc

Adheco Ltd

Davik Industries

Omark Worldwide

Avery Dennison

Gregg Distributors LP

Keypak Inc.

Crown Packaging

Carrousel Packaging

Norton

AAB Industries LLC

Rosario Pack SRL

Adelbras

SOCO S.A.S.

PeruBraun

EACO / Egyptian Abrasives Co.

AIPL ABRO Industries Nigeria

Benoly & Co Ltd

3M Nigeria

ABSTO

Bidvest Buffalo Tapes

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