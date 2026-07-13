Geophysical Services Market Size to Surpass USD 24.16 Billion by 2035 as Energy, Mining, and Carbon Storage Projects Accelerate | SNS Insider

Austin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Geophysical Services Market was valued at USD 16.57 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 24.16 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.84% during 2026–2035.

The geophysical services market is expected to grow due to increasing investment in natural resource exploration, adoption of advanced subsurface imaging technology and growing demand of geological data for energy production, mining, infrastructure, and environment. Providers deploy seismic acquisition systems, AI geological analysis tools, satellite-enabled monitoring schemes, and advanced subsurface modeling to increase exploration efficiency and risk management. This global push for energy diversification, critical mineral mining, carbon storage, and geothermal resource development is creating opportunities for new types of geophysical services companies.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Survey Type

Seismic surveys captured the biggest market share at 48.00% of revenue in 2025 because of their importance in exploration of hydrocarbons, reservoir assessment, and subsurface geological studies involving many 2D, 3D, and marine seismic surveys for both offshore and onshore explorations. Electromagnetic surveys will see the highest CAGR of 6.87% from 2026 to 2035 due to increasing demand for subsurface electrical conductivity measurement and rare earth metals for EV and renewable energy value chains worldwide.

By Technology

The 3D seismic imaging segment captured the largest market share of 34.00% revenue in 2025 owing to the ability of visualizing subsurface structures at high resolution to enhance the drilling process. The 4D seismic imaging segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 7.61% between 2026 and 2035 due to increasing demand for reservoir management, hydrocarbon production optimization, visualization of fluid flow over time, and maximizing production from mature offshore reservoirs.

By Application

Exploration of oil & gas was the largest revenue contributor with 42.00% revenue in 2025 due to high global hydrocarbon exploration activities where the acquisition and interpretation services are vital for optimizing success rates and drilling activities. Carbon capture & storage is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 10.33% in 2026–2035 due to investments made by governments and private companies in low-carbon technology which requires geological characterization and environmental assessment services.

By End User

The oil and gas segment occupied the leading market position with the highest market share of 38.00% due to the high seismic acquisition, reservoir characterization, gravity survey, and advanced subsurface imaging requirement from major energy companies to reduce exploration and drilling risks. The renewable energy sector will witness the highest CAGR of 7.40% over 2026-2035 due to the increasing geotechnical studies of offshore wind farms, geothermal resources, and CCS sites.

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Regional Insights:

North America had an estimated share of around 31.00% in the total geophysical services market globally during 2025. It was the largest regional market for the industry owing to the abundant presence of oil and gas exploration, advanced offshore and onshore oil and gas reserves, advanced surveying equipment, and heavy investments in digital exploration technologies.

The U.S. Geophysical Services Market has a value of USD 4.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach about USD 6.02 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 2.91%. The growth drivers include extensive exploration of oil and gas, extensive development of unconventional resources, advanced surveying equipment, and opportunities for growth in carbon storage sites evaluation, geothermal resources evaluation, and critical minerals exploration.

Europe Geophysical Services Market was valued at USD 4.37 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.38 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 3.84% during 2026-2035. Growing decarbonization strategies in Europe region is creating demand for geological survey and carbon storage monitoring services and North Sea carbon capture, storage projects are likely to extend the seismic and geological survey projects during 2026.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register fastest CAGR of 6.19% during forecast period owing to high energy requirements, increased investment in minerals exploration, expansion of infrastructure and favorable government policies in China, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Japan. Increasing industrialization and energy transition requirements in Asia Pacific region will create demand for advanced geophysical surveys services through 2035.

Carbon Capture, Geothermal Energy, and Renewable Energy Expansion to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Construction of carbon sequestration and storage systems, geothermal energy facilities, and renewable energy facilities has provided many growth opportunities for geophysical service companies. AI-driven analytical services, cloud geological modeling, and satellite monitoring services are adding value to geophysical services because there is a constant demand for such geophysical technologies due to investment in low carbon sustainable infrastructure by governments and private investors.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Geophysical Services Market Report:

SLB (Schlumberger Limited)

CGG SA

TGS ASA

PGS ASA

Halliburton Company

Fugro N.V.

Weatherford International plc

Geospace Technologies Corporation

China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)

PXGEO

Dawson Geophysical Company

EON Geosciences Inc.

Gardline Limited

Getech Group plc

BGP Inc.

New Resolution Geophysics

Ramboll Group A/S

SGS SA

Abitibi Geophysics Inc.

SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Recent Developments:

2026: SLB expanded deployment of AI-assisted geoscience and seismic interpretation platforms improving subsurface imaging accuracy and exploration productivity.

SLB expanded deployment of AI-assisted geoscience and seismic interpretation platforms improving subsurface imaging accuracy and exploration productivity. 2026: TGS strengthened its offshore seismic data acquisition and multi-client survey portfolio to support growing global energy exploration demand.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SEISMIC SURVEY & IMAGING TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across 2D, 3D, 4D, and drilling risk reduction across oil and gas and CCS deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across 2D, 3D, 4D, and drilling risk reduction across oil and gas and CCS deployments globally. AI-POWERED INTERPRETATION & DIGITAL ANALYTICS METRICS – helps you evaluate AI-assisted seismic interpretation investment trends and specialist geophysical analytics provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate AI-assisted seismic interpretation investment trends and specialist geophysical analytics provider competitive positioning globally. CRITICAL MINERALS & ELECTROMAGNETIC SURVEY METRICS – helps you analyze airborne electromagnetic survey adoption for lithium and EV and renewable energy supply chain geophysical survey development globally.

– helps you analyze airborne electromagnetic survey adoption for lithium and EV and renewable energy supply chain geophysical survey development globally. CARBON CAPTURE & STORAGE SITE ASSESSMENT METRICS – helps you uncover growth in CCS geological characterization adoption and environmental assessment service development across global carbon management programs.

– helps you uncover growth in CCS geological characterization adoption and environmental assessment service development across global carbon management programs. RENEWABLE ENERGY & GEOTHERMAL METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in offshore wind geotechnical survey adoption and renewable energy developer geophysical service procurement across regulated energy transition markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in offshore wind geotechnical survey adoption and renewable energy developer geophysical service procurement across regulated energy transition markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & GEOPHYSICAL SERVICES EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on seismic survey portfolio breadth and geographic exploration service footprint globally.

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Geophysical Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.57 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 24.16 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.84% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Survey Type (Seismic Surveys, Magnetic Surveys, Gravity Surveys, Electromagnetic Surveys, Others)

• By Technology (2D Seismic Imaging, 3D Seismic Imaging, 4D Seismic Imaging, Remote Sensing & Satellite Geophysics, AI-Based Geophysical Analytics)

• By Application (Oil & Gas Exploration, Mineral & Mining Exploration, Environmental & Engineering Studies, Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS), Geothermal Exploration)

• By End User (Oil & Gas Companies, Mining Companies, Government & Geological Agencies, Renewable Energy Developers, Infrastructure & Construction Companies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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