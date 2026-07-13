Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The rapid immunoassay analyzers market has experienced significant growth, with projections showing an increase from $1.23 billion in 2025 to $1.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%. Key drivers include the prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, demand for early diagnosis, adoption of point-of-care testing solutions, and expansion of diagnostic infrastructures.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $2.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1%. This growth is spurred by advancements in biomarker detection technologies, investment in decentralized healthcare diagnostics, and demand for home-based testing solutions. Trends include a shift towards portable immunoassay analyzers and multiplex testing, emphasizing fast and accurate diagnostics.

The rise in infectious and chronic diseases, largely due to aging populations, continues to drive demand for rapid immunoassay analyzers. These analyzers enable early detection and effective disease management, crucial for timely treatment. Data from the CDC highlights the rising prevalence of chronic conditions among U.S. adults, underscoring the need for reliable diagnostic solutions.

Industry players are focusing on portable diagnostic technologies, such as handheld fluorescence immunoassay analyzers, which deliver rapid, cost-effective results. In November 2025, Boditech Med Inc. showcased its expanded diagnostics lineup at MEDICA 2025, featuring portable systems designed for efficient testing in decentralized healthcare settings.

Strategic acquisitions continue to shape the market, with bioMerieux acquiring SpinChip Diagnostics in January 2025 to enhance point-of-care offerings. SpinChip Diagnostics provides rapid immunoassay platforms with high-sensitivity results for near-patient testing, aligning with bioMerieux's expansion strategy in decentralized healthcare.

Major companies in this sector include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG, among others. North America led the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, with countries like China, USA, Germany, and India highlighted.

The market comprises sales of various immunoassay analyzers and related services. The value reflects 'factory gate' sales by manufacturers to entities or end customers. This market definition focuses on revenues from primary sales, excluding further resales along the supply chain.

The Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Report 2026 serves as a vital resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, offering key insights needed to evaluate a thriving market. This comprehensive analysis focuses on the dynamic growth of the rapid immunoassay analyzers market, exploring emerging trends set to shape the landscape over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Attain a global outlook with extensive geographic coverage across 16 regions.

Analyze macro factors impacting the market, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate shifts, and regulatory changes.

Formulate regional and country-specific strategies using localized data.

Pinpoint investment-worthy growth segments.

Leverage forecast data to outpace competitors by identifying key market drivers and trends.

Gain insights into customer profiles via end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors through market share, innovation, and brand strength comparisons.

Evaluate market potential using total addressable market (TAM) assessment and market attractiveness scoring.

Enhance presentations with reliable, high-quality data and analyses.

Receive timely updates, complete with an Excel data sheet for extraction and analysis.

Access all report data in an Excel dashboard format.

Description

The report addresses essential questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets, their relationship with global economic trends, and factors like technological disruption, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences. The rapid immunoassay analyzers market report covers market attributes, size, and growth trends, division by regions and countries, TAM analysis, market attractiveness, competitive landscape, corporate scoring matrix, trends, and strategic insights.

Explore market attributes such as product offerings, brand differentiation, innovation, and product development.

Detailed supply chain analysis, including raw materials, resources, and a competitive overview.

Examine emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven advancements.

Insight into the regulatory and investment landscape with an overview of key regulatory frameworks, bodies, and government policies.

Market size analysis covering historical and forecasted market growth.

Forecasts consider technological advancements, geopolitical conflicts, trade tariffs, inflation, and interest rates.

TAM and market attractiveness scoring evaluate growth opportunities and strategic implications.

Segmentations reveal market subdivisions.

Geographical analysis evaluates market size and growth by country and region.

Competitive landscape review, including market shares, competitive nature, and key financial deals.

Company scoring matrix ranks companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Types include Benchtop Immunoassay Analyzers, Portable Immunoassay Analyzers, Automated and Semi-Automated Systems, and Lateral Flow Assay Readers. Technologies span Lateral Flow, Fluorescence, Chemiluminescence, and more. Modes of Use include Point Of Care and Laboratory-Based Testing. Applications include various health-related tests. End-Users cover hospitals, labs, home care, and research institutions.

Companies Mentioned: Major players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and others are featured.

Countries: Insights into regions such as Australia, Brazil, China, and others are provided.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa are explored.

Time Series: The report covers five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast.

Data: Market ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure figures are included.

Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data by country and region, competitor market shares, and market segments are detailed.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis are rigorously sourced and referenced throughout the report.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive formats, accompanied by an Excel dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Rapid Point of Care Diagnostic Testing Solutions

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Portable and Handheld Immunoassay Analyzers

4.2.3 Rising Utilization of Multiplex Testing for Infectious Disease Detection

4.2.4 Expansion of High-Throughput Automated Immunoassay Systems in Laboratories

4.2.5 Increasing Focus on Fast Turnaround Time and Accurate Clinical Diagnostics



5. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.3 Home Care Settings

5.4 Research and Academic Institutes

5.5 Other End Users



6. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Benchtop Immunoassay Analyzers, Portable Immunoassay Analyzers, Fully Automated Systems, Semi-Automated Analyzers, Lateral Flow Assay Readers

9.2. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Lateral Flow Immunoassay, Fluorescence Immunoassay, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Radioimmunoassay

9.3. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Point of Care Testing, Laboratory-Based Testing

9.4. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Infectious Disease Testing, Cardiac Marker Testing, Oncology Testing, Hormone Testing, Allergy Testing, Drug of Abuse Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

9.5. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Research and Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

9.6. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Benchtop Immunoassay Analyzers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Single Channel Benchtop Analyzers, Multi Channel Benchtop Analyzers, Compact Benchtop Analyzers, High Throughput Benchtop Analyzers

9.7. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Portable Immunoassay Analyzers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Handheld Immunoassay Analyzers, Battery Operated Portable Analyzers, Point of Care Portable Analyzers, Field Use Immunoassay Analyzers

9.8. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Fully Automated Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Random Access Automated Systems, Batch Processing Automated Systems, Integrated Laboratory Automation Systems, High Throughput Automated Systems

9.9. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Semi-Automated Analyzers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Manual Sample Loading Semi Automated Analyzers, Programmable Semi Automated Analyzers, Compact Semi Automated Analyzers, Low Throughput Semi Automated Analyzers

9.10. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Lateral Flow Assay Readers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Optical Lateral Flow Readers, Digital Lateral Flow Readers, Smartphone Based Lateral Flow Readers, Quantitative Lateral Flow Readers



10. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

12.1. China Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

13.1. India Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

14.1. Japan Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

15.1. Australia Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

16.1. Indonesia Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

17.1. South Korea Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

18.1. Taiwan Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

19.1. South East Asia Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

20.1. Western Europe Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

21.1. UK Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

22.1. Germany Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

23.1. France Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

24.1. Italy Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

25.1. Spain Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

27.1. Russia Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

28.1. North America Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

29.1. USA Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

30.1. Canada Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

31.1. South America Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

32.1. Brazil Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

33.1. Middle East Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market

34.1. Africa Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Mode of Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Abbott Laboratories Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Danaher Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Siemens Healthineers AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. BioMerieux S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

QuidelOrtho Corporation, Tecan Trading AG, DiaSorin S.p.A., Euroimmun Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, Autobio Diagnostics Co. Ltd., EKF Diagnostics, Boditech Med Inc., Dynex Technologies Inc., QuantuMDx Group Ltd., NanoEntek, J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., Baebies, Micropoint Bioscience, Coris BioConcept, MiCo BioMed Inc.



38. Global Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market



41. Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Rapid Immunoassay Analyzers market report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

BioMerieux S.A.

Quidelortho Corporation

Tecan Trading AG

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Euroimmun Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG

Autobio Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

EKF Diagnostics

Boditech Med Inc.

Dynex Technologies Inc.

QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

NanoEntek

J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Baebies

Micropoint Bioscience

Coris BioConcept

MiCo BioMed Inc.

Abionic SA

ANP Technologies Inc.

Epitope Diagnostics Inc.

MedMira Inc.

Nanomix Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8n9vhb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment