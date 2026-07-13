Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The precision fermentation-derived biomaterials market is poised for significant growth, with market size projected to expand from $1.72 billion in 2025 to $1.94 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 13%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for sustainable biomaterials, advances in synthetic biology research, increased investments in industrial biotechnology, and the broader adoption of bio-based alternatives in various sectors.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3%. Factors fueling this growth include the commercialization of precision fermentation products, a surge in demand for alternative proteins and enzymes, increased integration of automated bioprocessing systems, and collaborations focused on bio-manufacturing. The market is set to benefit from innovative trends such as scalable bio-based material production and the development of animal-free biomaterials.

The global shift towards animal-free products significantly influences the market. These products are increasingly preferred by consumers for health, ethical, and sustainability reasons. Precision fermentation-derived biomaterials facilitate this transition by offering scalable, sustainable alternatives to animal-derived components, crucial in producing plant-based dairy, meat, and other products. For instance, approximately 25.8 million individuals participated in Veganuary 2025, underscoring the growing vegan lifestyle trend and driving market growth.

Industry leaders are focused on developing innovative solutions like precision-fermented functional dairy proteins to meet the market's rising demand. This technology uses engineered microorganisms to create specific proteins without animal inputs, offering benefits like reduced environmental impact and consistent quality. Vivici's launch of Vivitein BLG in March 2025 is a prime example, providing a sustainable concurrent to traditional dairy proteins with reduced water usage and carbon emissions.

In May 2025, Amyris, Inc. expanded its production capabilities by acquiring the RealSweet precision fermentation plant. This strategic acquisition enables scalable, sustainable production of specialty biomaterials through advanced fermentation techniques.

Key market players include Evonik Industries AG, Novozymes A/S, Perfect Day Inc., and others, highlighting a diverse and competitive landscape. Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market spans globally, covering regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, and more.

The market encompasses revenues from various services, including strain engineering, fermentation process development, and contract manufacturing. It also includes sales of critical equipment and materials like bioreactors and growth media. Industry value is determined by direct sales rather than resales within the supply chain, distinguishing primary market activities from secondary ones.

The precision fermentation-derived biomaterials market represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences towards sustainable, ethical products.

The comprehensive "Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Global Report 2026" equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with essential insights to navigate the market's dynamic landscape. This report targets a rapidly expanding market and highlights the trends set to redefine the industry in the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with insights from 16 geographies.

Evaluate the impact of macro factors including geopolitical shifts, regulatory changes, and technological disruptions.

Develop localized strategies through detailed regional analysis.

Identify strategic growth segments for informed investment decisions.

Stay ahead of competitors with data-driven forecasts and trend analysis.

Understand end-user behavior and preferences for targeted marketing.

Leverage high-quality data for both internal and external presentations.

Receive updated data, including an Excel datasheet for advanced analysis.

Description

This report explores critical questions about the current and future states of the precision fermentation-derived biomaterials market. It delves into market size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscaping to provide a comprehensive market outlook.

The market characteristics section evaluates key offerings, brand differentiation, and product development trends.

Supply chain analysis spans the complete value chain, identifying key suppliers and market competitors.

Trends and strategies emphasize market evolution, focusing on digital transformation and sustainability.

The regulatory and investment landscape covers crucial frameworks and funding trends driving industrial growth.

Market size analysis details both historical and forecasted growth, incorporating recent geopolitical and economic factors.

Forecasts assess major influences including technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic fluctuations.

The total addressable market section provides strategic insights and opportunities based on comprehensive potential analysis.

Market attractiveness scoring uses a multi-faceted framework to evaluate growth potential and competitive dynamics.

Regional and country breakdowns offer granular insights into market performance across diverse geographies. This includes heightened focus on Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to recent supply chain shifts.

The competitive landscape chapter details market competitors, their market shares, and pivotal financial movements.

A company scoring matrix ranks leading firms based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Proteins, Enzymes, Lipids, Polysaccharides, Peptides And Growth Factors, Other Biomolecules

Proteins, Enzymes, Lipids, Polysaccharides, Peptides And Growth Factors, Other Biomolecules Microbial Hosts: Yeast, Bacteria, Fungi, Algae

Yeast, Bacteria, Fungi, Algae Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Distributors, Contract Manufacturing

Direct Sales, Distributors, Contract Manufacturing Applications: Medical And Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Industrial Materials, Agriculture

Key Players: Evonik Industries AG, Novozymes A/S, Perfect Day Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., and others.

Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

With a five-year historical lens and a ten-year forecast, the report delivers crucial data ratios tied to GDP, expenditure per capita, and more, all formatted for optimal decision-making. Data is meticulously sourced and delivered in Word, PDF, and interactive Excel dashboards for thorough analysis.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.5 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Scalable Bio-Based Material Production

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Microbial Fermentation Platforms

4.2.3 Development of Animal-Free Biomaterials

4.2.4 Expansion of High-Purity Functional Biomolecule Manufacturing

4.2.5 Growing Commercialization of Next-Generation Bioprocessing Technologies



5. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Food and Beverage Companies

5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care Manufacturers

5.4 Industrial Material Manufacturers

5.5 Other End-users



6. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Proteins, Enzymes, Lipids, Polysaccharides, Peptides and Growth Factors, Other Biomolecules

9.2. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Yeast, Bacteria, Fungi, Algae

9.3. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Direct Sales, Distributors, Contract Manufacturing

9.4. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Medical and Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Industrial and Specialty Materials, Agriculture and Animal Feed

9.5. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Proteins, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Casein, Whey, Collagen, Gelatin, Albumin

9.6. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Enzymes, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Amylase, Protease, Lipase, Cellulase, Lactase

9.7. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Lipids, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Omega Three Fatty Acids, Phospholipids, Sterols, Triglycerides, Sphingolipids

9.8. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Polysaccharides, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cellulose, Starch, Chitosan, Pectin, Alginate

9.9. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Peptides and Growth Factors, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Insulin, Glucagon, Erythropoietin, Fibroblast Growth Factor, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor

9.10. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Biomolecules, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Nucleotides, Vitamins, Antibiotics, Organic Acids, Cofactors



10. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

12.1. China Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

13.1. India Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

14.1. Japan Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

15.1. Australia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

16.1. Indonesia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

17.1. South Korea Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

18.1. Taiwan Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

19.1. South East Asia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

20.1. Western Europe Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

21.1. UK Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

22.1. Germany Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

23.1. France Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

24.1. Italy Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

25.1. Spain Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

27.1. Russia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

28.1. North America Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

29.1. USA Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

30.1. Canada Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

31.1. South America Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

32.1. Brazil Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

33.1. Middle East Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market

34.1. Africa Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Evonik Industries AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Novozymes A/S Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Perfect Day Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Impossible Foods Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Standing Ovation SAS Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

the EVERY Company Inc., Formo Bio GmbH, Melt & Marble AB, TurtleTree Labs Pte. Ltd., Imagindairy Ltd., Eden Brew Pty Ltd., Onego Bio Ltd., Planet A Foods GmbH, Remilk Ltd., Verley GmbH, Vivici B.V., Change Foods Inc., De Novo Foodlabs Inc., Protera Bio SAS, Helaina Inc.



38. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market



41. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials market report include:

Evonik Industries AG

Novozymes A/S

Perfect Day Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Standing Ovation SAS

The EVERY Company Inc.

Formo Bio GmbH

Melt & Marble AB

TurtleTree Labs Pte. Ltd.

Imagindairy Ltd.

Eden Brew Pty Ltd.

Onego Bio Ltd.

Planet A Foods GmbH

Remilk Ltd.

Verley GmbH

Vivici B.V.

Change Foods Inc.

De Novo Foodlabs Inc.

Protera Bio SAS

Helaina Inc.

Zero Cow Factory Pvt. Ltd.

MeliBio Inc.

Motif FoodWorks Inc.

Shiru Inc.

C16 Biosciences Inc.

New Culture Inc.

Better Dairy Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r782x6

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