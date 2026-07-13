Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The precision fermentation-derived biomaterials market is poised for significant growth, with market size projected to expand from $1.72 billion in 2025 to $1.94 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 13%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for sustainable biomaterials, advances in synthetic biology research, increased investments in industrial biotechnology, and the broader adoption of bio-based alternatives in various sectors.
Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3%. Factors fueling this growth include the commercialization of precision fermentation products, a surge in demand for alternative proteins and enzymes, increased integration of automated bioprocessing systems, and collaborations focused on bio-manufacturing. The market is set to benefit from innovative trends such as scalable bio-based material production and the development of animal-free biomaterials.
The global shift towards animal-free products significantly influences the market. These products are increasingly preferred by consumers for health, ethical, and sustainability reasons. Precision fermentation-derived biomaterials facilitate this transition by offering scalable, sustainable alternatives to animal-derived components, crucial in producing plant-based dairy, meat, and other products. For instance, approximately 25.8 million individuals participated in Veganuary 2025, underscoring the growing vegan lifestyle trend and driving market growth.
Industry leaders are focused on developing innovative solutions like precision-fermented functional dairy proteins to meet the market's rising demand. This technology uses engineered microorganisms to create specific proteins without animal inputs, offering benefits like reduced environmental impact and consistent quality. Vivici's launch of Vivitein BLG in March 2025 is a prime example, providing a sustainable concurrent to traditional dairy proteins with reduced water usage and carbon emissions.
In May 2025, Amyris, Inc. expanded its production capabilities by acquiring the RealSweet precision fermentation plant. This strategic acquisition enables scalable, sustainable production of specialty biomaterials through advanced fermentation techniques.
Key market players include Evonik Industries AG, Novozymes A/S, Perfect Day Inc., and others, highlighting a diverse and competitive landscape. Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market spans globally, covering regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, and more.
The market encompasses revenues from various services, including strain engineering, fermentation process development, and contract manufacturing. It also includes sales of critical equipment and materials like bioreactors and growth media. Industry value is determined by direct sales rather than resales within the supply chain, distinguishing primary market activities from secondary ones.
The precision fermentation-derived biomaterials market represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences towards sustainable, ethical products.
The comprehensive "Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Global Report 2026" equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with essential insights to navigate the market's dynamic landscape. This report targets a rapidly expanding market and highlights the trends set to redefine the industry in the next decade and beyond.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Gain a global perspective with insights from 16 geographies.
- Evaluate the impact of macro factors including geopolitical shifts, regulatory changes, and technological disruptions.
- Develop localized strategies through detailed regional analysis.
- Identify strategic growth segments for informed investment decisions.
- Stay ahead of competitors with data-driven forecasts and trend analysis.
- Understand end-user behavior and preferences for targeted marketing.
- Leverage high-quality data for both internal and external presentations.
- Receive updated data, including an Excel datasheet for advanced analysis.
Description
This report explores critical questions about the current and future states of the precision fermentation-derived biomaterials market. It delves into market size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscaping to provide a comprehensive market outlook.
- The market characteristics section evaluates key offerings, brand differentiation, and product development trends.
- Supply chain analysis spans the complete value chain, identifying key suppliers and market competitors.
- Trends and strategies emphasize market evolution, focusing on digital transformation and sustainability.
- The regulatory and investment landscape covers crucial frameworks and funding trends driving industrial growth.
- Market size analysis details both historical and forecasted growth, incorporating recent geopolitical and economic factors.
- Forecasts assess major influences including technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic fluctuations.
- The total addressable market section provides strategic insights and opportunities based on comprehensive potential analysis.
- Market attractiveness scoring uses a multi-faceted framework to evaluate growth potential and competitive dynamics.
- Regional and country breakdowns offer granular insights into market performance across diverse geographies. This includes heightened focus on Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to recent supply chain shifts.
- The competitive landscape chapter details market competitors, their market shares, and pivotal financial movements.
- A company scoring matrix ranks leading firms based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.
Report Scope:
- Markets Covered: Proteins, Enzymes, Lipids, Polysaccharides, Peptides And Growth Factors, Other Biomolecules
- Microbial Hosts: Yeast, Bacteria, Fungi, Algae
- Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Distributors, Contract Manufacturing
- Applications: Medical And Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Industrial Materials, Agriculture
Key Players: Evonik Industries AG, Novozymes A/S, Perfect Day Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., and others.
Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
With a five-year historical lens and a ten-year forecast, the report delivers crucial data ratios tied to GDP, expenditure per capita, and more, all formatted for optimal decision-making. Data is meticulously sourced and delivered in Word, PDF, and interactive Excel dashboards for thorough analysis.
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Updates
- Customization Options
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.94 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.4 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.5 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Scalable Bio-Based Material Production
4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Microbial Fermentation Platforms
4.2.3 Development of Animal-Free Biomaterials
4.2.4 Expansion of High-Purity Functional Biomolecule Manufacturing
4.2.5 Growing Commercialization of Next-Generation Bioprocessing Technologies
5. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Food and Beverage Companies
5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
5.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care Manufacturers
5.4 Industrial Material Manufacturers
5.5 Other End-users
6. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Proteins, Enzymes, Lipids, Polysaccharides, Peptides and Growth Factors, Other Biomolecules
9.2. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Yeast, Bacteria, Fungi, Algae
9.3. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Direct Sales, Distributors, Contract Manufacturing
9.4. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Medical and Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Industrial and Specialty Materials, Agriculture and Animal Feed
9.5. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Proteins, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Casein, Whey, Collagen, Gelatin, Albumin
9.6. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Enzymes, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Amylase, Protease, Lipase, Cellulase, Lactase
9.7. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Lipids, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Omega Three Fatty Acids, Phospholipids, Sterols, Triglycerides, Sphingolipids
9.8. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Polysaccharides, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Cellulose, Starch, Chitosan, Pectin, Alginate
9.9. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Peptides and Growth Factors, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Insulin, Glucagon, Erythropoietin, Fibroblast Growth Factor, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor
9.10. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Biomolecules, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Nucleotides, Vitamins, Antibiotics, Organic Acids, Cofactors
10. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11. Asia-Pacific Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
11.1. Asia-Pacific Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
11.2. Asia-Pacific Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. China Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
12.1. China Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. China Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. India Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
13.1. India Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. Japan Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
14.1. Japan Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
14.2. Japan Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Australia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
15.1. Australia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Indonesia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
16.1. Indonesia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. South Korea Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
17.1. South Korea Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
17.2. South Korea Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. Taiwan Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
18.1. Taiwan Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. Taiwan Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. South East Asia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
19.1. South East Asia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. South East Asia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. Western Europe Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
20.1. Western Europe Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. Western Europe Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. UK Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
21.1. UK Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. Germany Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
22.1. Germany Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. France Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
23.1. France Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. Italy Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
24.1. Italy Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Spain Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
25.1. Spain Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Eastern Europe Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
26.1. Eastern Europe Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
26.2. Eastern Europe Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Russia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
27.1. Russia Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. North America Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
28.1. North America Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
28.2. North America Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. USA Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
29.1. USA Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. USA Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. Canada Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
30.1. Canada Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. Canada Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. South America Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
31.1. South America Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. South America Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. Brazil Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
32.1. Brazil Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Middle East Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
33.1. Middle East Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
33.2. Middle East Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Africa Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
34.1. Africa Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Africa Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Microbial Host, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
36. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
36.1. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
36.2. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market - Company Scoring Matrix
36.2.1. Market Revenues
36.2.2. Product Innovation Score
36.2.3. Brand Recognition
36.3. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Company Profiles
36.3.1. Evonik Industries AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.2. Novozymes A/S Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.3. Perfect Day Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.4. Impossible Foods Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.5. Standing Ovation SAS Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
the EVERY Company Inc., Formo Bio GmbH, Melt & Marble AB, TurtleTree Labs Pte. Ltd., Imagindairy Ltd., Eden Brew Pty Ltd., Onego Bio Ltd., Planet A Foods GmbH, Remilk Ltd., Verley GmbH, Vivici B.V., Change Foods Inc., De Novo Foodlabs Inc., Protera Bio SAS, Helaina Inc.
38. Global Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
39. Upcoming Startups in the Market
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market
41. Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1 Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2 Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3 Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2 Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Precision Fermentation-Derived Biomaterials market report include:
- Evonik Industries AG
- Novozymes A/S
- Perfect Day Inc.
- Impossible Foods Inc.
- Standing Ovation SAS
- The EVERY Company Inc.
- Formo Bio GmbH
- Melt & Marble AB
- TurtleTree Labs Pte. Ltd.
- Imagindairy Ltd.
- Eden Brew Pty Ltd.
- Onego Bio Ltd.
- Planet A Foods GmbH
- Remilk Ltd.
- Verley GmbH
- Vivici B.V.
- Change Foods Inc.
- De Novo Foodlabs Inc.
- Protera Bio SAS
- Helaina Inc.
- Zero Cow Factory Pvt. Ltd.
- MeliBio Inc.
- Motif FoodWorks Inc.
- Shiru Inc.
- C16 Biosciences Inc.
- New Culture Inc.
- Better Dairy Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r782x6
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