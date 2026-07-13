The 43rd National Pharmaceutical Industry Information Annual Conference and the 2026 Beijing · Changping Life Science Forum Held in Beijing

BEIJING, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 43rd National Pharmaceutical Industry Information Annual Conference and the 2026 Beijing · Changping Life Science Forum opened at Beijing Changping Future Science City on July 12.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

More than 800 participants, including academicians and experts, along with relevant leaders from national ministries, Beijing Municipality, and Changping District, as well as representatives from research institutes, industry associations, pharmaceutical companies, and investment institutions, attended the opening ceremony and the main forum.

Top-level synergy to build a globally influential pharmaceutical and health industry hub.

Lei Ping, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the NMPA, stated that the current global pharmaceutical technological revolution and industrial transformation are deepening, and China's pharmaceutical industry is at a critical stage of innovation-driven development and transformation and upgrading. In 2025, 76 Class-1 innovative drugs and 76 innovative medical devices were approved in China, both setting new historical records. As a national innovation hub for the pharmaceutical and health industry, Beijing concentrates nearly 40% of the country's life-science innovation outputs, and its pharmaceutical industrial output value continues to lead the nation. The NMPA will continue to deepen review and approval reforms, stimulate endogenous momentum for industrial innovation, accelerate the R&D and market launch of innovative drugs and devices, and better meet the public's demand for high-quality medicines and devices, contributing China's wisdom and solutions to global high-quality pharmaceutical development through regulatory practices and industrial experience.

Sun Shuo, Member of the Party Leadership Group of the Beijing Municipal Government and Vice Mayor of Beijing, noted that Beijing regards the pharmaceutical and health industry as one of the "dual engines" for strategic emerging industries and innovation-driven development. The industry's innovation capability and overall scale remain at the national forefront. In 2025, the scale of Beijing's pharmaceutical and health industry exceeded RMB 1.13 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 6.5%; the cumulative number of approved innovative medical devices and AI-powered medical devices ranked first in China, and the number of launched innovative drugs ranked third nationwide. The city has established a municipal-level joint coordination mechanism for pharmaceutical and health development, achieving efficient synergy between scientific and technological innovation and the three healthcare-related authorities - the Health Commission, the NMPA, and the National Healthcare Security Administration (the "three-medical" synergy). For three consecutive years, it has issued "32 measures" to support innovative pharmaceutical development, continuously accelerating the market launch of innovative products through institutional innovation. Looking ahead to the "15th Five-Year Plan" period, Beijing will uphold its strategic mission of building an international science and technology innovation center, aim for high-quality development of the pharmaceutical and health industry, further strengthen innovation origination, deepen reform measures, expand openness and cooperation, and strive to build a globally influential pharmaceutical and health industry hub.

Gan Jingzhong, Secretary of the Changping District Party Committee, stated that Changping is a major core area for the construction of the Beijing (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) International Science and Technology Innovation Center, and also a major core area for Beijing's continued expansion of the trillion-yuan pharmaceutical and health industrial cluster. In recent years, leveraging its regional resource endowments, Changping has gathered more than 2,800 pharmaceutical and health enterprises. During the "14th Five-Year Plan" period, the industry's revenue grew at an average annual rate of 10.8%, fostering emerging hundred-billion-yuan industrial clusters such as beauty and health, and medical devices. New future-oriented industrial tracks including brain science and brain-computer interfaces, cell and gene therapy, and AI+healthcare are thriving. The Life Science Forum has been successfully held for four consecutive sessions. This year, it is once again co-located with the National Pharmaceutical Industry Information Annual Conference. Building on the framework of "main forum, thematic sub-forums, and featured exhibitions," the event focuses on AI empowerment, commercialization of achievements, and international cooperation, with a comprehensive upgrade in both scale and quality, injecting strong momentum into the leapfrog development of the pharmaceutical and health industry.

Major releases and platform launches to unblock the entire innovation chain of the pharmaceutical industry.

At the opening ceremony, a series of major releases and launching ceremonies were held, systematically reviewing industrial development achievements, consolidating global cooperation consensus, and reinforcing the industrial ecosystem. The event premiered the "Top 10 Innovative Breakthroughs in the Pharmaceutical Industry during the 14th Five-Year Plan," systematically summarizing landmark achievements: record-high approvals of innovative drugs; accelerated translation and application of frontier biotechnologies; coordinated domestic and international market efforts for innovative drugs; notable progress in preserving and innovating traditional Chinese medicine; intensive emergence of innovative achievements in high-end medical devices; accelerated growth of a number of innovative enterprises; advancement of the pharmaceutical industry's internationalization toward higher-end segments; continued improvement in collaborative development along the pharmaceutical industrial chain; in-depth promotion of digital-intelligent transformation and AI-empowered full-scenario applications; and systematic upgrading of the green pharmaceutical manufacturing system. These comprehensively demonstrate the milestone achievements of China's pharmaceutical industry during this phase.

The event simultaneously released the 2026 key actions of the "Global Cooperation and Development Initiative for the Pharmaceutical Industry," systematically laying out six major directions: innovation synergy, digital-intelligent integration, industrial chain linkage, joint standard-setting, green and low-carbon development, and accessibility for people's livelihoods. The initiative aims to deepen pragmatic global pharmaceutical collaboration and enhance the global supply security of medical and health products. Eleven representatives from research institutes, leading enterprises, and industry organizations, including Rao Zihe, Cao Xuetao, Dong Jiahong, and Wang Cunyu, jointly took the stage to launch the initiative, clarifying development paths and consolidating the foundation for high-quality, sustainable, and international development of China's pharmaceutical industry during the "15th Five-Year Plan" period.

Three major platforms were simultaneously launched and established in Changping: the Beijing Future Science City Synthetic Biology Manufacturing Pilot Platform, the Changping Branch Center of the Beijing Intellectual Property Protection Center, and the Life Science Park Branch Center of the Zhongguancun Intellectual Property Protection Center.

During the main forum following the opening ceremony, relevant leaders from the NMPA, the National Healthcare Security Administration, and the Beijing Municipal Healthcare Security Administration, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering, technical officials from the World Health Organization, and representatives of multinational pharmaceutical companies and leading domestic enterprises delivered keynote speeches, interpreting new development paths for the industry from multiple dimensions including original innovation, regulatory review and approval, medical insurance payment, global public health, and corporate internationalization.

Jiang Jiandong, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and President of the Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, innovatively proposed a "molecular group" theory for new drug R&D focusing on China's original drugs. Yang Ting, Director of the Department of Drug Registration at the NMPA, attended and spoke. Xu Na, Deputy Director of the Department of Medical Services Management at the National Healthcare Security Administration, presented the achievements and future plans for supporting innovative drug development through medical insurance. Alessio Mora, a technical officer from the World Health Organization, called on all countries to jointly improve the full-chain support system for chronic disease prevention and treatment. Ma Zheng, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Healthcare Security Administration, introduced the "Several Measures of Beijing Municipality to Support High-Quality Development of Innovative Pharmaceuticals (2026)."

In the enterprise sharing session, Lyu Aifeng, President of Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., shared the internationalization practices of a local pharmaceutical company. Naresh Narasimhan, a senior executive from Danaher Corporation, shared the "two-way empowerment" cooperation layout of multinational enterprises.

Liu Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee and Deputy Head of Changping District, gave a presentation on Changping's pharmaceutical and health industry. Changping has established an industrial spatial layout of "two corridors and one belt," with a total industry scale exceeding RMB 110 billion. Each subsector demonstrates clear advantages, with remarkable achievements in innovative drugs, cell and gene therapy, innovative devices, synthetic biology, beauty and health, brain science, and brain-computer interfaces. The district has built a "1-kilometer high-efficiency achievement commercialization circle," leveraging full-life-cycle industrial support policies and a first-class business environment to continuously attract global pharmaceutical innovation resources.

The conference also announced the "2025 Top 100 Chinese Pharmaceutical Industrial Enterprises by Main Business Revenue." Guo Wen, Director of the China Pharmaceutical Industry Information Center, provided an interpretation of the annual performance of these top 100 enterprises.

The roundtable dialogue entitled "Full-Chain Support for Innovative Drugs - Engine and Track for Pharmaceutical Innovation during the 15th Five-Year Plan" was moderated by Zhang Wei, President of the China Society for Drug Regulation. Wang Cunyu, Foreign Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Member of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine and President of the Peking University Advanced Institute of Clinical Medicine; Yang Qing, President of the China Maternal and Child Health Association; Zhao Yong, Vice President of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.; Zhu Yi, Chairman of Baili Tianheng; Zhu Hailuan, Vice President of Greater China at Sanofi (China) Investment Co., Ltd.; and Gan Quan, Managing Director of SDIC Merchants Investment, held in-depth discussions on topics such as the engines for innovative drug development during the "15th Five-Year Plan" period and the implementation of full-chain support policies.

Cao Yuan, Member of the Party Committee and Vice President of China Life Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd., delivered a speech on "Dual-driver of funding and payment to build a diverse and inclusive pharmaceutical innovation ecosystem."

The conference also released the "Full-Life-Cycle Risk Protection Model for Innovative Drugs."

In the "Entrepreneurship and Lean Production - Biomedical Innovation and High-Quality Development" CEO keynote session, Shan Guohong, Senior Vice President of BeiGene and General Manager for Greater China, Central Asia, and South Asia, shared "Deep cultivation of global innovation and full-chain internationalization practices for innovative drugs." Yuan Fangbing, Vice President of Fosun Pharma, spoke on "Integrating innovation synergy to cultivate local chain-leading enterprises for innovative drugs and devices." Chen Li, Founder and Chairman of Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., addressed "From original first-in-class to market landing - the commercialization path of blockbuster products." Zhang Ruifeng, Executive Vice President and Director of Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd., presented "From catching up to leading - innovation and breakthrough in China's in vitro diagnostics industry."

The roundtable dialogue on "AI and Pharmaceutical Innovation - New Paradigms at the Technological Frontier and New Industrial Ecosystems" was moderated by Wu Haidong, Vice President of the China Pharmaceutical Enterprise Association. Xiu Yuan, President of Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; Zhao Chao, President of Shandong Buchang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Zhang Guimin, Chairman of Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; Su Xuejun, Chairman of Shijiazhuang No.4 Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Sun Yuhang, President of Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; An Meng, Chairman of the Board and President of Konsen Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Wang Feng, Party Secretary and Senior Vice President of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, engaged in lively discussions on cutting-edge topics including AI-empowered drug R&D, intelligent manufacturing, clinical trials, and industrial ecosystem restructuring.

The conference also collectively released the "2026 China Pharmaceutical Industrial Enterprises Social Responsibility Excellence Cases," the "China Biomedical Innovation Development Index," the "2026 China Pharmaceutical R&D Product-Line Demonstration Industrial Enterprises," the "2026 China Pharmaceutical Industrial Enterprises with Investment Value Potential," the "2026 China Pharmaceutical Industrial Growth Enterprises," and the "2026 China Pharmaceutical Emerging Innovative Power Enterprises."

This forum ran for two days (July 11-12) under the theme "Explore Life, Create the Future," adopting a "1+9+N+AI" model. In addition to the opening ceremony and main forum, it featured 9 high-quality thematic sub-forums and N special branded events, with AI elements deeply empowering the entire chain. In-depth discussions were held on subsectors including AI empowerment, financial investment, synthetic biology, cell and gene therapy, high-end medical devices, and international industrial cooperation.

Source: The 43rd National Pharmaceutical Industry Information Annual Conference and the 2026 Beijing · Changping Life Science Forum