Comprehensive Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Report Published, Profiles Medtronic, Stryker, Boston Scientific, and 20 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The nerve repair biomaterials market is experiencing rapid expansion, projected to grow from $2.27 billion in 2025 to $2.62 billion in 2026, at a robust CAGR of 15.6%. This growth stems from various historical factors including the limited effectiveness of autograft nerve repair techniques, a high incidence of traumatic nerve injuries, and a shortage of advanced biomaterial scaffolds for nerve regeneration, alongside the high complication rates associated with traditional nerve graft procedures.

By 2030, the market is expected to reach $4.71 billion, expanding further at a CAGR of 15.8%. This surge is driven by advancements in regenerative medicine, increased demand for minimally invasive nerve repair procedures, and the adoption of bioengineered and personalized implants. Additionally, the market sees rising integration of smart biomaterials with bioactive molecules, fostering innovations like electrospun nanofiber scaffold structures, bioresorbable polymer-based nerve conduits, and hydrogel-based guidance matrices.

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) play a significant role in driving market growth. Factors like an aging population contribute to the increasing prevalence of TBIs, which fuels demand for advanced biomaterials supporting nerve regeneration and functional connectivity restoration. For example, in September 2025, TBI-related deaths in South Dakota rose to 267, marking an 11% increase from the previous year, highlighting the growing demand for these biomaterials.

The trend towards minimally invasive surgical procedures significantly contributes to market expansion. These procedures, bolstered by advances in surgical robotics and imaging, lead to a rising demand for biomaterials compatible with less invasive techniques. According to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, cosmetic surgical procedures increased by 5% in 2024, further indicating the shift towards minimally invasive methods.

Key companies in the market, including Axogen, Inc., are pioneering advanced nerve protection platforms, such as the Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector. This innovation helps enhance axonal regeneration and reduce tissue adhesion, thus offering expanded clinical options for peripheral nerve protection.

Major players in the market encompass Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., and B. Braun SE, among others. In 2025, North America dominated the nerve repair biomaterials market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region.

The market comprises sales of products like nerve connectors, protectors, cuffs, and patches, measured in 'factory gate' values. The revenues, reflecting consumption values for specified geographies, underscore the market's resilience and expansive potential given the rising global needs and innovative advancements.

The Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Global Report 2026 offers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate this rapidly expanding sector. Highlighting the trends that will shape the market over the forthcoming decade, the report furnishes an extensive analysis across 16 geographies, delivering a global perspective.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access the most comprehensive market report, providing crucial insights into geopolitical, economic, and regulatory factors impacting growth.

Formulate region-specific strategies based on localized data and insights.

Identify lucrative growth segments to target investment opportunities and gain competitive advantage.

Analyze customer segments through end-user data and enhance strategies with reliable forecast data.

Leverage market attractiveness scoring to gauge potential and identify strategic opportunities.

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Description

Explore the largest and fastest-growing segments of the nerve repair biomaterials market and understand its global economic integration, technological influences, and regulatory developments. This report elucidates market characteristics, segmentation, regional dynamics, and competitive landscapes, covering historical growth and future forecasts.

The market characteristics section scrutinizes key products and innovations, while supply chain analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the value chain. Trend analysis identifies emerging technologies such as AI and sustainability initiatives, offering strategies for leveraging these advancements. Regulatory insights and investment patterns provide a comprehensive view of the market's framework and financial trends shaping its evolution.

With historical data and extensive market size forecasting, the report equips decision-makers with a competitive edge through insights into growth potential and market risks. Expanded geographic analysis, including Taiwan and Southeast Asia, emphasizes shifting manufacturing hubs and supply chain realignments, reinforcing their burgeoning roles in the global value chain.

Report Scope:

Product Types: Nerve Conduits, Nerve Wraps, Nerve Guides, Nerve Plates, Nerve Grafts

Nerve Conduits, Nerve Wraps, Nerve Guides, Nerve Plates, Nerve Grafts Material Types: Natural, Synthetic, and Composite Biomaterials

Natural, Synthetic, and Composite Biomaterials Applications: Peripheral and Central Nerve Repair, Spinal Cord Injury, Facial Nerve Repair

Peripheral and Central Nerve Repair, Spinal Cord Injury, Facial Nerve Repair End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Research Labs

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Research Labs Subsegments: Detailed sub-divisions such as Biomaterial types, Nerve Guides, Wraps, Plates, and Grafts.

Leading companies in this sector include Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific, Baxter International, and more, covering markets in countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and across regions including Asia-Pacific and North America.

Data & Delivery: The report provides insights through ratios of market growth, expenditure, and market shares, supported by historic and forecast data. Delivered in multiple formats, it includes bi-annual data updates and customization options, ensuring relevance and utility for decision-makers.

Benefit from expert consultant support to further tailor these insights for strategic application in business growth and competitive positioning.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.5 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Electrospun Nanofiber Scaffold Structures Enabling Guided Axonal Regeneration

4.2.2 Bioresorbable Polymer-Based Nerve Conduits With Controlled Degradation Profiles

4.2.3 Hydrogel-Based Nerve Guidance Matrices Enhancing Cellular Migration and Repair

4.2.4 Growth Factor-Embedded Biomaterial Systems for Accelerated Nerve Healing

4.2.5 Stem Cell-Seeded Bioengineered Nerve Graft Scaffolds for Functional Recovery



5. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Specialty Clinics

5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.4 Research Laboratories

5.5 Other End Users



6. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Nerve Conduits, Nerve Wraps, Nerve Guides, Nerve Plates, Nerve Grafts

9.2. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Natural Biomaterials, Synthetic Biomaterials, Composite Biomaterials

9.3. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Peripheral Nerve Repair, Central Nerve Repair, Spinal Cord Injury Repair, Facial Nerve Repair

9.4. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories

9.5. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Nerve Conduits, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Natural Biomaterial Based Nerve Conduits, Synthetic Biomaterial Based Nerve Conduits, Hybrid Biomaterial Based Nerve Conduits

9.6. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Nerve Wraps, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Collagen Based Nerve Wraps, Synthetic Polymer Based Nerve Wraps, Amniotic Membrane Based Nerve Wraps

9.7. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Nerve Guides, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Biodegradable Nerve Guides, Non Biodegradable Nerve Guides, Electrospun Fiber Based Nerve Guides

9.8. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Nerve Plates, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Resorbable Nerve Plates, Non Resorbable Nerve Plates, Polymer Based Nerve Plates

9.9. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Sub-Segmentation of Nerve Grafts, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Autograft Nerve Grafts, Allograft Nerve Grafts, Xenograft Nerve Grafts, Synthetic Nerve Grafts



10. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

12.1. China Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

13.1. India Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

14.1. Japan Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

15.1. Australia Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

16.1. Indonesia Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

17.1. South Korea Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

18.1. Taiwan Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

19.1. South East Asia Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

20.1. Western Europe Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

21.1. UK Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

22.1. Germany Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

23.1. France Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

24.1. Italy Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

25.1. Spain Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

27.1. Russia Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

28.1. North America Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

29.1. USA Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

30.1. Canada Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

31.1. South America Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

32.1. Brazil Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

33.1. Middle East Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

34.1. Africa Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Medtronic plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Stryker Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Boston Scientific Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Baxter International Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. B. Braun SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Toyobo Co. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Taibang Biologic Group Co. Ltd., Axogen Inc., PolyNovo Limited, Tissium SA, Checkpoint Surgical Inc., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Collagen Matrix Inc., BioCircuit Technologies Inc., Orthocell Limited, Alafair Biosciences Inc., Regenity AG, Neurotex Ltd, NeuroSigma Inc.



38. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market



41. Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Nerve Repair Biomaterials market report include:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun SE

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Taibang Biologic Group Co. Ltd.

Axogen Inc.

PolyNovo Limited

Tissium SA

Checkpoint Surgical Inc.

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

Collagen Matrix Inc.

BioCircuit Technologies Inc.

Orthocell Limited

Alafair Biosciences Inc.

Regenity AG

Neurotex Ltd

NeuroSigma Inc.

TissueGen Inc.

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