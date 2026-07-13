13 July 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Offer Update – Extension of Closing Date and New Early Bird Offer

On 23 January 2026, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million together with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million (the “Offer").

Full details of the Offer are contained in an offer document (the “Offer Document"), which is available on the Company's website (www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk). The Offer Document has today been amended to extend the closing date for the Offer, as set out below, and to include certain updated financial information about the Company.

Under the amended terms and conditions of the Offer, the Board has decided to extend the closing date for receipt of all Application Forms under the Offer from 5.00pm on Tuesday 15 December 2026 to 5.00pm on Wednesday 31 March 2027 (the “New Closing Date”).

In conjunction with the New Closing Date, the Company’s investment manager, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited ("CGAM"), will offer an "early bird discount" of up to two per cent. on the application fee for those applications received by CGAM by 5.00 p.m. on Friday 27 November 2026, subject to a maximum aggregate subscription of £15 million. The two per cent. discount (to the standard 3.5 per cent. application fee) will only apply to applications which do not trigger the payment of introductory commission to a financial intermediary. In such cases, the available "early bird discount" will be one per cent. Discounts will be settled through the allotment of additional ordinary shares to the relevant subscriber.

The Board encourages all shareholders and other prospective investors under the Offer to make sure Application Forms are completed in full, and all subscription monies are received by the Company, as early as possible to be included in the Offer.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Oliver Bedford aimvct@canaccord.com

+44 20 7523 4837





LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31