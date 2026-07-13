Logic Analyzer Market Size to Worth USD 3.73 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logic Analyzer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Logic Analyzer Market Size was valued at USD 2.30 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.73 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.97% from Forecast 2026–2035.”

Cloud-Based Logic Analyzer and 5G Protocol Validation to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Cloud-based logic analyzer capability enabling remote instrument access, shared waveform database, and distributed team collaboration represents the most commercially innovative near-term development whose subscription service model creates recurring revenue independent of hardware replacement cycles. 5G and next-generation wireless protocol validation requiring millimeter-wave protocol timing analysis and NR physical layer debug creates instrument performance requirements sustaining premium professional logic analyzer procurement from the telecommunications semiconductor design community globally.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Tektronix Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Rigol Technologies Inc.

Anritsu Corporation

Siglent Technologies Co. Ltd.

PicoTechnology Ltd.

Saleae Inc.

Logic Port

Digilent Inc.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Synopsys Inc.

ZTEC Instruments Inc.

Lauterbach GmbH

Zeroplus Technology Co. Ltd.

Byte Paradigm

Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

Oscium LLC

Logic Analyzer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.30 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.73 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.97% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Technology (Digital Logic Analyzers, Mixed Signal Analyzers, Analog Logic Analyzers)

• by Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales, Distributors, Value-Added Resellers)

• by Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Aerospace, Industrial Automation)

• by End Use (Research and Development, Manufacturing, Maintenance and Repair, Education and Training)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology,

Digital logic analyzers held the largest share with approximately 52% revenue in 2025, driven by specialized high-channel-count parallel bus capture, deep state memory for long protocol sequence capture, and comprehensive timing analysis at sampling rates up to 10 GHz sustaining professional laboratory and aerospace testing leadership. Mixed signal analyzers are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by growing embedded systems combining analog sensor interfaces with digital processing creating simultaneous analog and digital signal capture requirements justifying combined instrument capability globally.

By Application,

Automotive held the largest share with approximately 28% revenue in 2025, driven by extraordinary EV, ADAS, and V2X electronic content growth creating multi-protocol debug requirements encompassing CAN FD, Ethernet, LIN, FlexRay, and SPI/I2C simultaneously with ASIL functional-safety validation requirements. Telecommunications is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by 5G infrastructure chipset development, next-generation mobile modem validation, and HBM and NVLink AI chip interconnect debug creating premium high-speed logic analyzer procurement from the semiconductor design community globally.

By End Use,

R&D accounted for the maximum market share with about 44% revenues in 2025, supported by the necessity of digital signal debugging in electronic design engineering making the maximum commercial concentration demand in semiconductor design houses, automotive electronics labs, and aerospace embedded system verification labs. The manufacturing industry segment is anticipated to report the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to automated functional testing, protocol verification on the production line, and automation test cells in Industry 4.0 environment.

By Channel,

Sales/distribution in offline mode dominated the market and accounted for around 58% revenue share in 2025 due to the acquisition of professional instruments using distributor contacts for large enterprise and government defense electronics laboratory clients who require application engineering services. Online mode is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR in the period from 2026 to 2035 due to the availability of USB logic analyzer on PC for startups, universities, and embedded software developers.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the logic analyzers market globally in 2025 through dominance of Keysight Technologies' and Tektronix' companies commercially, Silicon Valley, Austin, and Boston centers for semiconductor design, and aerospace and defense laboratories for validation of electronic devices. The US generates about 87.4% of revenue for North America through the validation of semiconductor chips engineering, CHIPS Act investments for creation of design capabilities, and embedded systems debugging of automotive electronics.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market due to fast expansion of China's semiconductor design centers, automotive electronics and robotics investments in Japan, validation of memory interface of Samsung and SK Hynix in South Korea, and SoC validation ecosystem of TSMC customers in Taiwan. China generates about 44.8% of revenue for Asia-Pacific through fast-growing semiconductor design centers and electronics manufacturing testing.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Keysight Technologies launched an enhanced 34-channel Logic Analyzer Series with integrated protocol decode libraries covering CAN FD, PCIe 4.0, and DDR5 for automotive and computing electronics high-speed serial protocol analysis.

Keysight Technologies launched an enhanced 34-channel Logic Analyzer Series with integrated protocol decode libraries covering CAN FD, PCIe 4.0, and DDR5 for automotive and computing electronics high-speed serial protocol analysis. 2024: Tektronix launched the MSO2 Series mixed signal oscilloscope with expanded 16-channel digital logic analyzer integration for automotive and industrial electronics combined analog and digital signal debug.

Exclusive Sections of the Logic Analyzer Market Report (The USPs):

LOGIC ANALYZER TECHNOLOGY & CHANNEL METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across digital and deep memory capability across professional and educational deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across digital and deep memory capability across professional and educational deployments globally. AUTOMOTIVE MULTI-PROTOCOL VALIDATION METRICS – helps you evaluate CAN FD, Automotive Ethernet and specialist automotive test equipment competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate CAN FD, Automotive Ethernet and specialist automotive test equipment competitive positioning globally. SEMICONDUCTOR & AI CHIP VALIDATION METRICS – helps you analyze HBM and NVLink interface debug investment and CHIPS Act-driven semiconductor instrument demand globally.

– helps you analyze HBM and NVLink interface debug investment and CHIPS Act-driven semiconductor instrument demand globally. 5G & TELECOMMUNICATIONS PROTOCOL METRICS – helps you uncover growth in 5G chipset protocol validation adoption and premium telecommunications semiconductor debug instrument development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in 5G chipset protocol validation adoption and premium telecommunications semiconductor debug instrument development globally. CLOUD COLLABORATION & REMOTE DEBUG METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in cloud logic analyzer subscription adoption and recurring revenue model transition across global electronic design organizations.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in cloud logic analyzer subscription adoption and recurring revenue model transition across global electronic design organizations. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & LOGIC ANALYZER EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on protocol decode library breadth and geographic semiconductor and automotive electronics client footprint globally.

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