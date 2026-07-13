Climate Impact X Completes First Multi-Party Carbon Futures Delivery as Eligible Custodian for Abaxx Exchange

Successful 120-lot CP1 delivery involved 4 participants and 3 matched transfers of eligible carbon units across Verra and ART registries

The multi-party delivery, together with growing volume and open interest, demonstrates increasing commercial adoption of the Abaxx CP1 futures market





TORONTO and SINGAPORE, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, and indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. (“Abaxx Singapore”), which owns Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), today announced the successful completion of a 120-lot delivery under Abaxx Exchange’s CORSIA Phase 1 Carbon Offset Unit Futures (“CP1”) contract. Completed on July 3, 2026, the delivery marks the first multi-party Abaxx Exchange carbon futures delivery to include Climate Impact X (“CIX”) as an eligible Custodian.

The 120-lot physical settlement was completed among 4 market participants based in the U.S., the U.K., and Singapore, including investment and environmental asset firms, and involved 3 matched delivery transactions of eligible CORSIA Phase 1 carbon units across Verra and ART registries. Clearing services were provided by KGI Securities and StoneX.

The completion of the first multi-party delivery, together with growing volume and rising open interest, demonstrates increasing commercial adoption of the Abaxx CP1 futures market. In the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), CP1 futures trading volume totaled 23,747 contracts, compared to 310 contracts in H2 2025. Quarterly average daily volume was 198 contracts in Q1 2026 and 192 contracts in Q2 2026, while average daily open interest rose from 79 to 173 over the same period.

“This first delivery milestone demonstrates market demand for common infrastructure that gives participants greater flexibility in how they hold and manage carbon credits,” said Ellery Sutanto, Chief Commercial Officer, CIX. “It is an early example of how connecting futures and spot markets through shared infrastructure can lay the foundations for deeper liquidity, broader participation and more efficient capital flows towards decarbonisation."

“Abaxx’s CP1 contract addresses a clear need for participants managing CORSIA-related carbon exposure,” said Joe Raia, Chief Commercial Officer, Abaxx Exchange. “The completion of this multi-party delivery involving Climate Impact X further demonstrates the contract’s ability to support the settlement of eligible carbon units and practical risk management in global carbon markets.”

Launched in June 2024, the CP1 contract provides price discovery and hedging utility for market participants managing compliance exposures during the CORSIA Phase 1 (2024–2026) period.

CP1 futures are available for trading from 1000 to 2400 SGT, Monday to Friday, except for Singapore public holidays. Contract specifications, participating clearing firms and brokers, and market access information are available at abaxx.exchange/resources/start-trading .

About Climate Impact X

Climate Impact X (CIX) is a global environmental markets exchange headquartered in Singapore, with offices in London. It operates markets for carbon credits, renewable energy certificates (RECs) and a growing suite of related products, providing the infrastructure to scale participation in carbon and environmental attribute markets. CIX connects project developers, corporates, financial institutions, traders and intermediaries, and supports participants across the full transaction lifecycle – from portfolio curation and project sourcing, through trade execution (OTC, on-platform, via structured transaction events such as auctions, RFPs and tenders), to best-in-class physical settlement and custody, retirement and portfolio management – all underpinned by robust price benchmarks and data products.

Established in 2021, CIX is backed by DBS Bank, GenZero (a Temasek-founded decarbonisation investment platform), Mizuho Financial Group, Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) and Standard Chartered. Its mission is to build connected, transparent and liquid environmental markets that accelerate efficient capital flow into high-impact climate solutions. Follow us on LinkedIn .

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange , abaxxspot.com and smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media Inquiries

Tara Hayes

Email: tara@abaxx.tech

Daphne Chuah

Email: daphne.chuah@climateimpactx.com



Investor Inquiries

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx’s objectives, future plans, benefits of the CP1 contract and CIX acting as an eligible custodian and Abaxx’s role in the development of energy and commodities market infrastructure. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.