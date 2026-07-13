HPQ and Novacium Strengthen Commercial Leadership to Support Industrial and Defence Business Development

Strengthened commercial leadership team, including a senior business development executive with operational experience in the French Special Forces, together with a strategic partnership with Offset Links.

Expands HPQ’s and Novacium’s capabilities to identify and pursue potential opportunities beyond France across selected industrial and defence markets.

MONTREAL, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in advanced materials innovation and next-generation industrial processes, announces that it and Novacium SAS (“Novacium”) are expanding their commercial and business development capabilities.

This initiative supports Novacium’s transition from technology development toward increased market engagement and commercial development activities across selected industrial and defence markets. It also supports HPQ’s business development strategy for Novacium’s technologies in Canada, the United States and Mexico under HPQ’s exclusive North American commercialization rights.

The expanded business development platform includes the appointment of senior professionals and a strategic advisory relationship intended to support market outreach, identify prospective opportunities and advance discussions with potential industrial and defence-sector stakeholders.

“The addition of commercial leaders with decades of international business development experience, together with operational expertise from the French Special Forces, significantly expands Novacium's business development capabilities by adding experienced professionals in international business development and defence markets,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. “As Novacium expands its business development organization, HPQ expects to benefit from these expanded capabilities through its strategic investment and exclusive North American commercialization rights. We believe this initiative represents another important step in supporting the identification and evaluation of future commercial opportunities for Novacium's technologies.”

Offset Links: A Strategic Partnership to Support International Growth

HPQ and Novacium have partnered with Offset Links, a consultancy specialising in business development for the industrial and defence sectors.

Under the agreement, Offset Links will provide strategic advisory and business development support to HPQ and Novacium, including identifying potential commercial opportunities, facilitating introductions to prospective industrial and institutional stakeholders, and supporting discussions relating to international business development initiatives.

Initial areas of focus are expected to include Australia and the MENA region markets. No commercial agreements, procurement contracts or customer commitments have been entered into as part of this arrangement.

Jean Deschamps — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jean Deschamps brings decades of international experience across industry, infrastructure, and defence, including several decades in the Middle East.

Senior leadership roles at SIDEM, THALES, and GIAT Industries.

Major Gulf infrastructure and industrial projects, including one of Abu Dhabi's earliest seawater desalination facilities.

More than 19 years advising the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on industrial offset programmes in Saudi Arabia.

At HPQ and Novacium, he will support strategic partnerships, international business development and engagement with prospective industrial and institutional stakeholders.

Matthieu Deschamps — Commercial and Strategy Director

Matthieu Deschamps joins as Commercial and Strategy Director with more than 20 years of experience in industry, international business development, and strategic growth.

Led international market expansion programmes and negotiated commercial agreements with major industrial clients.

Supported numerous partnership, investment and corporate development initiatives.

Skilled in complex negotiations, commercial structuring, strategic account management, and scaling high-growth technology ventures.

At HPQ and Novacium, he will lead commercial development initiatives, support strategic partnership discussions and business development activities across selected industrial and defence sectors.

Jean-Louis Florentin — Defence Business Development

Novacium and HPQ have appointed Jean-Louis Florentin to lead defence-sector business development, following a 15-year operational career in the French Special Forces.

Worked closely with defence contractors and military stakeholders to develop and deploy solutions for demanding operational environments.

Collaborated with organisations including Nexter, the French Army Technical Section (STAT), and the Integrated Structure for the Operational Maintenance of Land Equipment (SIMMT), bridging technical teams, procurement, and end-users.

His understanding of defence procurement processes and operational requirements will support HPQ's and Novacium's efforts to develop advanced energy solutions for applications including drones, embedded electronics and next-generation autonomous systems.

“Over the past several years, Novacium has developed a portfolio of energy technologies and is expanding its business development capabilities,” said Dr. Jed Kraiem. “The addition of Jean Deschamps, Matthieu Deschamps and Jean-Louis Florentin expands our business development capabilities by combining expertise in international business development, strategic partnerships and defence markets. Together, they will support engagement with prospective industrial, institutional and defence stakeholders while helping identify and evaluate potential commercial opportunities for our technologies.”

Salient points about the Offset Links agreement

HPQ and Offset Links have entered into a non-exclusive, arm's-length framework business development agreement with an initial one-year term, renewable unless terminated by either party. Under the agreement, Offset Links will provide strategic advisory and business development services, including identifying prospective opportunities, facilitating introductions to potential partners, and supporting the development of commercial, industrial and technology partnerships. Compensation, if any, will be determined separately for each approved business development assignment.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer (TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3 and Gen4) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site.

About NOVACIUM SAS

Novacium is an innovative technology start-up created in 2022, in France. It is an engineering and R&D company dedicated to materials for energy, with a specialization in silicon and hydrogen. Novacium is developing 2 technologies. The first concerns a new silicon-based anode material that significantly increases the capacity of Li-ion batteries. Novacium's second activity is the generation of hydrogen. Novacium is developing an autonomous hydrogen generation system for civil and military applications fueled by a patented alloy based on silicon and aluminum.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management’s future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here], and METAGENE™ technology is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca), and on the Company’s website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, BAA, MBA Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271 / Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com