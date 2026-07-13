Endodontics Market Size to Reach USD 3.23 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Endodontics Market Size was valued at USD 2.05 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.23 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.66% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Rising demand for root canal procedures, increasing adoption of digital dentistry technologies, and continuous advancements in endodontic instruments are supporting steady market growth worldwide.

The global Endodontics Market is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of dental caries, pulpitis, and tooth decay, along with growing demand for tooth preservation and minimally invasive dental procedures. Technological advancements in rotary endodontic systems, CBCT imaging, apex locators, bioceramic sealers, and digital dentistry are improving treatment precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes.





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Increasing Root Canal Procedures and Digital Dentistry Support Endodontics Market Growth

The rising incidence of dental caries, pulpitis, and decay is continuously increasing the demand for root canal procedures across the globe. It is estimated that around 3.6 billion individuals are affected by dental caries in their permanent teeth, thus increasing the requirement for successful treatments to preserve the teeth. Along with this, constant advancements in rotary endodontics, digital imaging technology, CBCT system, apex locator, and bioceramics are contributing toward precision and shortened treatment period and hence improving the outcome of the procedure.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The Consumables segment is projected to capture around 78.16% share of the overall Endodontics Market throughout 2025 due to consistent demand for sealers, irrigation solutions, obturation products, and endodontic files in all root canals treatments. It is estimated that the Equipment segment would register highest CAGR through the forecast period due to rising utilization of rotary endodontic equipment, apex locators, and digital radiographic equipment.

By Practice Type

The Solo Practices accounted for approximately 64.10% of the market revenues during 2025 on account of the persistent preference for the solo specialist practice, personalized patient care, and adoption of sophisticated treatment modalities. The DSO & Group Practices segment is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period attributable to consolidation in the dental sector, standardization in clinical practices, higher purchasing power, and adoption of advanced dental solutions.

North America Leads the Endodontics Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 40.40% in the global Endodontics Market owing to advanced dental healthcare infrastructure, high oral healthcare awareness, favorable reimbursement policies, and widespread adoption of innovative endodontic technologies.

The U.S. Endodontics Market was valued at USD 0.72 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.09 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.22%. Growth is supported by strong dental insurance coverage, increasing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), rotary endodontic systems, digital dentistry technologies, and continued investment in advanced dental care across the United States.

The Europe Endodontics Market was valued at USD 0.71 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.42 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.20%. Growth is supported by advanced dental infrastructure, preventive oral healthcare programs, increasing adoption of digital endodontics, and widespread use of next-generation endodontic instruments across Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of around 5.47%, driven by increasing dental tourism, expanding private dental clinics, rising healthcare expenditure, growing oral health awareness, and rapid adoption of advanced endodontic technologies across China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

COLTENE Group

Danaher Corporation (KaVo Kerr)

Septodont Holding

Brasseler USA

Mani, Inc.

FKG Dentaire SA

Ultradent Products, Inc.

VDW GmbH

Envista Holdings Corporation

J. MORITA Corporation

Diadent Group International

Micro-Mega

Meta Biomed Co., Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Institut Straumann AG

Kerr Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025: COLTENE Group unveiled a new portfolio of endodontic and restorative solutions during the International Dental Show, highlighting innovations focused on infection control and optimized clinical workflow.

COLTENE Group unveiled a new portfolio of endodontic and restorative solutions during the International Dental Show, highlighting innovations focused on infection control and optimized clinical workflow. 2024: Septodont launched BioRoot Flow, a next-generation bioceramic sealer designed to improve the effectiveness and long-term outcomes of root canal therapy.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENDODONTIC CONSUMABLES & EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS – Evaluates advancements in rotary systems, apex locators, digital imaging, bioceramic sealers, obturation materials, and next-generation endodontic instruments.

– Evaluates advancements in rotary systems, apex locators, digital imaging, bioceramic sealers, obturation materials, and next-generation endodontic instruments. ROOT CANAL PROCEDURE & CLINICAL PRACTICE BENCHMARKING – Examines treatment trends, minimally invasive procedures, clinical workflow optimization, and adoption across solo practices and DSO networks.

– Examines treatment trends, minimally invasive procedures, clinical workflow optimization, and adoption across solo practices and DSO networks. DENTAL CARE INFRASTRUCTURE & PRACTICE EVOLUTION INSIGHTS – Assesses expansion of dental service organizations, specialist clinics, healthcare investments, and modernization of dental facilities globally.

– Assesses expansion of dental service organizations, specialist clinics, healthcare investments, and modernization of dental facilities globally. GLOBAL PROCUREMENT & DISTRIBUTION LANDSCAPE – Provides insights into manufacturer strategies, distribution channels, purchasing trends, and supply chain developments within the endodontics industry.

– Provides insights into manufacturer strategies, distribution channels, purchasing trends, and supply chain developments within the endodontics industry. REGULATORY, REIMBURSEMENT & ORAL HEALTH POLICY TRACKER – Analyzes reimbursement frameworks, dental insurance coverage, regulatory developments, and oral healthcare initiatives influencing market growth.

– Analyzes reimbursement frameworks, dental insurance coverage, regulatory developments, and oral healthcare initiatives influencing market growth. NEXT-GENERATION ENDODONTIC INNOVATION OUTLOOK – Explores future opportunities in AI-assisted diagnostics, digital dentistry, bioactive materials, advanced imaging technologies, and minimally invasive endodontic procedures.

Endodontics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.05 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.66% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • by Product Type (Consumables, Equipment)

• by Practice Type (Solo Practices, DSO & Group Practices) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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