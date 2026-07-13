Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 1118 - RIKV 27 0120

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 26 1118RIKV 27 0120
Settlement Date 07/15/202607/15/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 37,20020,300
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.260/8.04995.945/8.050
Total Number of Bids Received 2225
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 45,20035,900
Total Number of Successful Bids 1816
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1816
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.260/8.04995.945/8.050
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.343/7.79996.062/7.808
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.260/8.04995.945/8.050
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.281/7.98695.982/7.974
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.343/7.79996.062/7.808
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.233/8.13195.882/8.181
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.274/8.00795.949/8.042
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.221.77

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