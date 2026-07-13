|Series
|RIKV 26 1118
|RIKV 27 0120
|Settlement Date
|07/15/2026
|07/15/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|37,200
|20,300
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.260
|/
|8.049
|95.945
|/
|8.050
|Total Number of Bids Received
|22
|25
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|45,200
|35,900
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|18
|16
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|18
|16
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.260
|/
|8.049
|95.945
|/
|8.050
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.343
|/
|7.799
|96.062
|/
|7.808
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.260
|/
|8.049
|95.945
|/
|8.050
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.281
|/
|7.986
|95.982
|/
|7.974
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.343
|/
|7.799
|96.062
|/
|7.808
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.233
|/
|8.131
|95.882
|/
|8.181
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.274
|/
|8.007
|95.949
|/
|8.042
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.22
|1.77
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 1118 - RIKV 27 0120
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
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July 09, 2026 12:03 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKV 26 1118RIKV 27 0120ISINIS0000039212IS0000039501Maturity Date11/18/202601/20/2027Auction Date07/13/202607/13/2026Settlement Date07/15/202607/15/2026 On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and...Read More
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July 09, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
The Icelandic Treasury has issued Government bonds in exchange for outstanding non-marketable government debt. The accompanying table shows the nominal amounts issued by the Treasury and the nominal...Read More