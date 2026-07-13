Ophthalmology Devices Market Report Released, Includes Profiles of EssilorLuxottica, Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, and 20 Others

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmology Devices Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The ophthalmology devices market has experienced rapid growth in recent years and continues to expand. The market size is predicted to increase from $56.61 billion in 2025 to $63.23 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. Key growth drivers include an aging population, rising instances of cataract and glaucoma, enhancement of hospital ophthalmology infrastructure, increased eye care awareness, and advancements in diagnostic equipment accessibility.

Future projections indicate the market will grow to $99.22 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 11.9%. This forecasted growth is spurred by several factors, including heightened demand for minimally invasive eye surgeries, increased healthcare spending on vision care, the proliferation of specialized eye care centers in emerging markets, innovation in precision surgical tools, and expanded adoption of advanced refractive correction procedures. Noteworthy trends include the increasing use of minimally invasive surgical systems, sophisticated phacoemulsification techniques, precision-guided cataract and refractive surgery platforms, and the steady rise of laser-based vision correction technologies.

The prevalence of eye disorders is escalating, fueling market growth. Elderly populations, chronic disease exposure, and lifestyle factors contribute to this surge. Ophthalmology devices play a critical role in early detection and management of eye conditions, mitigating vision loss and enhancing care quality. A February 2026 WHO report emphasized that 2.2 billion people globally are affected by vision impairment, with nearly 1 billion of these cases being preventable, underscoring the urgent need for advanced ophthalmic devices.

Leading companies are innovating minimally invasive surgical devices, such as laser endoscopy systems, enhancing surgical precision and reducing tissue trauma. An example is BVI Medical's April 2025 launch of Leos, a laser endoscopy system offering superior visualization and an advanced laser procedure for reducing intraocular pressure.

Significant corporate activity includes Bausch + Lomb's January 2023 acquisition of AcuFocus, Inc., enhancing its surgical portfolio with AcuFocus's IC-8 Apthera technology, which specializes in premium cataract and intraocular lens solutions.

Prominent market players include EssilorLuxottica S.A., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Alcon Inc., HOYA Corporation, Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and more. In 2025, North America led the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised to demonstrate rapid growth in the coming years. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with key countries being the USA, China, India, and Germany, among others.

The sales within this market encompass optical coherence tomography systems, slit lamps, fundus cameras, and tonometers, valued at the manufacturers' 'factory gate' prices. These values symbolize the manufacturers' sale outcomes, including related services. The market value indicates the revenue from goods and services sales within the specified geography, exclusive of resale revenue along the supply chain.

The Ophthalmology Devices Market Global Report 2026 offers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the flourishing ophthalmology devices market. This comprehensive report provides a roadmap to future trends that will define the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Attain an extensive global viewpoint with coverage across 16 geographies.

Analyze the influence of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory shifts.

Devise regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investment.

Surpass competition utilizing market forecasts, drivers, and trends.

Comprehend consumer behavior via end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential with total addressable market (TAM) insights and attractiveness scoring.

Support presentations with credible data and analysis.

Receive updates and data extracted in Excel format for comprehensive analysis.

Description

The report answers pivotal questions about the largest and fastest-growing regions within the ophthalmology devices market and explores how this sector intersects with broader economic and demographic trends. The report delves into the forces shaping the market, including technological disruptions and changes in consumer preferences.

The report covers market characteristics, size, and growth, along with segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, total addressable market analysis, competitive landscape evaluations, and strategies. It examines both historical and forecasted market growth.

The market characteristics section provides a detailed account of the market, including product offerings, differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis encompasses the entire value chain, identifying key resources and competition at different levels.

Emerging trends and strategies discuss market evolution and suggest leveraging technological advancements for competitive edge.

The regulatory and investment landscape outlines key frameworks, investment flows, and industry growth trends.

Market size analysis covers historical growth and forecasts considering technological advancements, geopolitical issues, and economic changes.

Total addressable market analysis estimates market potential versus current size, offering strategic insights.

Market attractiveness scoring provides quantitative evaluations and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentation breaks the market into subcategories.

Regional and country breakdowns analyze market size and growth across geographies, with recent expansions in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The competitive landscape describes market competition, share, and key financial deals and evaluates leading companies.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product: Corneal Topography Systems, Specular Microscopes, Retinoscopes

By Technology: Optical Imaging, Laser-Based, Ultrasound, Micro Surgical

By Application: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Wound Care, Cataract Surgery, Oculoplastic

By End Users: Hospitals, Diagnosis Clinics, Optical Stores

Companies Mentioned: EssilorLuxottica S.A., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Alcon Inc., HOYA Corporation, Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Menicon Co. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Company, Glaukos Corporation, Lumibird Medical, BVI Medical Inc., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Reichert Inc., Oertli Instrumente AG, Konan Medical USA Inc., Sterimedix Ltd, Haag Streit Group, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Katena Products Inc., Marco Ophthalmic Inc.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five-year historic and ten-year forecast.

Data: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data by country and region, market share, and segmentation details.

Delivery Format: Word, PDF, Interactive Report, + Excel Dashboard

Added Benefits: Bi-Annual Data Update, Customization, Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $63.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $99.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Ophthalmology Devices Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Ophthalmology Devices Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Ophthalmic Surgical Systems and Advanced Phacoemulsification Techniques

4.2.2 Increasing Preference for Precision Guided Cataract and Refractive Surgery Platforms

4.2.3 Growth in Laser Based Vision Correction Technologies

4.2.4 Expansion of Disposable Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments to Reduce Infection Risks

4.2.5 Increasing Demand for Premium Intraocular Lens Implantation and Advanced Lens Customization Solutions



5. Ophthalmology Devices Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Diagnosis Clinics

5.3 Franchise Optical Stores

5.4 Eye Research Institutes

5.5 Government Agencies and Academics



6. Ophthalmology Devices Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Ophthalmology Devices Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Ophthalmology Devices PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Ophthalmology Devices Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Ophthalmology Devices Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Ophthalmology Devices Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Ophthalmology Devices Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Corneal Topography Systems, Specular Microscopes, Retinoscopes

9.2. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Optical Imaging Technology, Laser Based Technology, Ultrasound Technology, Micro Surgical Technology

9.3. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Vision Care, Ophthalmic Wound Care, Cataract Surgery, Oculoplastic, Other Applications

9.4. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Diagnosis Clinics, Franchise Optical Stores, Eye Research Institutes, Government Agencies and Academics

9.5. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, Sub-Segmentation of Corneal Topography Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Placido Disc Based Systems, Slit Scanning Systems, Scheimpflug Imaging Systems, Optical Coherence Tomography Systems

9.6. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, Sub-Segmentation of Specular Microscopes, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Noncontact Specular Microscopes, Contact Specular Microscopes, Confocal Specular Microscopes

9.7. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, Sub-Segmentation of Retinoscopes, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Streak Retinoscopes, Spot Retinoscopes, Portable Retinoscopes, Tabletop Retinoscopes



10. Ophthalmology Devices Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Devices Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Ophthalmology Devices Market

12.1. China Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Ophthalmology Devices Market

13.1. India Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Ophthalmology Devices Market

14.1. Japan Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Ophthalmology Devices Market

15.1. Australia Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Ophthalmology Devices Market

16.1. Indonesia Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Ophthalmology Devices Market

17.1. South Korea Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Ophthalmology Devices Market

18.1. Taiwan Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Ophthalmology Devices Market

19.1. South East Asia Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Ophthalmology Devices Market

20.1. Western Europe Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Ophthalmology Devices Market

21.1. UK Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Ophthalmology Devices Market

22.1. Germany Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Ophthalmology Devices Market

23.1. France Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Ophthalmology Devices Market

24.1. Italy Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Ophthalmology Devices Market

25.1. Spain Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Ophthalmology Devices Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Ophthalmology Devices Market

27.1. Russia Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Ophthalmology Devices Market

28.1. North America Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Ophthalmology Devices Market

29.1. USA Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Ophthalmology Devices Market

30.1. Canada Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Ophthalmology Devices Market

31.1. South America Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Ophthalmology Devices Market

32.1. Brazil Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Ophthalmology Devices Market

33.1. Middle East Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Ophthalmology Devices Market

34.1. Africa Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Ophthalmology Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Ophthalmology Devices Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Ophthalmology Devices Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Ophthalmology Devices Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Ophthalmology Devices Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Ophthalmology Devices Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. EssilorLuxottica S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. NIDEK Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Alcon Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. HOYA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Bausch + Lomb Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Ophthalmology Devices Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Menicon Co. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Company, Glaukos Corporation, Lumibird Medical, BVI Medical Inc., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Reichert Inc., Oertli Instrumente AG, Konan Medical USA Inc., Sterimedix Ltd, Haag Streit Group, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG



38. Global Ophthalmology Devices Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Ophthalmology Devices Market



41. Ophthalmology Devices Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Ophthalmology Devices Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Ophthalmology Devices Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Ophthalmology Devices Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Ophthalmology Devices market report include:

EssilorLuxottica S.A.

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Alcon Inc.

HOYA Corporation

Bausch + Lomb Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Topcon Corporation

Menicon Co. Ltd.

STAAR Surgical Company

Glaukos Corporation

Lumibird Medical

BVI Medical Inc.

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Reichert Inc.

Oertli Instrumente AG

Konan Medical USA Inc.

Sterimedix Ltd

Haag Streit Group

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Katena Products Inc.

Marco Ophthalmic Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8m9di

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