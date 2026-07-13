Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Report Now Available, Covers 10 Geographies Including North America and Asia-Pacific

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The multi-head liquid filling machine market is undergoing significant growth, with the market size expected to expand from $1.13 billion in 2025 to $1.22 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This expansion can be linked to a surge in the packaged goods industry, rising demand for automation, food and beverage sector growth, a need for production efficiency, and advancements in machinery design.

Looking towards the future, the market is projected to grow to $1.71 billion by 2030, with an even greater CAGR of 8.7%. Key drivers include the adoption of smart factory solutions, rising demand for high-throughput production systems, pharmaceutical manufacturing growth, and a focus on reducing operational costs. Emerging trends to watch include high-speed precision filling systems, multi-nozzle configurations for large-scale production, and customization of machines for various liquid viscosities. Additionally, the automation of packaging lines is increasing within the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

The food and beverage industry's expansion is a pivotal factor propelling this market forward. As the global sector that processes, packages, and distributes food and beverage products grows, the demand for efficient, high-speed filling solutions rises. Multi-head liquid filling machines meet these needs by enabling precise and high-throughput filling operations, minimizing waste, and maintaining consistency. For example, in Canada, the food and beverage sector was the largest manufacturing industry in 2024, with a production value reaching $173.4 billion. Exports grew to $59.8 billion, underscoring the sector's critical role in market expansion.

Leading companies in the market are focusing on high-precision sterile filling technologies to gain a competitive edge. This includes developing modular multi-head systems with 100% in-process control, ensuring accurate dosing, contamination control, and high-speed outputs. In April 2025, Syntegon Technology introduced the MLD Advanced filling machine for RTU syringes, enhancing accuracy and safety.

In December 2023, Manter International B.V. partnered with Ilapak Italia S.p.A. to develop a next-generation multi-head filling machine range. This collaboration aims to integrate weighing, packaging, and filling expertise, creating efficient multi-head systems for food and industrial applications.

North America led the market in 2025 and Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid expansion. The report covers multiple regions including Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa, highlighting significant countries like the USA, Canada, China, Germany, and India.

The multi-head liquid filling machine market includes volumetric, piston-based, gravity-fed, and overflow liquid filling machines, with values representing 'factory gate' prices. Market revenues encompass sales generated through goods and related services, excluding resale revenues within the supply chain.

The "Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking critical insights to assess the burgeoning market. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of current and future trends that are shaping the industry landscape over the next decade.

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Evaluate market potential using total addressable market analysis.

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Description:

The report addresses key concerns such as identifying the largest and fastest-growing markets for multi-head liquid filling machines and examining their relationship to the economy and similar markets. It also explores future market forces, including technological disruptions and shifting consumer preferences.

Key sections of the report include market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, competitive landscape, and detailed country analyses. The supply chain analysis offers a holistic view, from key raw materials to competitor positioning along the value chain. Updated trends highlight technological advancements such as digital transformation and AI-driven innovation.

The regulatory landscape section examines regulatory frameworks and investment trends, while the market size and forecasts consider significant factors impacting growth, such as technological advancements and geopolitical issues. The market attractiveness scoring provides insights into growth potential and competitive dynamics.

The report includes a breakdown by product types, applications, and end-uses, detailing subcategories within each segment. Expanded geographical coverage highlights strategic shifts towards Taiwan and Southeast Asia as significant industry hubs.

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machines By Application: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics By End-Use: Industrial, Non-Industrial

Companies Mentioned:

Notable companies include Tetra Pak International S.A., GEA Group AG, Krones AG, Coesia S.p.A., OPTIMA Packaging Group, and many others.

Geographies and Regions:

The report covers key countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, and regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and Western Europe.

Time Series:

The report includes five years of historical data and ten years of market forecasts.

Data and Sourcing:

Detailed segmentation of market data by country and region.

Comprehensive market share analysis of competitors.

Data sourcing and referencing through end notes.

Delivery Format:

Available options include Word, PDF, or an Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Receive bi-annual data updates.

Customize the report to suit specific needs.

Benefit from expert consultant support.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.2 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for High Speed and High Precision Filling Systems

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Multi Nozzle Configurations for Large Scale Production

4.2.3 Rising Focus on Reducing Product Wastage and Spillage

4.2.4 Increasing Customization of Filling Machines for Diverse Liquid Viscosities

4.2.5 Expanding Use of Automated Packaging Lines in Food and Pharmaceutical Industries



5. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Food and Beverage Manufacturers

5.2 Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

5.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care Manufacturers

5.4 Industrial Packaging Companies

5.5 Other End Users



6. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automatic Multi Head Liquid Filling Machines, Semi Automatic Multi Head Liquid Filling Machines, Manual Multi Head Liquid Filling Machines

9.2. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Other Applications

9.3. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Industrial, Non Industrial

9.4. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Automatic Multi Head Liquid Filling Machines, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Fully Automated High Speed Filling Machines, Programmable Logic Controlled Filling Machines, Servo Driven Filling Machines, Rotary Type Multi Head Filling Machines, Inline Type Automatic Filling Machines

9.5. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Semi Automatic Multi Head Liquid Filling Machines, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pedal Operated Filling Machines, Timer Based Semi Automatic Filling Machines, Pneumatic Driven Filling Machines, Bench Top Semi Automatic Filling Machines, Volumetric Semi Automatic Filling Machines

9.6. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Manual Multi Head Liquid Filling Machines, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hand Operated Filling Machines, Lever Operated Filling Machines, Gravity Based Manual Filling Machines, Piston Type Manual Filling Machines, Portable Manual Filling Machines



10. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

12.1. China Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

13.1. India Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

14.1. Japan Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

15.1. Australia Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

16.1. Indonesia Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

17.1. South Korea Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

18.1. Taiwan Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

19.1. South East Asia Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

20.1. Western Europe Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

21.1. UK Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

22.1. Germany Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

23.1. France Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

24.1. Italy Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

25.1. Spain Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

27.1. Russia Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

28.1. North America Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

29.1. USA Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

30.1. Canada Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

31.1. South America Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

32.1. Brazil Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

33.1. Middle East Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market

34.1. Africa Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Tetra Pak International S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. GEA Group AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Krones AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Barry-Wehmiller Companies Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Coesia S.p.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

IMA Group, OPTIMA Packaging Group, Accutek Packaging Equipment Company, All-Fill Inc., Cozzoli Machine Company, Neostarpack Co. Ltd., Inline Filling Systems LLC, Ronchi Mario S.p.A., Groninger & Co. GmbH, Filamatic LLC, APACKS Packaging Systems, Filling Equipment Co. Inc., Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc., Universal Filling Machine Company Ltd., Nippon Kikai Shoji



38. Global Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market



41. Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Multi-Head Liquid Filling Machine market report include:

Tetra Pak International S.A.

GEA Group AG

Krones AG

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Coesia S.p.A.

IMA Group

OPTIMA Packaging Group

Accutek Packaging Equipment Company

All-Fill Inc.

Cozzoli Machine Company

Neostarpack Co. Ltd.

Inline Filling Systems LLC

Ronchi Mario S.p.A.

Groninger & Co. GmbH

Filamatic LLC

APACKS Packaging Systems

Filling Equipment Co. Inc.

Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc.

Universal Filling Machine Company Ltd.

Nippon Kikai Shoji

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