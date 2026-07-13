Veterinary Lab Automation Global Market Report 2023 Now Available, Covers Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and More

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Lab Automation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The veterinary lab automation market is witnessing robust growth, expanding from $1.26 billion in 2025 to $1.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. This expansion is fueled by the increasing demand for rapid veterinary diagnostic outputs, the rising incidence of animal diseases necessitating laboratory testing, strengthening veterinary healthcare infrastructure, and the proliferation of companion animal healthcare services. The uptake of elementary laboratory instrumentation in veterinary clinics also contributes significantly to this growth.

Looking ahead, the veterinary lab automation market is projected to grow to $1.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7%. This growth will be driven by rising demand for high-throughput diagnostic automation systems, the growing integration of AI and data analytics, a heightened focus on precision veterinary medicine, and the expansion of centralized diagnostic labs. Increased investment in smart laboratory infrastructure and robotics further supports this trend. Noteworthy trends include the adoption of robotic sample processing, automated diagnostic workflows, AI-driven diagnostic interpretation systems, and cloud-based information management systems.

The booming adoption of companion animal care is also set to propel the market forward. As pet ownership rises, there's a pronounced focus on pet health and wellness. Veterinary lab automation enables rapid and precise diagnostic testing, facilitating timely treatment and improved pet health outcomes. For instance, in 2025, the American Animal Hospital Association projected that spending on veterinary care, encompassing pharmaceuticals and clinic-dispensed products in the US, would reach approximately $41.4 billion.

Key market players are focusing on advancing diagnostic solutions like slide-free cellular analysis to bolster testing accuracy, reduce manual intervention, and amplify workflow efficiency. In January 2024, IDEXX Laboratories launched inVue Dx, a revolutionary slide-free cellular analyzer that automates sample processing and digital cytology interpretation, ensuring expedited results and elevated diagnostic precision.

In a strategic move in April 2023, Mars Incorporated acquired Heska Corporation, aiming to enhance its capabilities in automated veterinary diagnostics and specialty solutions, enhancing laboratory efficiency and animal healthcare services.

Prominent companies in this market include Roche Diagnostics International AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Zoetis Incorporated, and IDEXX Laboratories Incorporated among others.

North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Key regions covered include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The comprehensive market encompasses sales of hematology analyzers, spectrophotometers, sample storage systems, and robotic sample handlers. It also includes revenues from services such as maintenance and repair, workflow optimization, and technical support.

Overall, the veterinary lab automation market is poised for significant growth, driven by innovation, increasing demand for companion animal care, and strategic acquisitions.

The "Veterinary Lab Automation Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to assess this rapidly growing market. Focusing on strong trends poised to shape the industry over the next decade and beyond, the report provides a critical guide for strategic planning.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with comprehensive coverage across 16 geographies.

Analyze the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and regulatory landscapes.

Create effective regional and country strategies based on detailed local data and analysis.

Identify prime growth segments for future investment.

Surpass competitors using forecast data, market drivers, and shaping trends.

Deepen understanding of end-user preferences and market demands.

Benchmark performance against competitors through market share analysis and innovation tracking.

Evaluate market potential with total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Integrate updated data into presentations with reliable analysis, supported by Excel data sheets and dashboards.

Market Insights: Discover the largest and fastest-growing markets for veterinary lab automation. Examine the market's relationship with the global economy, demographics, and similar industries. Learn about the technological, regulatory, and consumer-driven forces that will shape the market's future.

The report explores market characteristics, size, growth patterns, and competitive strategies. It highlights historic and forecasted growth by geography, analyzing key products, services, and innovation trends. Supply chain dynamics are also evaluated, providing insights into resources, supplier roles, and competitive landscapes.

Technological and Market Trends: Delve into evolving technological trends like digital transformation, automation, AI-driven innovation, and sustainability initiatives. Leverage these advancements for strategic positioning and competitive differentiation.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Review key regulatory frameworks and investment trends that shape growth and innovation within the industry. Gain insights into market size projections influenced by factors such as technology, geopolitical issues, and economic conditions.

The report's comprehensive segmentation covers various dimensions like product type, animal type, automation level, application, and end-user analysis, providing valuable insights for strategic decisions.

Key Companies: Featured entities include Roche Diagnostics International AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and more.

Geographic and Regional Focus: The report covers expansive regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others, with specific emphasis on emerging hubs due to supply chain shifts.

The report delivers data on market size, growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, with a special emphasis on competitor market shares and strategic insights. Additionally, it offers a five-year historic view and a ten-year forecast.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Veterinary Lab Automation Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Veterinary Lab Automation Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Robotic Sample Processing and Automated Diagnostic Workflows in Veterinary Laboratories

4.2.2 Rising Integration of AI Driven Diagnostic Interpretation Systems for Animal Health Testing

4.2.3 Growing Deployment of Fully Automated Hematology and Chemistry Analyzers in Veterinary Labs

4.2.4 Expansion of Cloud Based Laboratory Information Management Systems for Veterinary Diagnostics

4.2.5 Increasing Use of High Throughput Automated Sample Handling Systems to Improve Testing Efficiency



5. Veterinary Lab Automation Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Veterinary Hospitals

5.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.3 Research Institutes

5.4 Animal Healthcare Clinics

5.5 Other End Users



6. Veterinary Lab Automation Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Veterinary Lab Automation PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Veterinary Lab Automation Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pre-Analytical Systems, Analytical Systems, Post-Analytical Systems, Software, Other Product Types

9.2. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companion Animals, Livestock Animals, Exotic Animals

9.3. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Semi-Automated Systems, Fully Automated Systems

9.4. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Other Applications

9.5. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Veterinary Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End Users

9.6. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Pre-Analytical Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sample Handling Systems, Automated Specimen Processors, Barcode Labeling Systems, Centrifugation Units

9.7. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Analytical Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hematology Analyzers, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Immunoassay Analyzers, Urinalysis Analyzers, Molecular Diagnostic Analyzers

9.8. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Post-Analytical Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Data Management Systems, Result Verification Systems, Automated Report Generation Systems

9.9. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Laboratory Information Management Software, Workflow Automation Software, Data Analytics Software, Quality Control Software

9.10. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Product Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consumables and Reagents, Automated Storage Systems, Robotic Sample Handling Systems



10. Veterinary Lab Automation Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Lab Automation Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Veterinary Lab Automation Market

12.1. China Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Veterinary Lab Automation Market

13.1. India Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Veterinary Lab Automation Market

14.1. Japan Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Veterinary Lab Automation Market

15.1. Australia Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Veterinary Lab Automation Market

16.1. Indonesia Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Veterinary Lab Automation Market

17.1. South Korea Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Veterinary Lab Automation Market

18.1. Taiwan Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Veterinary Lab Automation Market

19.1. South East Asia Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Veterinary Lab Automation Market

20.1. Western Europe Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Veterinary Lab Automation Market

21.1. UK Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Veterinary Lab Automation Market

22.1. Germany Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Veterinary Lab Automation Market

23.1. France Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Veterinary Lab Automation Market

24.1. Italy Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Veterinary Lab Automation Market

25.1. Spain Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Veterinary Lab Automation Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Veterinary Lab Automation Market

27.1. Russia Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Veterinary Lab Automation Market

28.1. North America Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Veterinary Lab Automation Market

29.1. USA Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Veterinary Lab Automation Market

30.1. Canada Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Veterinary Lab Automation Market

31.1. South America Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Veterinary Lab Automation Market

32.1. Brazil Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Veterinary Lab Automation Market

33.1. Middle East Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Veterinary Lab Automation Market

34.1. Africa Veterinary Lab Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Veterinary Lab Automation Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Veterinary Lab Automation Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Veterinary Lab Automation Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Veterinary Lab Automation Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Veterinary Lab Automation Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Roche Diagnostics International AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Abbott Laboratories Incorporated Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Siemens Healthineers AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Veterinary Lab Automation Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Zoetis Incorporated, Mindray Medical International Limited, bioMerieux SA, IDEXX Laboratories Incorporated, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporated, EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC, IDvet Innovative Diagnostics Veterinary, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, SignalPET Incorporated, Bionote Incorporated, QBC Diagnostics Incorporated, Drew Scientific Incorporated, Cortex Technology Incorporated, Ozelle Med



38. Global Veterinary Lab Automation Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Veterinary Lab Automation Market



41. Veterinary Lab Automation Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Veterinary Lab Automation Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Veterinary Lab Automation Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Veterinary Lab Automation Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Veterinary Lab Automation market report include:

Roche Diagnostics International AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated

Abbott Laboratories Incorporated

Siemens Healthineers AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Zoetis Incorporated

Mindray Medical International Limited

bioMerieux SA

IDEXX Laboratories Incorporated

Sysmex Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporated

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

IDvet Innovative Diagnostics Veterinary

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

SignalPET Incorporated

Bionote Incorporated

QBC Diagnostics Incorporated

Drew Scientific Incorporated

Cortex Technology Incorporated

Ozelle Med

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