Sleep Water Enhancers Market Report Just Released, Profiles Unilever, PepsiCo, Suntory, and 17 Other Players

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Water Enhancers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The sleep water enhancers market has experienced significant growth recently, with projections indicating a continued expansion. The market is expected to increase from $1.33 billion in 2025 to $1.48 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of sleep disorders, increased consumer awareness of melatonin's benefits, a growing preference for herbal remedies, and expansion in the dietary supplement industry. Additionally, there is a growing demand for natural relaxation products.

Forecasts suggest that by 2030, the market size will reach $2.32 billion, with a CAGR of 11.9%. The anticipated growth is driven by a shift towards non-pill sleep solutions, a rising demand for functional beverages with health benefits, and increased penetration of e-commerce in wellness products. The trend towards clean-label and plant-based formulations is also notable. Consumers are increasingly embracing functional bedtime hydration products that incorporate sleep-support ingredients and melatonin-infused beverages. Demand is growing for single-serve, convenience-driven sleep drink mixes and sugar-free, clean-label options.

Sleep disorders are on the rise, significantly boosting the sleep water enhancers market. These disorders often disrupt circadian rhythms and the neuroendocrine mechanisms that govern sleep, impacting overall health. Sleep water enhancers offer a beverage-based solution that seamlessly integrates into bedtime routines, promoting ease of use and effective sleep support. For example, a 2023 report by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute highlighted that 50-70 million Americans suffer from sleep or wakefulness disorders, with obstructive sleep apnea affecting over 24 million adults. These statistics underscore the growing need for effective, non-pill sleep aids like sleep water enhancers.

Market leaders in this sector are innovating by integrating sleep support into daily hydration practices. Natrol, for instance, launched its Natrol Sleep & Restore line in June 2025, offering products such as calming sugar-free drink mixes, gummies, and capsules infused with ingredients like magnesium glycinate and gamma-aminobutyric acid. These products are designed for easy mixing with water, facilitating bedtime consumption and promoting relaxation. Such innovations highlight the shift towards hydration-based sleep solutions, enhancing product accessibility in daily routines.

In a strategic move to broaden its wellness portfolio, Foria, a producer of plant-based wellness products, acquired Ned in November 2024. This acquisition aims to strengthen Foria's presence in the sleep and stress support segment, offering customers a wider array of natural remedies. Ned specializes in holistic sleep, stress, and wellness solutions, including botanical infusions and hemp-based formulations.

Key players in the sleep water enhancers market include Unilever PLC, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., and Herbalife Ltd., among others. In 2025, North America led the market, with Asia-Pacific expected to become the fastest-growing region. The market spans various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, covering countries such as the USA, Canada, China, and India.

The sleep water enhancers market involves sales of products like sleep drinks, sleep aid shots, and melatonin-infused water. Market values are based on 'factory gate' prices, representing the value of goods sold by manufacturers. The market also includes related services offered by the creators of these goods.

The revenues outlined for a specific geography represent consumption values generated by organizations within the market, independent of where the products are manufactured. These revenues exclude resales along the supply chain.

The Sleep Water Enhancers Market Global Report 2026 provides indispensable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to navigate the burgeoning market effectively. The comprehensive report not only highlights the dynamic trends set to shape the market over the next decade but also furnishes strategic guidance for leveraging growth opportunities worldwide.

Key Value for Purchasers:

Attain a global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Evaluate the influence of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and national strategies based on localized data and insights.

Identify high-potential growth segments for investments.

Utilize forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.

Gain insights into customer dynamics through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against main competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Analyze the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness for strategic decision-making.

Facilitate internal and external presentations with robust data and analysis.

Receive updated data and an Excel data sheet for comprehensive data extraction and analysis.

Access data via a user-friendly Excel dashboard.

Market Insights and More:

The report explores the largest and fastest-growing markets for sleep water enhancers, addressing how these markets intertwine with global economic, demographic, and industry trends. Capture insights on pivotal forces shaping future market directions, encompassing technological innovations, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences.

This report thoroughly examines market dynamics, size, growth patterns, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns, as well as the competitive landscape with detailed company scoring and strategies. Historic and foreseeable market growth by geography is carefully traced, allowing companies to tailor their approach to market evolution.

Comprehensive Report Includes:

Detailed market characteristics, key product offerings, and innovative trends.

An exhaustive supply chain analysis.

Examination of regulatory frameworks and investment landscapes impacting market dynamics.

Insight into technological advancements affecting market trajectories, including AI and automation.

Expanded geographical coverage reflecting shifts in global supply chains.

Quantitative scoring of market attractiveness and competitive dynamics.

Comprehensive regional and country-specific analyses showcasing historic and future market trends.

Product and Market Scope:

Product Types: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Mixes, Effervescent Tablets.

Ingredient Types: Melatonin, Valerian Root, Chamomile, L-Theanine, Magnesium.

Distribution Channels: Online Stores, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores.

End-User Segments: Adults, Children, Elderly.

Top Companies Mentioned: Unilever PLC, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., among others.

Geographic Coverage: Featuring 16 countries including the USA, China, India, and key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Time Frame: Includes a five-year historic analysis and a ten-year forecast.

Delivery Options: Available formats include Word, PDF, and an interactive report with an Excel dashboard. Additional benefits entail bi-annual data updates, report customization, and expert consultant support.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Sleep Water Enhancers Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Sleep Water Enhancers Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Functional Bedtime Hydration Products Integrating Sleep Support Ingredients

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Melatonin Infused Beverage Based Sleep Aids

4.2.3 Expansion of Plant Based Herbal Sleep Formulations in Drink Enhancers

4.2.4 Increasing Adoption of Sugar Free and Clean Label Sleep Water Enhancers

4.2.5 Growth of Convenience Driven Single Serve Sleep Drink Mixes



5. Sleep Water Enhancers Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Adults

5.2 Children

5.3 Elderly

5.4 Health Conscious Consumers

5.5 Other End Users



6. Sleep Water Enhancers Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Sleep Water Enhancers PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Sleep Water Enhancers Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Liquid Concentrates, Powder Mixes, Effervescent Tablets, Other Product Types

9.2. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Melatonin, Valerian Root, Chamomile, L-Theanine, Magnesium, Other Ingredients

9.3. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Online Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

9.4. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Adults, Children, Elderly

9.5. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Liquid Concentrates, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Herbal Extract Infused Concentrates, Melatonin Infused Liquid Concentrates, Vitamin Enriched Liquid Concentrates, Mineral Fortified Liquid Concentrates, Flavor Enhanced Liquid Concentrates

9.6. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Powder Mixes, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Single Serve Sleep Powder Sachets, Herbal Blend Powder Mixes, Melatonin Powder Formulations, Electrolyte Infused Sleep Powders, Sugar Free Sleep Powder Mixes

9.7. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Effervescent Tablets, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Herbal Effervescent Sleep Tablets, Melatonin Effervescent Tablets, Vitamin Based Effervescent Tablets, Fast Dissolving Sleep Tablets, Flavored Effervescent Sleep Tablets

9.8. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Product Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Ready to Drink Sleep Beverages, Sleep Aid Drops, Sleep Shot Concentrates, Sleep Syrup Formulations, Gummy Based Water Enhancers



10. Sleep Water Enhancers Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Sleep Water Enhancers Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Sleep Water Enhancers Market

12.1. China Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Sleep Water Enhancers Market

13.1. India Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Sleep Water Enhancers Market

14.1. Japan Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Sleep Water Enhancers Market

15.1. Australia Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Sleep Water Enhancers Market

16.1. Indonesia Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Sleep Water Enhancers Market

17.1. South Korea Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Sleep Water Enhancers Market

18.1. Taiwan Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Sleep Water Enhancers Market

19.1. South East Asia Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Sleep Water Enhancers Market

20.1. Western Europe Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Sleep Water Enhancers Market

21.1. UK Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Sleep Water Enhancers Market

22.1. Germany Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Sleep Water Enhancers Market

23.1. France Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Sleep Water Enhancers Market

24.1. Italy Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Sleep Water Enhancers Market

25.1. Spain Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Sleep Water Enhancers Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Sleep Water Enhancers Market

27.1. Russia Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Sleep Water Enhancers Market

28.1. North America Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Sleep Water Enhancers Market

29.1. USA Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Sleep Water Enhancers Market

30.1. Canada Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Sleep Water Enhancers Market

31.1. South America Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Sleep Water Enhancers Market

32.1. Brazil Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Sleep Water Enhancers Market

33.1. Middle East Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Sleep Water Enhancers Market

34.1. Africa Sleep Water Enhancers Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Sleep Water Enhancers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Ingredient Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Sleep Water Enhancers Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Sleep Water Enhancers Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Sleep Water Enhancers Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Sleep Water Enhancers Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Sleep Water Enhancers Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Unilever PLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. PepsiCo Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Herbalife Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Sleep Water Enhancers Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

USANA Health Sciences Inc., Athletic Greens, Neurobrands LLC, Hydrant Inc., Perelel Health Inc., Som Sleep Inc., RECESS, Dream Water Company, Calming, Healthy Metal, Blueshift Nutrition, Vitamin Energy LLC, Tiki Beverage Company LLC, BareOrganics, Miduty



38. Global Sleep Water Enhancers Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Sleep Water Enhancers Market



41. Sleep Water Enhancers Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Sleep Water Enhancers Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Sleep Water Enhancers Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Sleep Water Enhancers Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Sleep Water Enhancers market report include:

Unilever PLC

PepsiCo Inc.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Herbalife Ltd.

USANA Health Sciences Inc.

Athletic Greens

Neurobrands LLC

Hydrant Inc.

Perelel Health Inc.

Som Sleep Inc.

RECESS

Dream Water Company

Calming

Healthy Metal

Blueshift Nutrition

Vitamin Energy LLC

Tiki Beverage Company LLC

BareOrganics

Miduty

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vz98lr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment