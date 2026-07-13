Niber Technologies Pursues Ingredient Brand Strategy for Its PFAS-Free Electrospinning Platform





MANILA, Philippines and MUNICH, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niber Technologies, Southeast Asia's first industrial-scale manufacturer of PFAS-free electrospun nanofiber membranes, today announced a strategic collaboration with BRAIND®, the specialist consultancy for ingredient brand strategy. As part of the partnership, BRAIND Managing Director Tomas Vucurevic — widely recognised as one of the world's leading experts in ingredient branding — has been appointed Chief Brand Advisor to Niber Technologies.

The move signals Niber's intent to expand its platform beyond materials into a structured ingredient brand, scaling its role as the industry accelerates its transition away from PFAS-based materials.

"We've always believed that the value of our technology goes beyond the membrane itself. Building an ingredient brand is a deliberate step — a direct signal of the seriousness and ambition of how we see Niber evolving," says Jaemin Park, Co-founder, Niber Technologies.

Building trust in the next generation of performance materials

As PFAS regulatory pressure reshapes material choices, the challenge is no longer only technical — it is how innovative technologies are communicated, understood, and trusted across the value chain. Niber is addressing this through a structured ingredient branding strategy designed to deliver value at three levels: giving brand partners a clearer way to specify and communicate advanced material performance; giving retailers a more accessible story at the point of sale; and giving consumers a recognisable signal of trust in PFAS-free breathable performance.

"Graduating from a membrane-only business to a fully structured ingredient brand is the natural evolution of what we are building at Niber. Partnering with BRAIND gives us the strategic architecture to ensure that Niber becomes the name that brands specify, retailers trust, and consumers recognise," says Richard Beck, President, Niber Technologies.

Tomas Vucurevic, Chief Brand Advisor, adds: "What makes this exciting is the opportunity to build this with a next-generation, Asia-based company that brings a true end-to-end perspective in an industry long shaped by established Western ingredient brands."

About Niber Technologies Niber Technologies is an advanced materials company manufacturing PFAS-free electrospun nanofiber membranes for performance textiles. Singapore-incorporated with manufacturing and R&D in the Philippines, founded in 2019 by Jaemin Park and Jaehyung Park. www.niber.tech

About BRAIND® BRAIND® is a specialist ingredient brand strategy consultancy based in Munich and Ljubljana, founded in 2011 and led by Tomas Vucurevic. www.braind.co

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