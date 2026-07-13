EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer Reveals 2026 Top Women in Grocery

CHICAGO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer today unveils its class of 2026 Top Women in Grocery Award winners , marking the 20th anniversary of food retail’s most prestigious program celebrating women's leadership, achievement and impact in the industry.

The 422 women honored this year comprise Senior-Level Executives, Rising Stars and Store Managers, each of which plays a pivotal role in the grocery industry as a retailer, supplier, solution provider or marketer.



“It was particularly challenging to judge this year’s Top Women in Grocery, as the quality of the candidates was so high,” said Progressive Grocer Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt. “As always, we were deeply impressed by the depth of achievement and the varied ways that honorees served their companies and communities. Our Top Women in Grocery really are the best of the industry.”

"The Top Women in Grocery Awards program is one of the industry’s premier recognition platforms, shining a spotlight on the extraordinary rising stars and leaders who are redefining the grocery landscape from the ground up,” said Progressive Grocer Editor-in-Chief Emily Crowe. “This year’s honorees are actively shaping the future of food retail through their innovation, resilience and visionary leadership. Progressive Grocer is proud to celebrate these women who are inspiring the next generation and driving the entire industry forward."



In addition to the honorees, Valerie Jabbar, the recently retired SVP of retail divisions at The Kroger Co., and Pamela Stewart, chief customer officer of retail at The Coca-Cola Company, have been named Top Women in Grocery Retail and CPG Trailblazers, respectively.



As the flagship honor in the Top Women in Grocery Awards program, the Trailblazer is bestowed on individuals who lead by example and have demonstrated a commitment to building up the next generation of female leaders in the grocery industry.



Each of the Top Women in Grocery honorees will be celebrated at an awards gala dinner held on the last night of Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event, taking place November 4-6 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Fla. Register to attend here. To become a sponsor, click here.

About Progressive Grocer

Progressive Grocer is the No. 1 business intelligence brand in the grocery industry, connecting the market’s most important retailers. Through its leading industry reporting, digital platforms, research, relevant and focused events, and sophisticated industry database, retailers turn to Progressive Grocer for guidance in navigating the fast-paced, ever-changing industry.

Stay connected with Progressive Grocer on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .

Media Contact

Bridget Goldschmidt

Progressive Grocer

bgoldschmidt@ensembleiq.com