Associa Announces Jacquelyn Dion’s Promotion to Vice President at Evergreen Management Group

BEDFORD, N.H, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Management Group, an Associa® Company based in New Hampshire, is proud to announce the promotion of Jacquelyn Dion to vice president. In this expanded leadership role, Dion will support the company’s continued growth, strengthen client partnerships and help advance Evergreen Management Group’s commitment to delivering exceptional service to communities across New England.

Dion’s promotion reflects her strong leadership, operational insight, and commitment to delivering meaningful value to the communities Evergreen serves.

Dion brings a unique and valuable perspective to the role, including a background in development that has proven to be a tremendous asset to clients, team members, and community partners. Since returning to Evergreen Management Group, she has consistently taken on greater responsibility, supported team success, and helped strengthen the company’s position for long-term growth.

“Jacquelyn’s promotion is a reflection of the leadership, initiative, and service-first mindset we value across Associa,” said John Reichart, regional vice president for Associa. “Her ability to step into larger opportunities, deliver meaningful results, and support the success of both clients and team members makes her an outstanding leader for Evergreen Management Group and the communities it serves.”

As a returning member of the Evergreen Management Group team, Dion’s promotion also highlights the company’s commitment to cultivating talent and creating opportunities for leaders to grow within the Associa family.

“Jackie brings the kind of perspective, drive, and collaborative spirit that make a lasting difference for our clients and our teams,” said Katheryne Theodoulou, CMCA, president of Evergreen Management Group. “Her development background, operational insight, and commitment to service have made her a tremendous asset to Evergreen. We are excited to see her continue helping lead the charge as we build on our momentum across New England.”

Dion will work alongside Theodoulou and the Evergreen leadership team to support community partners, strengthen operational performance and continue advancing Associa’s mission of bringing positive impact and meaningful value to communities. Evergreen Management Group has grown to manage more than 300 associations across New Hampshire, Northern Massachusetts and Southern Vermont.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939