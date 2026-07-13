Riverside Resources Completes First Financing for Ravena Resources Corp. in Advance of Proposed TSX Venture Spinout

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverside Resources Inc. (“Riverside” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY0) is pleased to announce that it has completed an internal reorganization (the “Reorganization”) of its subsidiary, formerly named RRI Holdings Limited and now renamed Ravena Resources Corp. (“Ravena”), and that Ravena has completed an initial founders’ financing (the “Founder Financing”). The Reorganization and Founder Financing are the first steps in Riverside’s plan to spin out its portfolio of gold-silver and copper-gold exploration projects in Sonora, Mexico into a separately listed company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange” or “TSX-V”), a process that could occur following additional financing and shareholder approval, consistent with Riverside's approach with Capitan Silver (CAPT.V) and Blue Jay Gold (JAY.V) over the past several years.

“The creation of Ravena follows the same disciplined spin-out model that Riverside has used to launch quality companies such as Capitan Silver and Blue Jay Gold and allows our Mexican exploration portfolio to be advanced by a dedicated team and balance sheet while Riverside retains meaningful long-term exposure through its share position and a portfolio of net smelter return royalties,” said John-Mark Staude, President and CEO of Riverside. “Ravena will be led by an experienced public-company team and is anchored by the drill-ready, past-producing Los Cuarentas gold-silver project, supported by Riverside’s technical network of more than 30 years in Mexico. I am excited to be the Chairman of Ravena and will maintain an active in the next growth steps.”

The Reorganization

Prior to the Reorganization, Ravena was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Riverside that holds, indirectly through its Mexican subsidiary RRM Exploraciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (“SAPI”), a portfolio of five exploration projects located in Sonora, Mexico: Los Cuarentas (flagship), Cecilia, Ariel, El Valle and Suaqui Grande (collectively, the “Mexican Projects”). Maps and descriptions of these properties are available on Riverside's website. Over the past decade, the properties have received exploration funding from major companies including BHP, Antofagasta, Centerra, Hochschild and Fortuna, among others.

Ravena Financing

Concurrently with the Reorganization, Ravena completed a non-brokered private placement of 4,962,815 common shares of Ravena at a price of C$0.20 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$992,563. The common shares were issued at fair value to a group of founders and arm’s length investors. Consistent with Riverside’s spin-out model, no securities were issued for nominal consideration. Ravena intends to use the net proceeds of the Founder Financing to advance the Los Cuarentas project, including mapping, sampling and geophysical surveys, to update technical disclosure in support of the proposed listing, and for general and administrative expenses and working capital.

Ravena is not a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction. The common shares issued under the Founder Financing are subject to resale restrictions under applicable securities laws, including an indefinite hold period that will not begin to run until Ravena becomes a reporting issuer, and, on listing, to any hold periods or escrow that may be imposed by the Exchange. No finder’s fees were paid in connection with the Founder Financing. The Founder Financing consisted solely of common shares of Ravena, a subsidiary of Riverside, with no warrants or other rights attached.

The Founder Financing remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX-V.

About Ravena Resources Corp.

Ravena is an advanced-stage mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold-silver and copper-gold projects in Sonora, Mexico, a premier and established mining jurisdiction. Ravena’s flagship asset is the Los Cuarentas project, a past-producing, permitted and drill-ready low-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system covering approximately 807 hectares, with four near-surface drill-ready targets and the potential for shallow underground mineralization as outlined by past drilling by Riverside. Los Cuarentas is located near a number of operating mines and developed deposits in the region, including Las Chispas, Santa Elena and Mercedes mines.

Ravena’s broader portfolio includes the Cecilia (gold-silver), Ariel (copper-gold porphyry), El Valle (gold-silver) and Suaqui Grande (copper-molybdenum porphyry) projects. Ravena will have access to the Mexican database of information, operational infrastructure and technical services of Riverside, whose team has more than 30 years of experience operating in Mexico. Ravena is led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Graham, an experienced public-company executive with a mining capital markets background, with Dr. John-Mark Staude serving as Non-Executive Chairman. Ravena is targeting a listing on the TSX-V in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory acceptance, completion of further financings and market conditions, and anticipates a tight, clean capital structure.

Qualified Person & QA/QC:

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo., a non-independent qualified person to Riverside Resources Inc. and a “qualified person” as defined under NI 43-101.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has a strong balance sheet, no debt and a tight share structure, with a strong portfolio of gold-silver, copper and REE assets and royalties in North America. Further information about Riverside is available on the Company’s website at www.rivres.com.

ON BEHALF OF RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.



"John-Mark Staude"



Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO

For additional information contact:

John-Mark Staude

President, CEO

Riverside Resources Inc.

info@rivres.com

Phone: (778) 327-6671

Fax: (778) 327-6675

Web: www.rivres.com Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Riverside Resources Inc.

Phone: (778) 327-6671

TF: (877) RIV-RES1

Web: www.rivres.com

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., “expect”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “proposed”). Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed spin-out of Ravena and the timing thereof, the proposed listing of Ravena on the TSX-V, the completion of further financings by Ravena, the anticipated capital structure of Ravena, the use of proceeds of the Founder Financing, the receipt of TSX-V and other regulatory acceptances, and the exploration plans for the Mexican Projects. Such information involves known and unknown risks – including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, the failure to obtain required regulatory or Exchange acceptances, risks relating to international operations in Mexico, and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings – that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Completion of the Reorganization and the Founder Financing, and the proposed spin-out and listing of Ravena, remain subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance that the proposed spin-out or listing of Ravena will be completed as described in this news release, or at all.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.