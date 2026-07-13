Michael J. Epstein of The Epstein Law Firm to Present at New Jersey State Bar Association Seminar on FIFA World Cup 2026 Legal Issues

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael J. Epstein, Esq. , certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney and founding attorney of The Epstein Law Firm, P.A., will be a featured presenter at a New Jersey State Bar Association continuing legal education program titled “FIFA, the World Cup and the Law – Workers’ Rights, Human Rights and Personal Injury.”

The program is presented online by the New Jersey State Bar Association and will take place July 22, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It will bring together leading legal professionals to examine the expanding intersection between international sports governance and U.S. civil, labor, and regulatory law, taking a look back at The FIFA World Cup 2026, which will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Epstein will present alongside Norberto A. Garcia, Esq ., President of the New Jersey State Bar Association and partner at Blume Forte Fried Zerres & Molinari.

In the months leading up to the program, Epstein has also been regularly commenting on FIFA World Cup 26 legal issues in the media , contributing analysis on the legal risks and regulatory challenges surrounding The FIFA World Cup 2026. His commentary has focused on issues including liability exposure, labor protections, and the complex interplay between international sporting bodies and U.S. law.

As one of the world’s largest sporting events, The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to generate complex legal questions well beyond the field of play. The program will focus on legal and regulatory issues that arise before, during, and after major international sporting events, with particular attention to anticipated disputes that may extend beyond the final match.

Key topics will include:

Duty of care and safety standards, including questions of responsibility

Data privacy and ticketing disputes involving FIFA host agreements and local contracts

Application of U.S. and New Jersey labor laws to stadium workers, subcontractors, and gig economy participants

Human rights, immigration enforcement, and discrimination concerns

Transportation liability and the New Jersey Tort Claims Act

Insurance coverage disputes and indemnification provisions



The session will also examine how these issues impact civil litigation, employment law, sports and entertainment law, municipal liability, insurance coverage disputes, and related enforcement matters tied to large-scale international sporting events.

“This program is designed to help attorneys understand the real-world legal exposure that comes with hosting an event of this scale,” Epstein said. “The World Cup brings enormous economic and cultural attention, but it also creates a complex web of legal obligations across multiple jurisdictions and legal systems.”

Attorneys attending will gain practical insight into emerging litigation risks, regulatory frameworks, and cross-border legal challenges tied to The FIFA World Cup 2026 and future global sporting events.

The seminar is expected to draw practitioners from across New Jersey and the broader region working in civil litigation, labor and employment law, government liability, insurance defense, and sports and entertainment law.

About The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.

Based in Rochelle Park, NJ, The Epstein Law Firm represents individuals and families injured in motor vehicle crashes, construction accidents, premises liability incidents, and other serious injury matters. The firm is recognized statewide for its litigation results and commitment to client advocacy.