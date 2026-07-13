Integral Metals Announces Planned 2026 Drill Program at the KAP Project, Northwest Territories

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce its intention to carry out a diamond drilling program at its KAP Project (“KAP” or the “Project”), which is interpreted as a Mississippi Valley-type (“MVT”) and/or carbonate replacement deposit (“CRD”) system in the Mackenzie Mountains of the Northwest Territories. The drill program will focus on further evaluating the potential for zinc-gallium-germanium mineralization at the Project, with holes designed to test the continuity, geometry, and potential extensions of mineralized zones identified through historical exploration and Integral’s 2025 field program. The work is expected to support continued refinement of the geological model and advance the Project for future exploration.

“The KAP Project remains a compelling critical minerals opportunity, with zinc mineralization associated with gallium and germanium, two metals important to advanced technologies and supply-chain security,” said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals. “Following last year’s program and a recent technical review, we believe the next step is to advance KAP through additional drilling focused on improving our understanding of mineralized continuity, geometry, and scale.”

Integral’s 2025 drill program confirmed mineralization at the Main Zone and provided important information regarding the geological controls, orientation, and distribution of mineralized horizons (please see news release dated December 4, 2025). The upcoming program is expected to build on that work by testing areas where additional drilling may help demonstrate continuity between historical and recent intercepts, evaluate potential extensions of the mineralized system, and support future technical studies. The program remains subject to contractor availability, financing, logistics, weather, and other operational factors. Further details regarding program will be announced as they are finalized.

Qualified Person Statement

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Integral Metals’ Vice-President of Exploration, Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo. (NWT #L5387), a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

For a further discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property, Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, Canada, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer

825-414-3163

info@integralmetals.com

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company’s future plans and prospects, including with respect to the planned drill program and further exploration work at its mineral properties.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the future plans and strategies of the Company, including its ability to complete the planned drilling program as intended.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company may be unable to complete the drilling or further exploration work as planned, and that the Company’s business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company’s future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company’s resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company’s current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.