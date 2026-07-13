BetRivers Launches in Alberta, Bringing Its Award-Winning Casino Gaming and Sports Betting Mobile Platform to Players Across the Province

- Players in Alberta can now register and place bets at ab.betrivers.ca or through the BetRivers app -

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetRivers, the online casino and sportsbook brand operated by Rush Street Interactive (RSI) (NYSE: RSI), today launched in Alberta. Eligible players, aged 18 and older, can sign up now at ab.betrivers.ca or through the app to experience exclusive titles, premium rewards and engaging experiences.

“We’re very excited to bring our award-winning platform and player-first approach to the millions of gaming enthusiasts in the Alberta market,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer at Rush Street Interactive. “BetRivers has earned its status as one of Canada’s top-rated and most trusted casino apps through App Store ratings and reviews from Ontario players. Alberta is the next step in that story, and we’re ready to deliver the same best-in-class experience from day one as part of our commitment to making BetRivers the casino destination Canadian players choose first.”

The BetRivers platform brings this focus on entertainment to life for Alberta players through a wide range of unique and fun gamified play experiences designed to engage and reward our players. From exclusive pop-up reward features like Rush Packs and Wheel Spins to Slot Tournaments and more, BetRivers weaves rewarding game mechanics and competition into every part of the player experience.

“We focus on making every moment more dynamic, entertaining, and rewarding for our players,” added Brian Sapp, CMO at Rush Street Interactive. “From the broad range of classic and exclusive games or our easy-to-use platform we are committed to providing ongoing entertainment and enjoyment.”

To celebrate its launch in Alberta, BetRivers created an Alberta-inspired campaign starring brand ambassador Dan O’Toole. Positioning BetRivers as the new casino in town, the campaign features O’Toole decked out in western gear to welcome Alberta gaming enthusiasts. True to the brand’s signature irreverent humour, the campaign delivers a playful introduction to BetRivers as it rides into the province.

Since its Ontario launch in 2022, BetRivers has continued to build momentum in Canada driven by its casino-first approach and commitment to product quality. The BetRivers app currently holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating in Canadian app stores, reflecting strong player satisfaction across its online casino and sportsbook offerings.

About BetRivers

BetRivers is a leading online casino and sportsbook brand operated by Rush Street Interactive, delivering premium gaming experiences through innovative technology, gamified features, and a strong focus on entertainment and servicing the player experience. BetRivers is live in multiple regulated markets across North America, including Alberta and Ontario, and continues to expand with a commitment to responsible gaming and long-term market growth.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Alberta and Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2025 EGR LatAm Awards Operator of the Year – North LatAm, the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the SBC LatinoaméricaAwards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was also the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Media Contacts:

Sheri Papps

spapps@paradigmpr.ca

Investors:

ir@rushstreetinteractive.com

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive, Inc.