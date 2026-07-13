Associa Awards $25,000 in Scholarships to 10 Students Through Marianna Brady, Ph.D. Scholarship Program

DALLAS, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has awarded $25,000 in scholarships to 10 children of Associa team members through the Marianna Brady, Ph.D. Scholarship Program. The program recognizes outstanding academic achievement, leadership, service and commitment to future career success.

Each recipient received a $2,500 scholarship to support their higher education goals. This year’s recipients are children of Associa team members from across the company’s network and represent a wide range of academic interests, including psychology, physical therapy, biochemistry, nutrition and dietetics, business, industrial engineering, communication studies, social work and human resources management.

The Marianna Brady, Ph.D. Scholarship Program reflects Associa’s ongoing commitment to supporting team members and their families while investing in the next generation of leaders. Recipients were selected based on their academic performance, leadership, community involvement and dedication to making a meaningful impact in their chosen fields.

“This scholarship program is a meaningful way for Associa to recognize the exceptional students within our extended company family,” said John J. Carona, Associa founder and CEO. “Each recipient has demonstrated remarkable dedication, leadership and service, and we are proud to support them as they pursue their educational and professional goals.”

The 2026 Marianna Brady, Ph.D. Scholarship recipients are:

Abigail “Abby” Meyer - Virginia Tech: Meyer is pursuing a career focused on public service, policy advocacy and addressing housing instability, inequality and other systemic challenges facing communities.

Alden Crouch - James Madison University Honors College: Crouch plans to study communication studies and pursue a career focused on leadership, strategic communication and community impact.

Avani Shettigar - University of Wisconsin: Shettigar plans to study biochemistry and pursue a career in research focused on gene engineering and regenerative medicine.

Bridget Ryan - University of Pittsburgh: Ryan plans to study nutrition and dietetics and pursue a career as a registered dietitian.

Carli Obatake - University of Hawaii at Mānoa: Obatake is pursuing degrees in human resources management and general management and is committed to creating opportunities that empower Hawaiians and local residents.

Christine Wu - The University of Texas at Austin: Wu plans to study psychology and pursue a career as a clinical psychologist, with a focus on supporting children’s mental health.

Greta Hahn - Slippery Rock University: Hahn plans to study industrial engineering and use her skills to make a positive impact in her future career and community.

Kaden McDonald - University of Oklahoma: McDonald plans to pursue a degree in business and continue building on his leadership experience as an Eagle Scout, band leader and active volunteer.

Mylee Boebel - College of Lake County: Boebel plans to pursue a career in physical therapy and has demonstrated academic excellence, athletic leadership and a commitment to service through volunteer work with the Red Cross, Versiti and Key Club.

Tyler Hashimoto - Creighton University: Hashimoto plans to study psychology and pursue a career in psychiatry, with a focus on improving access to mental health care.

For many recipients, the scholarship represents both financial support and meaningful recognition of their hard work, perseverance and future potential.

“I feel extremely honored to be awarded The Marianna Brady, Ph.D. Scholarship,” said Christine Wu. “My dream is to attend graduate school and earn a Ph.D. in psychology, become a clinical psychologist, and work with children in the mental health field. This scholarship allows me to achieve my goals with less financial stress.”

“Receiving the Marianna Brady, Ph.D. Scholarship is a tremendous honor,” said Kaden McDonald. “This scholarship will help me pursue my degree in business and continue working toward making a meaningful impact in the lives of others. I am sincerely grateful for this generous financial support and for the belief in my potential and future success.”

Through the Marianna Brady, Ph.D. Scholarship Program, Associa continues to celebrate students who embody excellence, leadership and service while supporting the families of its team members across the company’s network.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939