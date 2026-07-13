Enviri Corporation Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2026 earnings results on Tuesday, August 11, prior to the NYSE market open. The Company will also host its quarterly conference call and webcast that day, beginning at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at enviri.com. The live call can also be accessed using the dial-in details below. Please ask to join the Enviri Corporation call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 9:00 am ET

Dial-in (US): (844) 539-1331

Dial-in (International): (412) 652-1264

About Enviri

Enviri is a global market leader providing environmental and operational solutions to the metal and rail industries. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and operating in more than 30 countries, the company leverages over 170 years of industrial expertise to help customers improve operational performance, recover value from byproducts, enhance sustainability, and maintain critical infrastructure. Enviri’s divisions, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail, combine deep operational capabilities with innovative technologies and global scale to deliver long-term value for customers, communities, and shareholders. Learn more at enviri.com.

Investor Contact

David Martin

+1.267.946.1407

dmartin@enviri.com Media Contact

Karen Tognarelli

+1.717.480.6145

ktognarelli@enviri.com



