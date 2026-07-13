Enphase Energy Expands IQ9N Microinverters with GaN Technology to Australia and New Zealand

FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced the launch of the new IQ9N™ Microinverter for residential solar in Australia and New Zealand, continuing the product's global rollout following recent launches across Europe and the United States. Built with gallium nitride (GaN) technology, IQ9N Microinverters are designed for the latest high-power solar panels and backed by an industry-leading 25-year limited warranty.

IQ9N Microinverters support 16 A of continuous DC current and 427 VA of continuous output power to help maximize energy production from each module. They are backward compatible with IQ7™ and IQ8™ Series Microinverters and compatible with IQ® Batteries, enabling homeowners and installers to expand existing Enphase systems using similar installation methods and accessories. GaN technology enables peak efficiency of up to 97.95% and cooler operation.

IQ9N Microinverters optimize energy from each panel across partial shading, complex roof layouts, and high-temperature conditions, making them well suited to the Australian climate. Enphase’s GaN architecture reduces conduction losses and heat while supporting long-term reliability and consistent performance across seasons. Read the technical white paper, "Enphase Adoption of GaN Bi-Directional Switch Technology for Distributed Power Electronics," for more details.

Like all Enphase microinverters, IQ9N Microinverters convert DC to AC at each panel, eliminating long high-voltage DC runs used in traditional string inverter designs and delivering a safer, all-AC architecture on the roof. Per-panel power conversion also keeps the rest of the system producing even if one panel is shaded, soiled, or offline.

“With some of the highest rooftop solar penetration anywhere in the world, Australian homeowners expect their systems to turn every available ray of sunshine into real savings,” said Kallan Smith, director at GoSolar Newcastle, an installer of Enphase products in the Hunter region of New South Wales, Australia. “IQ9N Microinverters bring Enphase’s latest GaN-based technology to the roof, helping maximize production from each panel while pairing seamlessly with Enphase IQ Batteries to create a truly state-of-the-art, unified home energy system.”

“New Zealand homes need solar technology that can handle real-world conditions – coastal air, fast-changing weather, complex rooflines, and the growing use of higher-power panels,” said James Reid, solar team leader at ElectraServe, an installer of Enphase products in Canterbury, New Zealand. "IQ9N Microinverters let us pair the latest panels with per-panel optimization that captures energy other architectures leave on the roof. Additionally, they enable simple expansion and coupling to the latest technologies."

"Homeowners here want solar that performs for decades, not just on day one," said Luke Rose, director at Helcro Solar, an installer of Enphase products in Greater Melbourne in Victoria, Australia. "The efficiency, reliability, and 25-year warranty of IQ9N Microinverters give us complete confidence in every system we design."

IQ9N Microinverters meet rigorous grid compliance standards, including AS/NZS 4777.2:2020, and are CEC listed. A double-insulated, corrosion-resistant polymer housing and -40°C to +65°C operating range enable them to withstand extreme weather conditions. Built-in rapid shutdown capability helps reduce risk to utility workers and first responders. Homeowners can monitor system performance at the panel level, receive real-time alerts, and benefit from over-the-air software updates through the Enphase® App.

"Australia is one of the world’s most advanced rooftop solar markets and a natural next step in the global expansion of IQ9N Microinverters," said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager for Americas and Asia Pacific at Enphase Energy. "IQ9N Microinverters combine our proven distributed architecture with GaN technology in a compact form factor for residential solar.”

IQ9N Microinverters are currently available through Enphase distribution partners in Australia and New Zealand. Learn more about IQ9N Microinverters on the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's IQ9N Microinverters and related technology, including safety, quality, and reliability; the suitability of IQ9N Microinverters for residential solar applications and the latest high-power residential solar panels; the expected benefits of gallium nitride-based technology, including higher efficiency, cooler operation, and optimized performance across conditions; the expected benefits of Enphase's distributed microinverter architecture; the availability and timing of IQ9N Microinverter shipments in Australia and globally; the compatibility of IQ9N Microinverters with existing Enphase systems and IQ Batteries; anticipated homeowner and installer adoption of IQ9N Microinverters in Australia and New Zealand; and the scope and terms of Enphase's limited warranty. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market demand; competitive developments; changes in incentive programs and regulatory or compliance requirements; the pace of residential solar adoption in Australia, New Zealand, and other markets; manufacturing and supply chain constraints; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com