Voyager Demonstrates Single IV Dose of VY1706 Well Tolerated, Reduced Tau in 6-Month GLP Toxicology Study; Initiation of Clinical Trial in Alzheimer’s Disease Expected H2 2026

- Data presented as Developing Topics poster at AAIC 2026 -

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging genetics to treat neurological diseases, today presented six-month good laboratory practice (GLP) toxicology data for VY1706, the Company’s investigational gene therapy targeting intracellular and extracellular tau for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), in a Developing Topics (late-breaking) poster presentation at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) taking place in London, July 12-15, 2026. Data presented showed that VY1706 was well tolerated and resulted in sustained tau protein reduction up to 75% in key brain regions of non-human primates (NHPs) following a single intravenous (IV) dose over a six-month period.

In June, Voyager received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance for VY1706, enabling initiation of a clinical trial in adults with early AD, with dosing expected to begin in the second half of the year. In May, the Company presented three-month GLP toxicology data for VY1706 at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy’s (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting.

“The data we are presenting at AAIC continue to reinforce the compelling pharmacology and safety profile and durability we have observed to date with VY1706, which is the first tau-targeted gene therapy with an IND cleared by the FDA,” said Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Voyager. “We continue to view tau as a potentially transformational target in Alzheimer’s disease, and we look forward to initiating dosing of adults with early Alzheimer’s disease in the second half of the year.”

Developing Topics: Drug Development

IND-enabling GLP NHP study of VY1706, a BBB-crossing AAV gene therapy targeting tau in Alzheimer’s (#Monday-1207). Rajeev Sivasankaran, SVP, Neuroscience, and Vik Arora, VP, Toxicology.

VY1706 demonstrated a favorable tolerability profile in the 3- and 6-month GLP NHP toxicology study, with no adverse clinical pathology or histopathological findings in the central nervous system (CNS), dorsal root ganglia (DRGs), and peripheral organs (including liver) up to the highest dose tested (5E13 vg/kg).

A single IV dose of VY1706 in NHPs achieved broad, durable, and dose-dependent CNS delivery with up to 75% lowering of MAPT mRNA and tau protein in key Alzheimer’s disease-relevant brain regions through six months.

ALPL, a well-conserved brain vasculature endothelial receptor, mediates VY1706 blood-brain barrier (BBB) transport, supporting the potential for cross-species translatability.



The Developing Topics poster presentation is available on Voyager’s website at: https://www.voyagertherapeutics.com/science-publications/.

About VY1706

VY1706 is an investigational gene therapy for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) that targets tau, a protein associated with neurodegeneration and cognitive decline in AD. The core of VY1706 is a potent, vectorized siRNA that targets MAPT mRNA to decrease levels of both intracellular and extracellular tau in the brain. This core is encapsulated in a Voyager TRACER™ AAV capsid that leverages ALPL, a well-conserved, novel receptor identified by Voyager, to deliver the vectorized siRNA into the brain following a one-time, intravenous (IV) dose. In a comprehensive preclinical program spanning multiple species, VY1706 has demonstrated a favorable tolerability profile and been shown to reduce tau protein up to 75% in key non-human primate (NHP) brain regions relevant to AD and to de-target the liver, a source of adverse events associated with other systemically administered gene therapies. Voyager is initiating a clinical trial of VY1706 administered as a one-time IV dose to adults with early AD.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ and Voyager NeuroShuttle™ are trademarks, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about Voyager’s beliefs and expectations regarding the potential of tau as a transformational target in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease; Voyager’s advancement of the VY1706 program, including the timing and achievement of clinical development milestones such as Voyager’s intentions to initiate clinical trials, clinical trial enrollment, and dosing of adults with early Alzheimer’s disease in the second half of 2026; the therapeutic potential, safety, and pharmacological effect of VY1706; Voyager’s ability to execute across its pipeline and platforms; and the mission and goals for Voyager’s business. The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “might,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “potential,” “intend,” “seek,” “predict,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” or “continue” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements in this press release. Factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties inherent in the development of product candidates, including the initiation, enrollment, timing, cost, progress, and results of Voyager’s planned and future clinical trials; expectations and decisions of regulatory authorities; Voyager’s ability to replicate positive results from earlier preclinical studies or clinical trials in current or future clinical trials; potential adverse events Voyager may encounter that could negatively impact development; outcomes of third-party preclinical studies and clinical trials that could impact Voyager’s development plans; Voyager’s ability to demonstrate that current or future product candidates are safe and effective for their proposed indications; Voyager’s scientific approach and continued development of its technology platforms, including the TRACER and non-viral discovery platforms; the development by third parties of capsid or non-viral identification platforms that may be competitive to its platforms and programs; Voyager’s ability to create and protect its intellectual property rights; the progress and success of programs under current or future collaboration and license agreements; the sufficiency of Voyager’s cash resources to fund its operations and pursue its corporate objectives; and technical and other unexpected hurdles in the development, manufacture and supply of Voyager’s product candidates, may delay its timing, change its plans, increase its costs, or otherwise negatively impact its business or the sufficiency of its cash resources to fund operations.

These risks and uncertainties are described in Voyager’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of today’s date, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Voyager undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise this information or any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Company and Investors: Trista Morrison, NACD.DC, tmorrison@vygr.com

Media: Lisa Guiterman, voyagerpr@scientpr.com