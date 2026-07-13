MycoTechnology and Adorvia Biotechnology Announce Global Collaboration to Advance Natural Sweetener and Taste Modulation Solutions

AURORA, Colo., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MycoTechnology, a science-based company known for turning fungal fermentation into breakthrough food ingredients, and Adorvia Biotechnology, a global stevia solutions provider, today announced a collaboration to help food and beverage manufacturers create better-tasting, lower-sugar products. The partnership pairs MycoTechnology's newest innovation, Zukora™ Honey Truffle Sweet Protein, with Adorvia's proprietary Reb M stevia, giving formulators a new tool for natural sugar reduction and optimized, low-calorie and no calorie sweetener blends with a cleaner, more sugar-like taste.

Zukora™ delivers smooth, clean sweetness without bitterness, metallic notes, or a lingering aftertaste. Adorvia's Reb M stevia offers a rapid sweet onset and strong sweetness intensity. Together, the two ingredients help product developers build sweetener systems that closely match sugar's taste quality and sweetness curve, while cutting calories and solving common formulation challenges brought on by high-intensity sweeteners.

Building on this product pairing, the companies have formalized a global commercial collaboration to help food and beverage companies develop better-tasting, reduced-sugar products — combining MycoTechnology's expertise in fungal fermentation and taste modulation with Adorvia's advanced stevia technology, formulation capabilities, and market reach.

Key elements of the collaboration include:



Combining scientific and applications expertise to optimize sweetener blends for food and beverage manufacturers.

Conducting joint go-to-market activities in North America under a signed collaboration agreement.

Appointing Adorvia Biotechnology as MycoTechnology's exclusive distributor in China for ClearIQ™ Natural Flavor, a multifunctional flavor modifier created through mushroom mycelial fermentation to help improve the taste of better-for-you foods and beverages.



"With the launch of Zukora Honey Truffle Sweet Protein, MycoTechnology is expanding the toolkit for natural, non-artificial sugar reduction," said Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive Officer of MycoTechnology. "Adorvia is an ideal partner to help accelerate this vision. By combining Zukora's clean sweetness profile with Adorvia's high-quality Reb M, we can deliver more sugar-like solutions to customers while expanding our reach from the United States to China and other global markets."

"We are excited to collaborate with MycoTechnology and see global demand for their ingredients," said Jeff Pei, General Manager of Adorvia Biotechnology. "With ClearIQ, we can help food and beverage companies in China enhance desirable flavors, mitigate negative flavors such as bitterness and protein off-notes, and improve mouthfeel by reducing astringency. Pairing our specialized Reb M stevia with Zukora offers the industry a powerful new way to deliver the sweetness profile consumers want, without added calories or sugar."

At IFT FIRST in Chicago, MycoTechnology will showcase prototypes at booth 2903, demonstrating the taste and sweetness performance of Zukora™ Honey Truffle Sweet Protein and Adorvia Reb M stevia:



50% Reduced Sugar Lemon Lime Slushie — formulated to maintain high sweetness quality while delivering a fresher lemon-lime taste.

— formulated to maintain high sweetness quality while delivering a fresher lemon-lime taste. Low Sugar Chocolate Cookie Dough Protein Bar — designed to enhance chocolate notes, mitigate protein off-notes, and round out the sweetness profile.

About MycoTechnology, Inc.

Since 2013, MycoTechnology has harnessed the power of fungi and fermentation to create breakthrough ingredients for better-tasting, more sustainable foods and beverages. The company's taste modulation and sweetening portfolio includes ClearIQ™ Natural Flavor, ClearHT™ Natural Flavor, and Zukora™ Honey Truffle Sweet Protein — a new sweetening ingredient derived from the honey truffle that delivers a clean sweetness profile with minimal off notes. Zukora™ is commercially available at scale in the United States for use in food and beverages and has Self-Affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. MycoTechnology has also submitted a GRAS dossier to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has assigned GRN number 1330. MycoTechnology operates in a state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facility outside Denver, Colorado. For more information visit mycoiq.com.

About Adorvia Biotechnology

Adorvia Biotechnology, a subsidiary of Abiochem, is a bio-intelligent manufacturing company focused on innovative stevia solutions. Adorvia provides integrated product applications and R&D support to food and beverage customers worldwide. Its Reb M stevia has FDA GRAS "no questions" status, FEMA GRAS status, and is recognized as safe by other major global authorities. For more information, visit adorviabiotech.com.

Contact

Kim Joyce

FoodMinds

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kjoyce@foodminds.com