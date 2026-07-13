ADI Chain Secures USD 50 Million Strategic Investment to Accelerate Sovereign Digital Infrastructure for Governments and Institutions

• Investment to accelerate global deployment of institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure powering governments, enterprises and regulated digital assets

• Real-world projects now live on ADI Chain, driving utility for the ADI Token through large-scale settlement, stablecoin infrastructure and institutional applications





ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADI Foundation today announced that ADI Chain has secured a strategic investment of USD 50 million, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of one of the region's fastest-growing institutional blockchain ecosystems.

The investment will accelerate the expansion of ADI Chain's sovereign-grade Layer-2 infrastructure, strengthening its ability to support governments, financial institutions and enterprise organizations as they transition critical services and financial infrastructure onto blockchain.

The funding comes at a pivotal moment for the ecosystem. Over the past year, ADI Foundation has announced a series of landmark initiatives spanning stablecoins, institutional settlement, government digital infrastructure, tokenized assets and global financial applications. Today, those initiatives are moving beyond announcement into live deployment, transforming ADI Chain from a technology platform into an active digital economy.

Unlike traditional blockchain networks, ADI Chain has been purpose-built for regulated institutional adoption, combining compliance, scalability and security to support real-world financial infrastructure.

Among the projects now currently live on chain is the settlement infrastructure supporting the official FIFA World Cup Prediction Market, ADI Predictstreet; one of the world's largest prediction market ecosystems expected to serve millions of users globally. In partnership with Kalshi every prediction, settlement and on-chain transaction executed through the platform contributes directly to activity on ADI Chain, creating sustained network utilisation and reinforcing the utility of the ADI Token as the network's native gas and utility token.

The ecosystem is also seeing the rollout of DDSC, the largest UAE-based dirham-pegged stablecoin launched through a collaboration between First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), International Holding Company (IHC) and Sirius International Holding. Operating exclusively on ADI Chain, DDSC provides the settlement layer for institutional payments, treasury operations and cross-border financial applications, reinforcing the network's role as infrastructure for regulated digital finance.

The USD 50 million investment will be deployed across network infrastructure, ecosystem expansion, developer incentives and institutional integrations, enabling ADI Chain to support exponential growth as adoption accelerates.

Andrey Lazorenko, CEO of ADI Foundation, said:

"Infrastructure only becomes meaningful when it is used. Over the past year we have focused relentlessly on building institutional partnerships, securing regulatory alignment and developing real-world applications. Today, those efforts are becoming operational. This investment enables us to scale that momentum globally as governments, enterprises and financial institutions increasingly require trusted blockchain infrastructure capable of supporting mission-critical applications."

He added:

"What differentiates ADI Chain is that our growth is being driven by genuine utility rather than speculation. From sovereign stablecoin infrastructure and institutional payments to the FIFA World Cup Prediction Market and government digital transformation initiatives, the projects entering deployment today establish a strong and sustainable foundation for long-term ecosystem growth and increasing demand for the ADI Token."

The investment also positions ADI Chain to accelerate its international expansion across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, where governments and financial institutions are actively exploring blockchain infrastructure to modernize payment systems, digitize public services and support emerging digital economies.

As more institutional applications come online throughout the year, ADI Foundation expects network activity to increase significantly, driven by transaction volume generated from enterprise deployments, stablecoin settlement, tokenized assets, government services and global digital commerce.

The announcement reinforces ADI Chain's position as a sovereign-grade blockchain built not for speculative markets, but for the next generation of institutional finance, government infrastructure and real-world digital economies.

About the ADI Foundation & ADI Chain

ADI Foundation is a nonprofit driving adoption of regulated digital infrastructure across governments, institutions, and enterprises. It was initiated by Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of IHC, one of Abu Dhabi's largest global investment groups. Together with BlackRock, Mastercard, M-Pesa, and Franklin Templeton, the Foundation accelerates digital transformation and widens access to modern economic systems.

ADI Chain, the Foundation's institutional blockchain, brings regulated markets onchain at scale. It powers DDSC, the UAE Central Bank-licensed dirham stablecoin, and becomes the settlement layer for ADI Predictstreet, the official prediction market partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026.