MNP Consumer Debt Index: Canadians Caught in the ‘Pre-Spent Paycheque’ Cycle as Financial Pressures Drive ‘Lifestyle Shrinkflation’

Three in five (61%) say at least half of their income is already committed to bills, debt payments and regular expenses before it arrives, while one-third (32%) say most of their paycheque is already spoken for.

Almost two in five (37%) say they are struggling to get ahead, and more than one in three (35%) are cutting back on family and personal enrichment expenses, including personal care, clothing and children's activities.

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Canadians are entering each pay period with much of their income already committed, as sustained cost pressures continue to reshape household budgets, lifestyle decisions, and financial progress. According to the latest MNP Consumer Debt Index, conducted quarterly by Ipsos, three in five Canadians (61%) say at least half of their income is already committed to bills, debt payments and regular expenses before it arrives, while one-third (32%) say most of their paycheque is already spoken for and one in six (16%) say all of it is spoken for or expenses exceed that upcoming income payment.

“Many Canadians are not just living paycheque-to-paycheque, they are entering each pay period with much of that paycheque already spoken for,” says Grant Bazian, president of MNP LTD, the country’s largest insolvency firm. “The difference is that the next paycheque is not a reset point. It is already assigned to bills, debt payments and regular expenses before it arrives. That may help people stay current in the short term, but it can also create a rolling shortfall, where each paycheque is used to catch up from the last one, leaving households more vulnerable when costs rise, income changes, or debt payments become harder to manage.”

The MNP Consumer Debt Index has risen to 91, up four points from last quarter, signalling modest improvement, though confidence remains below historical levels. Beneath this uptick, however, financial vulnerability remains. The disconnect between improving sentiment and underlying financial strain is underscored by the fact that close to half (46%) of Canadians say they are $200 or less away from not being able to pay their bills and debt obligations each month, up three points from last quarter, including nearly three in 10 (28%, -1 pt) who say they don’t earn enough to cover their bills and debt payments.

Financial pressures driving ‘lifestyle shrinkflation’

As financial pressures persist, many Canadians are scaling back in areas of life they may previously have considered critical for social connection and quality of life. Almost two in five (37%) say financial pressures are hindering their financial progress, while more than one in three (35%) are cutting back on family and personal enrichment expenses, such as personal care, clothing and children's activities.

More than half (57%) of Canadians say they are cutting back on travel and experiences due to financial pressures, including higher costs, debt obligations, or global uncertainty. Among those cutbacks, two in five (42%) are cutting back on travel or vacation plans, about the same proportion (40%) are cutting back on concerts, festivals, sports, movies or other events, and more than one-third (35%) are cutting back on weekend trips or day trips. More than half (56%) are cutting back on dining and socialization, including nearly half (48%) who are cutting back on restaurants, patios, takeout or coffee shops, more than one-quarter (28%) who are cutting back on gifts, weddings, birthdays or other celebrations, and one in five (21%) who are cutting back on hosting family or friends.

At the same time, many are adjusting or scaling back plans because of cost, with nearly one quarter of Canadians (23%) cancelling plans or activities or avoiding making them altogether, while one in 10 (9%) are turning to credit or borrowed funds to maintain plans and activities. Younger Canadians are more likely than those over 55 to report cutting back across all categories.

“Canadians are not just tightening their budgets. Many are shrinking parts of their lifestyle to keep up with the cost of essentials,” says Bazian. “When people are cutting back on plans, using credit to maintain activities, or scaling back on the things that help them feel connected and supported, financial pressure can start to affect more than household balance sheets. It can weigh on overall quality of life and emotional well-being.”

Interest rate concerns persist despite signs of gradual adaptation

Canadians’ capacity to absorb further interest rate increases remains constrained, even as the Bank of Canada has held its key rate steady so far this year. Similar shares feel better (24%) or worse (22%) about handling a one-percentage-point rate increase, but when framed as an additional $130 in monthly interest payments, just one in five (21%) say they could manage the added cost, while more than one-third (35%) say they could not. As elevated borrowing costs continue to weigh on households, three in five Canadians (62%, +1 pt) say they desperately need rates to come down, and more than half (53%, no change) express concern about financial trouble if rates rise.

“Stable interest rates may offer some predictability, but they don’t necessarily create relief when other financial pressures remain unpredictable,” says Bazian. “With households still navigating elevated living costs, debt-servicing demands, and broader economic uncertainty, even a modest increase in required payments can force difficult trade-offs, from cutting back further to relying more heavily on credit to stay current.”

With many Canadians saying their income is already spoken for before it arrives, Bazian says the warning signs may not always look like a missed payment or a collection call. A household may appear to be managing by cutting back, delaying plans, reducing savings, or leaning on credit, while still moving deeper into a rolling shortfall. Getting an objective view of the full financial picture can help identify whether the current approach is sustainable before the options for relief become more limited.

“Speaking with a Licensed Insolvency Trustee does not mean someone has already decided to file a bankruptcy or consumer proposal,” says Bazian. “It can simply be a confidential conversation about their situation, what is affordable, what is not, and what options exist to help stop the cycle of using the next paycheque to catch up from the last one.”

Bazian adds that individuals can reach out for a free initial consultation to better understand their options before making any decisions.

Licensed Insolvency Trustees are federally regulated debt professionals who help individuals understand their full financial situation and identify a practical path forward. They are the only professionals authorized to administer consumer proposals and bankruptcies in Canada, but their role begins with an assessment and guidance on all available debt relief options, including non-insolvency approaches such as budgeting strategies, exploring debt consolidation options, or informal arrangements with creditors. For someone caught in a pre-spent paycheque cycle, a Licensed Insolvency Trustee can help determine what is realistic and sustainable and explain the implications before taking next steps.

As the country’s largest insolvency firm, MNP LTD provides local, in-person support and personalized debt solutions through more than 200 offices across Canada, helping Canadians navigate financial challenges with the guidance of Licensed Insolvency Trustees in their own communities.

Outlooks on future debt show signs of gradual improvement. Looking ahead, three in 10 (30%, no change) Canadians expect improvement over the next year, while two in five (40%, +3 pts) anticipate improvement over the next five years.

About MNP LTD

MNP LTD, a division of the national accounting firm MNP LLP, is the largest insolvency practice in Canada. For more than 50 years, our experienced team of Licensed Insolvency Trustees and advisors have been working with individuals to help them recover from times of financial distress and regain control of their finances. With more than 240 offices from coast-to-coast, MNP helps thousands of Canadians each year who are struggling with an overwhelming amount of debt. Visit MNPdebt.ca to contact a Licensed Insolvency Trustee or use our free Do-it-Yourself (DIY) debt assessment tools. For regular, bite-sized insights about debt and personal finances, subscribe to the MNP 3-Minute Debt Break Podcast.

About the MNP Consumer Debt Index

The MNP Consumer Debt Index measures Canadians’ attitudes toward their consumer debt and gauges their ability to pay their bills, endure unexpected expenses, and absorb interest-rate fluctuations without approaching insolvency. Conducted by Ipsos and updated quarterly, the Index is an industry-leading barometer of financial pressure or relief among Canadians.

Now in its thirty-seventh wave, the Index has made a modest uptick to 91 points. Visit MNPdebt.ca/CDI to learn more.

The data was compiled by Ipsos on behalf of MNP LTD between June 11 to 16, 2026. For this survey, a sample of 2,000 Canadians aged 18 years and over was interviewed. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±2.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadian adults been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

Provincial data is available upon request.



CONTACT

Angela Joyce, Media Relations

p. 1.403.681.9286

e. angela.joyce@mnp.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bad949a-a926-4e52-a663-0fa6b91e36cf