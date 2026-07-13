Enovis™ Companion Animal Health Launches CT-RevitL™, the Next-Generation Laser Therapy System for Veterinary Care

CT-RevitL™ launches in the United States, built on a foundation of 150+ published studies on photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy

Designed to deliver deeper, faster and more consistent therapeutic outcomes for animals

DALLAS, TX, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology company, today announced the U.S. launch of CT-RevitL™, the next-generation veterinary PBM laser therapy system from its Companion Animal Health business. CT-RevitL delivers enhanced clinical performance, greater mobility and a more intuitive treatment experience for veterinary teams and their patients.

Laser therapy is one of the fastest-growing modalities in veterinary medicine, used to manage pain, accelerate tissue healing, reduce inflammation and support post-operative recovery across a wide range of musculoskeletal and soft-tissue conditions.¹ As pet owners increasingly seek drug-sparing alternatives and practices look for tools that improve both clinical outcomes and practice efficiency, demand for advanced laser therapy continues to grow.²

Companion Animal Health, an Enovis business and the U.S. market leader in veterinary therapeutic laser technology, has spent more than 15 years advancing the science and clinical application of PBM laser therapy. CT-RevitL uses Companion’s new COMPASS technology, an intelligent treatment guidance system that delivers precise, calibrated dosing to help reduce treatment variability and support consistent application across users. By making high-powered laser therapy simpler to deliver and easier to integrate into everyday practice workflows, COMPASS helps veterinary teams provide treatment with greater confidence and efficiency.³

"CT-RevitL represents the next chapter in our commitment to deliver practical, innovative, evidence-based veterinary care," said Terry Ross, Group President of Enovis’ Prevention & Recovery business segment, which includes Companion Animal Health. "We have been the trusted partner of veterinary teams across the U.S. for nearly two decades, and CT-RevitL extends that leadership by giving practitioners a more intuitive and consistent way to deliver laser therapy. It is a meaningful step forward for the pets we care for, the practices that rely on us, and the broader advancement of laser therapy as a standard of care in veterinary medicine."

Beyond its clinical applications, CT-RevitL is designed to support practice growth by expanding treatment offerings, encouraging repeatable protocols and helping practices generate recurring demand for non-drug care. By supporting routine use across a broad range of conditions, the system can help practices improve return on investment, strengthen client satisfaction and differentiate themselves as providers of advanced veterinary care.

CT-RevitL is available to veterinary practices across the United States beginning July 13, 2026, with international availability anticipated in subsequent phases. The launch is supported by a comprehensive clinical education program and ongoing partnership from Companion’s veterinary specialists. For more information, visit www.companionanimalhealth.com.

About Enovis

Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV) is a global medical technology innovator dedicated to improving lives by developing clinically differentiated solutions that enhance patient outcomes and restore motion for life. We partner with the brightest minds in health to advance care that is smarter, personalized, and more effective, while improving operational efficiency for surgeons and clinicians around the world. Enovis solutions impact the well-being of millions of patients wherever they are on their pathway to health. Discover more about Enovis at www.enovis.com.

About Companion Animal Health

Companion Animal Health, a division of Enovis, is a global leader in veterinary medical technology and education. We believe in enhancing animal well-being by providing advanced, non-invasive treatments—such as laser therapy and targeted regenerative solutions—that promote faster healing and pain management. Headquartered in Newark, Delaware, we support veterinary professionals worldwide with innovative equipment and clinical support. For more information, visit www.companionanimalhealth.com.

Trademark Notice

Enovis, CT-RevitL, and Companion Animal Health are trademarks or registered trademarks of Enovis™ Corporation or its affiliates.

Media Contact

Cristina Pasquino

Enovis Corporation

Cristina.Pasquino@enovis.com

References

¹ Riegel RJ, Godbold JC. Laser Therapy in Veterinary Medicine: Photobiomodulation. Wiley-Blackwell; 2017.

² Pryor B, Millis DL. Therapeutic laser in veterinary medicine. Vet Clin North Am Small Anim Pract. 2015;45(1):45-56. doi:10.1016/j.cvsm.2014.09.003.

³ Companion Animal Health. Publications: scientific studies on photobiomodulation and laser therapy. Available at: publications.companionanimalhealth.com.

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