Mingteng International Announces Full Launch of ERP and MES Systems, Advancing Digitalization in Mold Manufacturing

Wuxi, China, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Mingteng International”) (Nasdaq: MTEN), an automotive mold developer and supplier in China, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wuxi Mingteng Mould Technology Co., Ltd. (“Wuxi Mingteng”), has fully implemented and launched its Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) and Manufacturing Execution System (“MES”). This milestone marks a significant step in the Company’s transition from experience-driven operations toward data-driven smart manufacturing, utilizing digital capabilities to support the core demands of global customers for high quality and rapid delivery.

The ERP is designed to integrate business and financial operations and support refined cost management, while the MES connects the entire production process to enable workshop transparency and visualized scheduling. Furthermore, by linking equipment networks, the systems are designed to automatically calculate performance metrics, which the Company expects to improve operational efficiency. Mingteng International continues to serve customers in international markets. The Company expects the rollout of these systems to further support its technological and service capabilities in the mold sector, with products covering core markets such as automotive, construction machinery, and hydraulic systems.

Mr. Yingkai Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mingteng International, commented, “We are very pleased to have successfully achieved this key milestone in our digital transformation. Through the full deployment of the ERP and MES systems, we can more precisely manage delivery times, optimize resource allocation, and reduce manufacturing costs, thereby rapidly responding to the high standards of our international clientele. We believe that these digital capabilities will enhance our operational resilience, support cost efficiency, and create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on technological innovation and operational excellence to capture growth opportunities in the global market.”

About Mingteng International Corporation Inc.

Based in China, Mingteng International Corporation Inc. is an automotive mold developer and supplier that focuses on molds used in auto parts. The Company provides customers with comprehensive and personalized mold services, covering mold design and development, mold production, assembly, testing, repair and after-sales service. With its production plant located in Wuxi, China, the Company aims to build a systematic solution for automobile mold services and create a personalized and integrated “Turnkey Project” for customers. The Company’s main products are casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts. The Company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components, which are widely used in automobile, construction machinery and other manufacturing industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.wxmtmj.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports it files with or furnishes to the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Mingteng International Corporation Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@wxmtmj.cn