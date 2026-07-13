Eyelit Technologies Version 10.1 Innovates Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Through Agent EyeQ

Holmdel, NJ, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyelit Technologies (Eyelit), a leader in optimized planning, scheduling, and execution systems for manufacturers, today announced the release of Eyelit Version 10.1 which highlights Agentic AI, Demand Planning and advancements across the fully integrated manufacturing operations management (MOM) applications suite.

Built for discrete manufacturers producing complex products, this release version is powered by Agent EyeQ, an agentic AI engine that executes planning and scheduling decisions rather than being limited to decision support, with every decision logged, traceable and explainable. With the Demand Planning enhancements, planners get purpose-configured workspaces, transparent forecasts with confidence intervals, and lifecycle-aware demand rules. This release expands recent advances across the Eyelit application suite, including component-level MES processing, expanded ERP/PLM/QMS API, FDA-compliant label printing, and full-lifecycle Component History Records.

“Manufacturers are looking to start getting real benefits from the advances in AI. This version closes that gap with software that works the way their operations work and AI that does the work alongside them,” said Ashok Erramilli, General Manager, Eyelit Technologies.

Read the full Version 10.1 release notes at: Eyelit Technologies Version 10.1 Release Notes - Eyelit Technologies

About Eyelit Technologies:

Eyelit Technologies is a leading provider of integrated software solutions that optimize factory and multi-factory productivity across industries such as semiconductor, electronics, automotive, industrial, medical device, and aerospace & defense. Its AI-powered suite of planning, scheduling, and execution solutions enables businesses to improve production processes, enhance asset utilization, and streamline scheduling. Eyelit Technologies empowers organizations to drive profitable growth, reduce costs, improve delivery performance, and gain greater visibility, improved decision support, and decision execution.

Expanding on this foundation, Eyelit’s purpose-built, industry-specific solutions extend the capabilities of existing platforms to optimize decision-making across supply chain, planning, and execution. These tailored solutions improve outcomes by addressing critical elements such as orders, quality, assets, materials, labor, and suppliers. To learn more, visit: www.eyelit.com.