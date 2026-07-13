Royal Business Bank Announces New Lending Team and Loan Production Office in Northern California

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) (together with its bank subsidiary Royal Business Bank (the "Bank") collectively referred to herein as the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Curtis as Executive Vice President and Market President of the Northern California Region, continuing the Bank’s commitment to growing and expanding its commercial banking business.

In this role, Mr. Curtis will oversee the development and execution of strategies designed to expand the Bank’s commercial banking capabilities, capturing and deepening client relationships, and delivering financial solutions and exceptional services for small to midsized commercial entities in the Northern California Region.

Mr. Curtis has more than 37 years of experience in the financial services industry, with expertise in bank administration, commercial and retail banking, credit/risk management, business development, and relationship management. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Curtis served as President and CEO of the Bank of the Orient. He has a strong track record of building and leading high-performing sales organizations across the Northern California Region. Mr. Curtis is also joined by Ms. Yulan Wu and Ms. Inger Li, each of whom have over 25 years in the banking field. Mr. Curtis and his recently hired team will be based in a newly established loan production office located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“We are excited to establish a physical presence in the San Francisco Bay Area, which has one of the largest Asian American communities in the United States,” said Johnny Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBB Bancorp. “John’s leadership and knowledge of the Northern California markets will be key as we continue growing our commercial banking business.”

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had total assets of $4.2 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominantly to the Asian-centric communities through 24 branches located in six states including California, Nevada, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, and one branch in Orange County, California; one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, and one branch in Manhattan in New York; one branch in Edison, New Jersey; two branches in Chicago, Illinois; and, one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Contacts

Lynn Hopkins, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, (657) 255-3282