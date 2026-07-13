NetworkNews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Exclusive US, NATO Rights to Detection Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Lock the Sensor, Lock the Response: The Power of Building the Autonomous Public-Safety Stack,” featuring Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: https://ibn.fm/Q1skh

To read the original editorial, visit: https://ibn.fm/x0Dt4

Frenel Imaging has built the TPiCore platform on a Division of Focal Plane architecture that captures and processes the polarization component of thermal radiation in real time at the edge, without cloud latency or RF dependency, data that conventional cameras are physically blind to. Independent field work, including a 2020 Army Research Laboratory study comparing mid-wave and long-wave thermal polarimetric imaging, supports the physics behind the platform’s detection advantage.

Through the Frenel transaction, Wrap Technologies holds exclusive rights to that capability across the United States and all NATO markets and has made TPiCore the machine-perception layer of WrapShield. For every agency, installation and infrastructure operator that needs to see the RF-silent threat, no competitor appears to hold an equivalent position.

About Wrap Technologies Inc.

Wrap Technologies is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern-day challenges facing public-safety organizations.

WRAP’s complete public-safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap(R) 150 device, Wrap Reality(R) immersive training platform, WrapVision(TM) body-worn camera system, WrapTactics(TM) training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions such as PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which support the company’s mission to provide safer, scalable and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense and critical infrastructure markets.

With a growing demand for non-lethal tools and techniques to create time, distance and tactical advantage in noncriminal calls, Wrap’s BolaWrap 150 incorporates a multisensory distraction of sight and sound as a first response, followed by a non-lethal restraint if further escalation is required. This approach reduces the risk of injury to officers, subjects, and the community.

Wrap’s BolaWrap 150 solution is intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock or incapacitate; instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by more than 1,000 agencies across the United States and in 60 additional countries, BolaWrap is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (“IADLEST”), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality(TM) VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under stress.

As a comprehensive public-safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WRAP are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/WRAP

For more information about Wrap Technologies, visit the company’s website at www.Wrap.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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