Octane Announces Planned Leadership Transition as Bill Carpou Becomes Executive Chairman and Janelle Brunette Named Chief Executive Officer





NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octane, Southern California’s leading innovation ecosystem guiding technology and medical technology companies across their growth journey-from concept to capital to commercialization, today announced a planned leadership transition that positions the organization for its next chapter of growth and impact while maintaining continuity of its mission to accelerate innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development across Southern California.

After twelve years as Chief Executive Officer, Bill Carpou has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Janelle Brunette, a highly respected and longtime Octane executive who has helped shape the organization’s growth and strategy for nearly two decades, has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2027.

The transition follows a multi-year succession planning process led by the Board of Directors and reflects Octane’s commitment to long-term leadership continuity, strategic growth, and increased impact throughout Southern California’s innovation ecosystem.

Since assuming the CEO role in 2015, Carpou has led the most transformative period in Octane’s 24-year history. Under his leadership, Octane evolved from a respected regional networking organization into one of the nation’s leading innovation platforms, helping companies raise more than $12.1 billion in venture capital, supporting the creation of 45,237 high-paying technology and medical technology jobs, and strengthening Southern California’s position as a globally recognized center for innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology commercialization.

In 2025 alone, companies supported by Octane created more than 8,300 new high-paying jobs, further advancing the organization’s mission to drive sustainable economic growth throughout the region.

As Executive Chairman, Carpou will focus on long-range strategic initiatives, capital formation, and forging national and global partnerships that expand Octane’s reach and impact. Brunette will lead strategy execution, growth, and operations while advancing the Octane Impact Fund and other transformative initiatives that strengthen Southern California’s innovation economy.

Building on a Legacy of Innovation and Economic Impact

Over the past decade, Carpou helped redefine what a regional innovation ecosystem can achieve. Through a collaborative model that brought together entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders, universities, healthcare institutions, and public-sector partners, Octane became a powerful engine for economic growth and innovation throughout Southern California.

The organization’s success is measured not only in venture capital raised and high-paying jobs created, but also in the thousands of entrepreneurs supported, companies scaled, technologies commercialized, and communities strengthened.

“What you are seeing today is the result of thoughtful planning and a deep commitment to Octane’s future,” said Octane Co-Founder Jim Mazzo. “Bill’s leadership transformed Octane into one of the country’s most respected innovation organizations and created a lasting impact on the Southern California economy. Equally important, he helped build an exceptional leadership team. Janelle has been instrumental in Octane’s success, and the Board has complete confidence in her ability to carry that legacy forward and lead the organization into its next phase of growth.”

Reflecting on the transition, Carpou emphasized the strength of the organization’s foundation and future opportunities.

“Leading Octane has been the privilege of my professional career,” said Carpou. “Together, we built far more than an organization—we built a community of innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, partners, and community leaders who believe Southern California can compete with any innovation ecosystem in the world. The momentum Octane has created is extraordinary, and I remain deeply committed to its mission.

“As Executive Chairman, I look forward to focusing on strategic initiatives that can further expand our impact,” he said. “Janelle is an exceptional leader who understands our culture, our mission, and our opportunities better than anyone. She has played a critical role in nearly every major milestone we have achieved, and I am confident Octane’s best years are still ahead.”

Brunette Brings Vision and Continuity

Brunette assumes the CEO role after nearly eighteen years of leadership at Octane, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer. Throughout her tenure, she has been instrumental in the organization’s strategic growth, operational excellence, and program expansion while strengthening relationships across the entrepreneurial and investment communities.

She has played a key leadership role in the growth of Octane’s accelerator programs, philanthropic initiatives, and investment platforms, helping create new pathways for entrepreneurs and innovation-driven companies to access capital, mentorship and market opportunities.

As CEO, Brunette will focus on expanding Octane’s leadership across Southern California’s most influential innovation sectors, strengthening its position as the premier end-to-end platform for helping companies move from concept to commercialization, and advancing the organization’s ambitious goal of creating 55,000 high-paying jobs by 2030. She will also continue leading the Octane Impact Fund, a transformational initiative designed to accelerate innovation, strengthen the region’s leadership in artificial intelligence, and increase access to capital for women entrepreneurs.



Brunette’s appointment also marks a historic milestone as the first woman to serve as Chief Executive Officer in Octane’s history.

Brunette holds an MBA from UC Irvine Paul Merage School of Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola Marymount University.



“Octane has been my professional home for nearly two decades, and I have never been more excited about what lies ahead. The foundation Bill has built, including the relationships, the programs, the culture of ambition, provides us an extraordinary platform for this next chapter,” Brunette said. “My commitment is to build on that foundation, deepen our partnerships, and with the support of our talented team, ensure that every entrepreneur, investor, and innovator in Southern California knows that Octane is in their corner. The goal of 55,000 high-paying jobs by 2030 isn’t just a number — it’s a promise. And together, I believe we can exceed it.”

Positioned for the Future

The leadership transition reflects Octane’s continued evolution as one of the nation’s premier innovation organizations. With Carpou focused on strategic growth initiatives as Executive Chairman and Brunette leading the organization’s day-to-day operations and future vision as CEO, Octane is well-positioned to expand its influence, deepen its impact, and continue serving as a catalyst for innovation and economic prosperity throughout Southern California.

About Octane

Founded in 2002, Octane is Southern California’s leading technology accelerator and innovation ecosystem offering an end-to-end platform that moves companies from early concept through seed capital, operational scale, and growth financing. Through its accelerator programs, investment initiatives, strategic partnerships, educational programs, and signature events, Octane connects entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, and community leaders to accelerate business growth and economic impact.

To date, Octane has helped companies raise more than $12.1 billion in capital and supported the creation of more than 45,000 high-paying jobs throughout Southern California. The organization’s mission is to help create 55,000 high-paying technology and medical technology jobs by 2030 while advancing innovation and economic prosperity across the region.



Media Contact:

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