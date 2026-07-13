BOSS Money App Crowned #1 Digital Money Transfer Service for Second Consecutive Year

NEWARK, N.J., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BOSS Money app, a premier international remittance and payments service, has achieved the highest average customer satisfaction score of any digital money transfer provider as evaluated by FXC Intelligence for 2026. This marks the second consecutive year that BOSS Money has claimed the #1 spot in the prestigious industry ranking.

FXC Intelligence, the leading financial intelligence and analytics company specializing in cross-border fiat and stable-coin based payments, evaluated the 20 leading digital money transfer providers serving the U.S. and U.K. markets based directly on customer data.

For 2026, the BOSS Money app was again ranked #1, outpacing the competition with a dominant 4.9 out of 5.0 average customer rating across Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store - a score no other provider equaled.

In addition, no provider in the FXC Intelligence ranking exceeded BOSS Money’s cumulative score across the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot.

BOSS Money’s top marks were driven primarily by:

Industry-Leading Speed & Simplicity : Exceptional ease of use and rapid transfer speeds.



: Exceptional ease of use and rapid transfer speeds. Value & Reliability: Highly competitive exchange rates, ironclad security, and deep consumer trust.

Esti Witty, Executive Vice President of Product at BOSS Money, said, “We want to give our customers a massive shout-out for their invaluable feedback. Their real-world experiences and suggestions are the blueprint upon which we build a world-class user experience.”

Trustworthiness and security are key to BOSS Money’s mission. To maintain its rigorous trust and security standards, customer data is safeguarded through strict compliance protocols that meet the highest tiers of the payment card industry’s rigorous data standards.

Witty added, “Money transfers are crucial support for families and friends back home. That’s why our ultimate priority is ensuring every single transfer arrives safely, securely, and on time."

Coupling security with unmatched value, BOSS Money is currently offering exclusive incentives for new users to experience the BOSS Money app platform firsthand:

Global Transfer Promotion: $0 fees on the first two transactions to over 50 countries when using a debit card.

$0 fees on the first two transactions to over 50 countries when using a debit card. Mexico Special: Five $0-fee transactions when sending money to family or friends in Mexico.

To experience BOSS Money’s award-winning service, download the BOSS Money app on iOS or Android, or visit bossmoney.com. Stay updated by following BOSS Money on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @bossmoney.official.

ABOUT BOSS MONEY

BOSS Money’s rapidly expanding international remittance service provides fast, secure and reliable money transfers for residents of the U.S. to popular destination countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and South Asia. BOSS Money offers a robust menu of payout options including bank deposits, cash pick-up, mobile wallets, direct-to-debit, and home delivery. Customers can remit funds through WhatsApp, the highly rated BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution apps, or through licensed Boss Money retailers. BOSS money is the remittance and payments brand of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

CONTACT

IDT Corporation Investor Relations

Bill Ulrey

william.ulrey@idt.net

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