Solésence Brings Patent-Backed Skin Health Innovation to Hair and Scalp

New White Label Collection, Powered by WHSPR™ and Kleair™, Debuts with Revitalizing Scalp Serum and Scalp Screen Dry Shampoo SPF 45+ Sunscreen

Scalp Screen Dry Shampoo SPF 45+ Sunscreen Named a Finalist for the 2026 Cosmopack Award for Best Formulation at Cosmoprof Las Vegas

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced the launch of two new market-ready products: Revitalizing Scalp Serum and Scalp Screen Dry Shampoo SPF 45+ Sunscreen. Both products are available to brand partners globally and represent a significant expansion into the fast-growing hair and scalp care segment.

The launch advances the second pillar of Solésence's ongoing Transform and Transcend initiative, leveraging its patented and proprietary technology suites, including WHSPR™ and Kleair™, to introduce differentiated formulations that expand skin health claims within high-growth beauty segments.

“Scalp care is the next frontier for skin health innovation as consumers increasingly recognize the connection between the health of their hair and the health of their scalp. We developed our newest market-ready products with this in mind, combining enhanced scalp health benefits to reduce skin irritation and protect against UV damage and skin cancer,” commented Yoana Dvorzsak, Vice President of Innovation and Product Integrity at Solésence. “Both of these products incorporate Solésence's patented skin health technologies to deliver clinically validated performance and differentiated benefits that enable our brand partners to stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

Revitalizing Scalp Serum

Revitalizing Scalp Serum is a multi-benefit product designed to soothe irritation, hydrate the scalp, and repair and strengthen the skin barrier for optimal scalp health. Formulated with a proprietary combination of Solésence's globally-patented WHSPR™ technology and 5% niacinamide, the lightweight, oil-free serum delivers clinically proven improvements in barrier recovery, mitigating erythema, increasing scalp moisture, and controlling sebum to reduce hair oiliness.

WHSPR™ is Solésence’s globally-patented delivery system for allantoin, a well-known skin health ingredient on the OTC skin protectant monograph. By leveraging WHSPR™ in Revitalizing Scalp Serum, Solésence allows brand partners to access OTC skin health claims and sensitive-skin-focused products in scalp care.

Scalp Screen Dry Shampoo SPF 45+ Sunscreen

Shortlisted as a finalist for the 2026 Cosmopack Award for Formulation at Cosmoprof Las Vegas, Scalp Screen Dry Shampoo SPF 45+ Sunscreen leverages Kleair™, combining broad-spectrum, mineral-based UV protection with oil-absorbing and scalp-soothing benefits in a single product, providing a daily use SPF product that streamlines haircare routines.

Kleair™ is Solésence’s award-winning, globally-patented platform that transforms the way zinc oxide functions, maximizing its efficacy and aesthetics. Leveraging Kleair™, Scalp Screen shields the skin from more than 97% of UV radiation while Binchotan white charcoal and microzest bamboo absorb excess oil and perspiration, and niacinamide works to soothe the scalp and reduce itchiness and irritation.

“Today’s consumers are looking for multifunctional products that simplify their routines and deliver meaningful results,” commented Kevin Cureton, President and CEO at Solésence. “With nearly half of U.S. beauty consumers recognizing the connection between scalp health and overall hair appearance, and a higher mortality rate for melanoma on the scalp as compared to other areas of the skin, these innovations represent a significant opportunity for brands to offer scalp care products that provide multiple benefits across beauty, health, and wellness in a single step.”

Revitalizing Scalp Serum and Scalp Screen Dry Shampoo SPF 45+ Sunscreen are available through Solésence’s market-ready path to market. Explore Solésence’s entire menu of market-ready and custom concept products at solesence.com.

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN) is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability — empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” “shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 31, 2026. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

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