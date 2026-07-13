Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) Announces Planned Consumer Retail Launch of The Home Defense™ Less-Lethal Self Defense System

The Company begins consumer commercialization strategy with initial retail launch planned for July 17th.

Las Vegas, NV, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) ("Alternative Ballistics" or the "Company"), a public safety technology company focused on next-generation less-lethal solutions, today announced the planned consumer retail launch of The Home Defense™, the Company’s patented less-lethal self-defense system designed for responsible firearm owners. The Company anticipates initial retail availability beginning on July 17, 2026, subject to customary final launch preparations.

"This announcement marks Alternative Ballistics' transition from development to commercial execution," said Steve Luna, Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Ballistics. "Following years of product development, patent protection, regulatory progress, and market preparation, we are now entering a civilian less-lethal market projected to grow from $3.79 billion in 2025 to $5.3 billion by 20301. As we begin expanding our dealer network nationwide, we believe The Home Defense™ has the potential to establish a new category within the less-lethal personal defense market while making our patented technology accessible to responsible firearm owners across the United States."

The planned retail launch represents the first phase of Alternative Ballistics' consumer commercialization strategy and establishes the Company's initial retail dealer expansion initiative. Initial distribution is expected to begin through an independent firearms retailer in the Las Vegas market, with the Company actively pursuing additional retail and distribution opportunities to expand consumer access throughout the United States.

The Home Defense™ provides homeowners with a less-lethal-first option without sacrificing access to their firearm. Developed using Alternative Ballistics' patented bullet capture technology, the system allows responsible firearm owners to utilize a firearm they already own while maintaining the ability to transition to conventional ammunition if a threat persists.

Unlike traditional less-lethal devices that require a separate platform, The Home Defense™ integrates with a familiar firearm platform, providing an intermediate response option for situations where the severity of a threat may be uncertain. The Company believes The Home Defense™ addresses an important gap in the personal defense market by providing responsible firearm owners with an additional response option before resorting to lethal force, when circumstances permit.

The Home Defense™ is protected by multiple issued U.S. patents and international patent coverage and has received regulatory determinations that support its commercialization.

"Responsible firearm owners have consistently told us they want additional response options for uncertain situations inside the home," said Jason LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer of Alternative Ballistics. "The Home Defense™ was designed to address that need by providing a less-lethal option that utilizes their own firearm, which we believe provides homeowners with greater flexibility when responding to situations where the appropriate level of force may not be immediately clear."

The Company expects its initial rollout to serve as the foundation for a broader nationwide dealer network as it continues executing its consumer commercialization strategy.

¹ Source: Civilian Less-Lethal and Self Defense Weapons Research Report 2026, Research and Markets, January 2026.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This consumer product is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to convert pipeline opportunities into sales; changes in regulatory requirements affecting the Company’s products; international political, economic, and regulatory conditions; the Company’s ability to secure necessary product approvals in foreign jurisdictions; competition in the less-lethal technology market; and the Company’s ability to successfully launch The Home Defense™ product. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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