Guardforce AI to Present Live, Answer Questions, at Skyline Signature Series™ on July 22, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET

NEW YORK, NY, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited ("Guardforce AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an AI-driven technology company providing agentic AI, smart solutions in automation, robotics, and secured logistics, today announced that the Company's management team, including Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Lei (Olivia) Wang, will present at the Skyline Signature Series™ on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET.

Ms. Wang will discuss the Company’s recently implemented strategic innovations, including the building of an AI for Service Operating System that understands people, connects capabilities, and builds trust in real-world services.

This will be a live, interactive online event that includes a question-and-answer session in real-time. All investors are invited to submit questions to guardforceai@skylineccg.com.

All investors must pre-register.

Registration: https://events.skylineccg.com/SkylineSignatureSeries-GuardforceAICoLtdNasdaqGFAIGFAIWJuly222026#/buyTickets/selectTickets?lang=en.

For additional information on this event, please go to: https://events.skylineccg.com/SkylineSignatureSeries-GuardforceAICoLtdNasdaqGFAIGFAIWJuly222026#/?lang=en.

ABOUT THE SKYLINE SIGNATURE SERIES™

The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live virtual presentations. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (SCCG). Each individual must register and be individually vetted by SCCG to attend so that presenters are ensured of a high-quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.

SCCG will be compensated by Guardforce AI for providing investor relations services relating to the Company's securities. Please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: www.skylineccg.com/disclosures.

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline delivers strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by effectively communicating their corporate message and competitive advantages. Our team has worked with scores of U.S.-listed public companies worldwide across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.



For additional information on Skyline CCG, please visit: www.skylineccg.com.

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI (Nasdaq: GFAI, GFAIW) is an AI-driven technology company with a solid operational foundation in the cash logistics and retail sectors. Through its proprietary Intelligent Cloud Platform (ICP), Guardforce AI delivers next generation smart solutions and AI applications spanning cash management, retail automation, robotics, and Agentic AI. Expanding into areas such as travel planning, the Company is demonstrating how scalable AI can drive industry transformation, balancing stable, recurring revenues with high-growth, future-ready innovations. For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com Twitter: @Guardforceai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Guardforce AI Corporate Communications:

Hu Yu

Email: yu.hu@guardforceai.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835 x2

Email: ir@skylineccg.com

Website: www.skylineccg.com